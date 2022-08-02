Mount Union's Lenny Reich wins 2022 OAC Bill Nichols Media Award

Former Mount Union assistant athletic director and sports information director Lenny Reich is the winner of this year's Bill Nichols Media Award from the Ohio Athletic Conference.

The award is presented to a media member who demonstrates an understanding and passion for amateur athletics while covering athletes and teams from the OAC and NCAA Division III.

Reich started his career in the OAC in 2000 at Capital. He came to Mount Union in 2008 and was appointed assistant athletic director in 2012.

A College Sports Information Directors of America Hall of Famer, Reich recently left Mount Union to become the athletic director at Alliance High School.

Erin Smith elevated to Walsh head women's lacrosse coach

Erin Smith has been named the new head women's lacrosse coach at Walsh University.

Smith has spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach with the Cavaliers. She has helped lead Walsh to back-to-back Great Midwest Athletic Conference regular season and tournament championships.

"The team has seen so much success in my four years as an assistant, and I aim to continue that growth in my new role," Smith said in a statement. "I am beyond grateful for this opportunity and to have the privilege to continue working with such an amazing group of student-athletes."

Smith competed in lacrosse and cross country at Dowling College and the New York Institute of Technology. Prior to her arrival at Walsh, she was an assistant coach at Queens College.

Walsh hires Johnnie Legrair as volleyball coach

Johnnie Legrair has been appointed as the new head women's volleyball coach at Walsh.

Legrair brings almost eight years of men's and women's volleyball coaching experience to the Cavaliers. Within the last year, he was head coach of the Kent State men's club volleyball team and an assistant girls coach at Lake Center Christian.

"Johnnie has been very involved in the game of volleyball as a coach and can bring a great vision to the Walsh program," Walsh Interim Vice President of Athletics and Athletic Director Jason Fautas said in a release. "I am looking forward to him building on our past success in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference not only on the court, but as well as in the classroom and in the community."

Legrair graduated from Malone where he was a member of the track and field team. He later coached the university's men's club volleyball team and was an assistant for the women's volleyball and track and field teams.

Nathan LaRicca to head Mount Union communications

Nathan LaRiccia is the new director of athletic communications at Mount Union.

LaRiccia spent the last 10 years as assistant athletic director for media relations at Westminster. He replaces Lenny Reich, who became Alliance High School’s athletic director.

An Austintown native, LaRiccia previously was assistant sports information director at Adrian. Before joining Adrian, he was a sports information graduate assistant at Heidelberg and also worked in Mount Union’s sports information office.

LaRiccia has additional sports professional experiences with the United States Olympic Committee, Pro Football Hall of Fame, United States Golf Association, numerous NCAA Division I championships and the Cleveland Browns. He will begin his duties on Aug. 8.

Walsh sports information staff honored

Walsh's sports information staff has been voted the 2021-22 Great Midwest Athletic Conference Sports Information Staff of the Year.

The staff of Tyler Stotsky, Christina Paone and Jamie Halloran was selected the third recipient of the award. Each school's SID department is responsible for the voting.

Stotsky recentcompleted his third full academic year at Walsh. He serves as assistant athletic director for sports information.

Paone finshed her fifth year as assistant SID and 12th year overall. She is also Walsh's head men's and women's golf coach.

Halloran spent two years in the SID office. She earned her master's degree in May.

Matt Lilja nominated for Good Works Team

Mount Union senior defensive lineman Matt Lilja is a nominee for the 2022 Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team.

Lilja is one of 38 nominees from NCAA FCS, Division II and Division III and the NAIA to advance to the next round of voting. The final 22-member team and an honorary coach will be released in September.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team honors players with exemplary community service, academic dedication and impact on and off the field.

