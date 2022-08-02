Saying goodbye to Somerset's In Touch Hospice House

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - The rush to get a pet during the pandemic is now resulting in a lot of animals once headed to new homes now being returned, or worse, abandoned. The pandemic pet abandonment problem can be best summed up in this phrase: the animals' owners have a lot of love for their pets, just no time or money to take care of them. If you are looking for a new dog or cat, Heal Animal Rescue in Youngwood is the place to be. In fact, when it comes to selection, it's never been a better time to...

YOUNGWOOD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO