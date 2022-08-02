ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

Saying goodbye to Somerset's In Touch Hospice House

By Judy D.J. Ellich, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 3 days ago

More than 50 people stood in the rain Sunday night — many sharing umbrellas, others holding lit candles protected by their hands — to say goodbye to inpatient care at the In Touch Hospice House along North Center Road in Somerset. The facility and its staff has offered care and support to terminally ill people and their families. At the candlelight vigil many in the crowd told stories of how much the inpatient hospice care meant to them and their loved ones. Hymns beautifully played by Rob Stemple and sung by Danny Connor could be heard. The building will now be used for other means by its owner, UPMC Somerset Hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26bWo5_0h1U0Zj000

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8tv.com

Somerset County Hospice House Closes

“We were all caught by surprise by the place shutting down.”. That’s why Randy Ickes of Somerset County in early July while he was protesting the closure of the Family Hospice House. That’s been his home for the last three months. “Well, we have to try and find...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Geeseytown Community Fire Company to host car show

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Geeseytown Community Fire Company is hosting an open class car show in Geeseytown, Hollidaysburg. On Sunday, August 7 from 12 – 5 p.m. the car show will take place at Geeseytown Fire Hall, which is located at 215 Mary St. The event will take place no matter the weather […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Somerset, PA
Health
City
Somerset, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
fox8tv.com

Deadly Somerset County Crash

The Somerset County Coroner says a man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle. As we await more information from State Police, here is what we know so far as of Thursday evening. Emergency Crews blocked parts of Route 281 in Somerset County early Thursday morning. The crash...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Researchers looking for smokers for clinical trial

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by Altoona Center for Clinical Research — Healthcare professionals are saying that smoking has been on the rise since the pandemic. People were less likely to have motivation to quit when they were stuck in isolation for so long. Researchers at the Altoona Center for Clinical Research are currently looking for smokers to undergo a potential treatment to help people quit smoking.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Bedford chef competing in national seafood competition

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– One Bedford native is bringing her farm-to-table initiative down to New Orleans, competing in the 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off. Madison Horn started her restaurant Horn-O-Plenty in Bedford to highlight the works of the Pennsylvania farmers and butchers. She was asked to participate in the competition by the Second Lady […]
BEDFORD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Youngwood animal rescue says pandemic pets are being returned

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - The rush to get a pet during the pandemic is now resulting in a lot of animals once headed to new homes now being returned, or worse, abandoned. The pandemic pet abandonment problem can be best summed up in this phrase: the animals' owners have a lot of love for their pets, just no time or money to take care of them. If you are looking for a new dog or cat, Heal Animal Rescue in Youngwood is the place to be. In fact, when it comes to selection, it's never been a better time to...
YOUNGWOOD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Candles#Inpatient Care#Upmc Somerset Hospital
WTAJ

RR Crossing work to create detours in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two roads are set to be closed, one in Somerset and one in Rockwood, for railroad crossing maintenance beginning Monday, Aug. 8. The first closing is inside Somerset on Bando Road from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12 and a detour will be in place. The detour will take you from […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bridge Reopens in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Somerset County Commissioners announced on Tuesday, August 2 that repairs have been completed to one local bridge. The Shaffer Bridge, located in Conemaugh Township was closed for repairs on Tuesday, July 5. The bridge carries Covered Bridge Road T-634 over the Bens Creek.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Storm damage reported through Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Following high winds and rain from the storm Bedford County is already reporting damage. On Thursday, August 4 the storm that came through left power outages and damage in it’s path. Right alongside the Bedford County Fairgrounds, trees and powerlines are leaning into the road. Other debris is also scattered […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WTAJ

Somerset Railroad work to close another road

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Railroad work is set to close Mud Pike Road in Somerset County starting the week of August 8. From Monday, August 8 to Friday, August 12, the road will be closed for maintenance on the tracks. All work is dependent on equipment and weather. The road will only be closed […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Prantl's to temporarily close two locations due to staffing shortage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular western Pennsylvania bakery has announced two locations will close due to a lack of staff. Prantl's Bakery has announced they will temporarily be closing their North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill stores due to "a lack of personnel." The announcement was made on their Facebook page.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

‘Couch Potato 0.0k’ coming to Ebensburg PotatoFest

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Ever wanted to partake in a marathon but don’t feel like doing all that running? Well at PotatoFest in Ebensburg this year, you can. The first ever Couch Potato 0.0k will be coming to PotatoFest this year on Sept. 24. At 1:05 p.m. the zero-mile “race” will take place on the […]
EBENSBURG, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh hosts recycling drop-off days for electronic and chemical waste

Pittsburgh has received criticism for its recycling program over the years, with many believing it does little to actually keep plastic, cardboard, and other materials out of landfills. This seems to align with Pennsylvania as a whole, which has come under fire from environmental advocates for not updating its recycling infrastructure since the late 1980s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pesky plant-damaging pests: Western Pennsylvania seeing increase in spotted lanternflies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A pesky plant-damaging pest is now setting up shop close to our home. The spotted lanternfly has hitched a ride into our neighborhoods and is showing up with increasing frequency. When posed with the question: "Can you keep them off of your property?" The folks at Penn State Extension had one simple word in response. "No." Up until about a week ago, the spotted lanternfly was something Shannon Stevenson had only seen on the news, and then she saw them at the pool. "[I] killed a few of them there and then just yesterday I was on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox8tv.com

Laurel Mountain State Park Controversy

There is frustration surrounding access to a local state park. Residents complaining about signs telling them that hiking in the park is prohibited. Laurel Mountain State Park on the border of Somerset and Westmoreland counties is causing the controversy. At the park, a gate is half closed and signs posted...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Teen driver hit by train, flown to UPMC Altoona

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old was flown to UPMC Altoona after being hit by a train at a railroad crossing in Ferguson Township, according to state police. The crash happened Thursday, July 25, just before 11 a.m. on Route 729, just south of Lumber City Highway. The teen reportedly failed to stop at […]
ALTOONA, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy