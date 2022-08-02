ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

4-H club builds birdhouses for Great Allegheny Passage wildlife

By Dylan Johnson, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PK1sH_0h1U0eBl00

Bluebirds near the Great Allegheny Passage have 23 new homes after some hardworking 4-H kids built and hung new birdhouses along the trail.

Ninth-year Buffalo Creek 4-H Club member Dustin Green spearheaded the project.

"As soon as I started to plan for this project I knew that I wanted to involve the GAP," said Green.

"It is a place that has become very special to me over the years. My siblings and I have all learned how to ride bikes on the trail. I have also biked the whole trail from Cumberland (Maryland) to Pittsburgh with my dad. We have spent many hours on the trail hiking and biking."

Fair food:What's your favorite treat at the Somerset County Fair?

In those many hours on the trail, Green has met many people and seen many types of birds.

"The trail is beautiful and it’s right here in our back yard! I encourage everyone to go and enjoy it," he said. "The bird boxes seemed like a small way to give back to the trail that has given me so many great memories."

The Buffalo Creek 4-H Club's 17 members, and some of their siblings, helped build the birdhouses and hung them between Deal and Rockwood.

Green said these birdhouses help bluebirds, which do not have the ability to make their own nest holes like woodpeckers.

Barn dance:4-H club plans barn dance

"Due to the introduction of house sparrows and starlings, which are secondary cavity nesters and very aggressive birds, the population of the blue bird has decreased," he said.

"Several other factors like dead trees being cut and wood fence post not being used as often affect the population of the blue bird. The more available nesting cavities are the more blue birds there will be. The purpose of the bird boxes is to provide available nesting sites for the bluebird. "

Lindsay Baer, parks and trails director for Somerset County, said she was beyond excited when Green reached out to her about the project since she was also in 4-H.

"It's cool to see, and I was happy to hear he wanted the GAP to be a part of it," she said.

Protecting and improving the natural aspects of the passage are especially important, Baer said.

"People come from all across the world to experience the quiet nature of the GAP," she said. "Anybody whose been on it can hear the birds and the tree canopy. It's such an important part and feel of the GAP."

She added that birdwatchers visit the GAP specifically to see certain birds.

"It's something different and unique," she said.

Green thanked all of his 4-H club members for building the birdhouses, the Pennsylvania Game Commission for donating the materials, Baer, the Penn State Extension office, his family and his friends.

"I also want to encourage youth to get involved in their community and even consider joining 4-H," he said. "Everyone has something to offer to the community whether it is a big project or a simple act of goodness."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Somerset County, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
County
Somerset County, PA
City
Rockwood, PA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4 H Club#Dead Birds#The Buffalo Creek
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily American

The Daily American

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy