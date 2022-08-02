Parish swap with Syracuse area brings priest back to Broome County

The Rev. Richard P. Prior Jr. says Sunday Masses for parishioners at two churches located on both sides of the Susquehanna River.

Prior was recently appointed pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows in Vestal, and Our Lady of Good Counsel in Endicott. He replaces the Rev. John P. Donovan, who formerly served as pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows and the moderator of Our Lady of Good Counsel. The two priests swapped parishes. Donovan was appointed pastor of Sacred Heart Church in Cicero, north of Syracuse — the same church Prior used to lead. The new assignments were effective July 1.

“The people have been incredibly welcoming,” he said of parishioners in both churches. “It’s been such a huge blessing.”

A native of Syracuse, Prior is no stranger to the Southern Tier. His family moved to Apalachin when he was a child. He is a graduate of Vestal High School.

“It’s great to be back in the Southern Tier,” he said. “I really missed the rolling hills of the Southern Tier. It’s just a gorgeous place to be.”

A graduate of St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore, Prior was ordained to the priesthood in 2001. Since then, he has served at several churches in the Syracuse area. This is the first time he has served in the Southern Tier.

This is also his first time serving as pastor of two churches simultaneously. Fortunately, it only takes him about 10 minutes to drive back and forth between the two churches, he said.

“The travel time is relatively easy,” he said.

Prior’s main goal as pastor is to develop a long-term plan for both parishes. He’s already attended several neighborhood meetings where parishioners from both churches open up their homes to talk about the two parishes and their plans for the future.

“We get to discuss the strengths and challenges of each community,” he said.

Trustees from both parishes said they were already impressed with their new church leader.

“We are very blessed to have him,” said Michael Restuccia, a trustee at Our Lady of Sorrows.

Prior has an open door policy, is accessible and is always willing to help anyone who needs it, the trustee said.

“If you need something, he’s right there,” Restuccia said of his new pastor.

Christine Free, a trustee at Our Lady of Good Counsel, said Prior is personable, knowledgeable and hands on. She hosted one of the neighborhood meetings at her home, and Prior “fit right in,” she said.

The new pastor even slips on an apron, puts on gloves and grabs a serving spoon at the parish’s weekly Friday night soup kitchens.

“He stands behind the counter, and he serves food,” she said of the new pastor.

The Endicott parish has not had a full-time, permanent pastor since the Rev. Michael Galuppi was reassigned to lead two Syracuse churches nearly a year ago.

“We are very hopeful, and we are very excited to have him here,” she said of Prior. “We can’t wait to see what good things he can bring to our parish.”

About the churches

Our Lady of Good Counsel is at 701 W. Main St. in Endicott. Sunday Masses are held at 7 and 10 a.m.

Our Lady of Sorrows is at 801 Main St. in Vestal. Weekend Masses are held at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, and 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Rev. Richard P. Prior Jr. serves as pastor for both churches.