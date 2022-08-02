ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19-unit Rum Hill Avenue project proposed on Plantation Street

By Marco Cartolano, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago
WORCESTER — A plan for a new cul-de-sac off of Plantation Street would create a new city street and 19 residential units.

According to plans posted by the city, developers are looking to construct a new road, eight duplexes containing single-family semi-detached housing and three single-family homes.

Rum Hill Avenue built on 149 Plantation St. will be the center of the development. Six of the eight duplexes and two single-families would wrap around the proposed cul-de-sac while two of the duplexes would be to the side facing Plantation Street at the corner of LaPierre Street. One single-family home will be on the corner of Ridge and St. George streets.

The duplex residences range from 4,000 to nearly 6,000 square feet while the two single-family residences on Rum Hill Avenue will be approximately 7,000 square feet. The third single-family home on Ridge and St. George streets is proposed to be over 12,000 square feet.

The lot at 149 Plantation St. is 3 acres that runs across LaPierre Street and is currently filled with trees and shrubbery.

Property owner Yoram Benniam of West Hartford, Connecticut submitted a preliminary subdivision plan to the city's Planning Board June 16. A hearing on the proposal by the Planning Board is scheduled Aug. 17.

The schematic was designed by Worcester-based engineers H.S. & T. Group Inc. The development would abut 86 other properties.

The development would also include two sewer extensions on Ingleside Avenue and Fairmont Avenue.

Benniam purchased the Plantation Street property May 5, 2021 for $630,000, according to city records. The land was assessed at $87,800 in 2022.

The city lists the property at 116,988 square feet and is zoned as a residential land development.

