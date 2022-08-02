Somerset County teens earn Gold Award

Three Somerset County girls received the Girl Scout Gold Award for projects they created.

Savannah Atchison, Rockwood, Katelyn Graham, Windber, and Sarah Hofecker, Hollsopple, were among the 64 celebrated May 22 in Wexford by the Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania who earned their Girl Scout Gold Award, one of the highest achievements in Girl Scouting. These Gold Award Girl Scouts cumulatively logged more than 5,000 hours of service, while designing and implementing projects to benefit their communities and create an impact that will continue to last beyond their involvement.

To earn the Gold Award, a Girl Scout identifies an issue in their community, drafts a plan to address a root cause, and leads a team of volunteers to implement it. While each Gold Award Girl Scout pursues an individual project that aligns with her interests or aspirations, each project provides a sustainable solution to the root cause of an issue, including gaps in community resources, youth education opportunities, environmental conservation, and several others.

Sarah Hofecker created a critical crochet project to introduce others to the art of crocheting. She started and implemented a crochet club at her high school. Through Sarah's leadership efforts, she recruited members and led club meetings, teaching the basics of crocheting. She also created a manual for club members to use as a resource to continue the club in the future.

"I decided to create the crochet club because I noticed that not many people know how to crochet. I wanted to keep the art alive so I thought that I could create a club at my high school, Conemaugh Township, to teach others how to crochet," she said in an email. "They would be able to learn and then teach their friends and children in the future. Hofecker said she enjoyed watching others learn to crochet.

"As I started to teach the club members, with the help of my club adviser, I was happy that everyone was enjoying themselves and caught on quickly," she said. "I graduated this year so my club adviser is going to keep the club going."

Savannah Atchison planned a stage fix project for Rockwood, when she noticed the stage at her community grove was in poor condition and potentially dangerous. She decided to repair it, replacing old boards, adding new roofing, sealing the exterior, and planting trees. Additionally, Atchison led a team who helped her add a new flowerbed, making the area even more appealing to her community. The improved area has been used for community programming and a local music festival.

Katelyn Graham's program is Ableism Everyday. Wanting to address the negative stereotypes that people with autism often face, she wrote and illustrated a children's book about autism. She donated 150 copies of her book to local elementary schools to educate students about the effects of harmful stereotypes and to inform teachers on ways to prevent discrimination in their classrooms. Graham also received the Girl Scout Western Pennsylvania’s 2022 Girl Scout Humanitarian Award and was honored at the annual Awards of Distinction event in May.

Through earning their Girl Scout Gold Award, Girl Scouts distinguish themselves as community leaders by following their vision and passion to make their corner of the world a better place. In recognition of this achievement, Gold Award Girl Scouts can benefit from exclusive scholarships from colleges and universities and may enlist in the U.S. Armed Forces at an advanced rank. Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania provides more than 15,000 girls from 27 counties and many different backgrounds and beliefs with the resources to become tomorrow’s leaders. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect or donate to Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania, call 800-248-3355 or visit gswpa.org.