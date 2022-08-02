Inspirational Insight: …at church on Sunday

Psalm 122:1, “I was glad when they said unto me, ‘Let us go into the house of the LORD!’”

During the shut-down of the COVID pandemic, we found ourselves confined to our home and did the best we could to learn and receive our instructions in the scriptures through church videos and TV services. That should have only been a temporary situation. Many, however, found it too comfortable and discovered that they can stay home in their pajamas, sit on the couch, or eat breakfast to get their Sunday service in.

Throughout the years of writing these articles I’ve tried to express to you the necessity of attending a House of Worship, regardless of denomination. Never attend under pretense but do it to learn and to revive yourself for the upcoming week ahead. We all need a “refresh” of the Fruit of the Spirit and what better way to do it than to be with other believers.

We all know, or should, that the church consists of people who are believers. The building is the place of worship where anyone can go to praise and worship God, to listen to scriptures being taught, praise Him with our singing, and to gather to fellowship with others.

We, at Jenner Township Baptist Church, are just a small example of the many groups of the church that uses these Houses of Worship around the world.

Certain members of our congregation are working on putting together some of the history of our church. We’re hoping that, later in the year, we will be able to present a program that will bring back some memories and introduce some of the previous generations that have attended.

In gathering material for this project I received a folder from Karen Berkey that just happened to contain a beautiful little poem written by Golde (Pickworth) Speigle entitled “At Church on Sunday”. It looks like it was written many years ago and apparently the desire for people to attend church was as prominent back then as it is today. Her poem reads as follows:

“If I knew you and you knew me, How little trouble there would be. We pass each other on the street, But just come out and let us meet…at church on Sunday.

Each one intends to do what’s fair, And treat his neighbor on the square. But he may not quite understand, why you don’t take him by the hand…at church on Sunday.

The world is sure a busy place, And we must hustle in the race. For social hours some are not free, the six week days, but all should be…at church on Sunday.

We have an interest in our town, The dear old place must not go down. We want to push good things along, And we can help some if we’re strong…at church on Sunday.

Don’t knock and kick, and slam and slap, At everybody on the map. But push and pull and boost and boom, And use up all the standing room…at church on Sunday”.

We pray every Sunday, and during the week, for the many Houses of Worship that are dwindling in attendance and for their pastors. Not just for the congregation to grow, but for the lost to come to know Jesus and experience the gift of salvation and the fellowship of others who can help them grow spiritually.

So come on! Let’s pray together, sing together, worship together, and fellowship together…at church on Sunday.

(Per request: This week we are praying for Meyersdale’s Paul Fuller Playground Park as they host the “Jesus Day — Rally 4 Revival” on Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. They invite all churches in the community to attend and ask us to pray that God's Spirit would move powerfully upon that field. The theme is “O' For a Thousand Tongues to Sing”! This event is open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

(Nancy Stoppe of Jenners is affiliated with Jenner Township Baptist Church, Boswell. She can be contacted at stoppe123@comcast.net.)