LOCAL MEDICAL CENTERS' NEWS

BOND CLINIC

Shailesh Rajguru, DO, FACN, was elected the 2022-2025 chairman of the American Osteopathic Board of Neurology and Psychiatry on April 5 by the board members comprised of neurology and psychiatry physicians across the country. Rajguru has been involved with the Bureau of Osteopathic Specialists since 2016 and has served on different committees such as Standards Review Committee, Certification Compliance Review Committee and the Conjoint Certification Oversight Committee. In addition, he has been a member of the AOBNP since August 2013 and the secretary of the Board since August 2016. As chairman, Rajguru will be responsible for the operational governance of the board as a whole, maintaining healthy relationships with the American Osteopathic Association as well as the American College of Neuropsychiatry. Rajguru began his practice in 1999 after attending the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in Kansas City, Missouri, for his degree in Osteopathic Medicine and his internship and neurology residency at the University of South Florida in Tampa. Rajguru is board certified in neurology and a fellow of the American College of Neuropsychiatry. He joined Bond Clinic in 2016. Rajguru spearheaded the Nova Southeastern Student Doctor program.

WATSON CLINIC

Board-certified pediatrician Jolie Szocki, M.D., has joined the Watson Clinic team at the Watson Clinic North Pediatrics location, 1430 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland. Szocki received her medical degree from the University of the West Indies in St. Augustine, Trinidad. She completed her residency in pediatrics at the University of Florida College of Medicine in Gainesville and her fellowship in pediatric hematology and oncology at the University of Florida College of Medicine in Jacksonville. Szocki is board-certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and is a member of the American Association of Pediatrics and the American Society of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology.

The Watson Clinic Foundation Arts in Medicine program offers a Breast Cancer Survivorship Series with the support of local partners including the Polk Museum of Art, Florida Dance Theater and the Garden Club of Lakeland. The series will be offered twice yearly and consists of four classes per series. The first series of four classes begins in September and continues on the first Thursday of each month through December. Classes are free and open to breast cancer survivors throughout the community who are within their first five years of survivorship (as determined by their date of diagnosis). There are a limited number of seats available, and participants must register prior to Aug. 22, for the first series. Submit a registration request at WatsonClinic.com/Survivorship or call 863-603-4718 for more information. The Breast Cancer Survivorship Series is presented by the Watson Clinic Foundation’s Arts in Medicine program through a grant from the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation.

LAKELAND REGIONAL HEALTH

The following medical professionals have joined the Lakeland Regional Health team.

Ajit Brar, M.D., is a board-certified family medicine physician with extensive experience in areas such as geriatrics, sport medicine, primary care and urgent care. Brar also cares for obstetric patients and delivers babies. She earned her medical degree at Ross University School of Medicine in Barbados and completed her residency and fellowship at Mercy Health System in Janesville, Wisconsin. Brar is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and sees patients at the LRH Highlands office.

Keisha Ellis, M.D., is a board-certified internal medicine physician specializing in endocrinology with emphasis on the management of obesity, diabetes and thyroid disease. As a clinical professor for graduate medical education, she also serves as the associate program director of the LRH Internal Medicine Residency program. Ellis earned her medical degree at Ross University School of Medicine in Barbados and completed her residency in internal medicine at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Connecticut, and her fellowship in endocrinology at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina. Ellis’s research has been published and presented nationwide. She sees patients at LRH’s Morrell Internal Medicine location.

Ashley Vanegas, PA-C, is a physician assistant specializing in orthopedics. Vanegas is a member of the Air Force Reserve at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa and manages the Physical Exam and Standards program for the Air Force Reserve Wing. She has also held additional clinical leadership positions at MacDill. Vanegas earned her Bachelor of Science in Health Science degree, a Master of Business Administration degree and a Master of Science in Health Sciences degree in Health Care Management at Trident University International in Cypress, California. She then completed her Master of Physician Assistant Medicine degree at the University of Tampa.. Vanegas is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. She cares for patients at the LRH Medical Center.

Danielle Bennett Baldwin, APRN, is a board-certified advanced practice registered nurse specializing in family medicine. She has extensive experience in caring for patients in clinic settings, including walk-in clinics and family practice. After completing a Bachelor of Health Science degree and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Baldwin earned a Master of Science in Nursing degree at the University of Florida. She cares for patients at the LRH Lake Miriam Campus.

Yamslee Landfair, MS, APRN, ACNPC-AG, CCRN, is an advanced practice registered nurse specializing in trauma. Landfair has extensive experience in diagnostic and interventional procedures, and care of critically ill patients. Landfair earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Lasalle University in Philadelphia. She earned her Master of Science in Nursing degree and completed a post-master’s fellowship in critical care at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. She cares for trauma patients at LRH Medical Center.

Akaycha Robinson, APRN, is an advanced practice registered nurse specializing in cardiovascular thoracic surgery. Robinson has extensive experience in the operating room as well as acute care facilities and intensive care. Robinson earned her Bachelor of Arts in Health Science degree from the University of South Florida in Tampa and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at Utica College in St. Petersburg. She earned her Master of Science in Nursing degree at Walden University in Minneapolis. Robinson is a member of the American Heart Association and the Association of Perioperative Nursing, and cares for patients at LRH Medical Center.

Lakeland Regional Health recently broke ground at its Interstate-4 and Kathleen Road location. Once complete, along with offering primary care and specialty care, the I-4 location will be home to Lakeland Regional Health’s Graduate Medical Education residency program, with nearly 200 residents in the program once it is fully operational. Currently, four residencies have received accreditation through the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education: general surgery, internal medicine, psychiatry and a surgical critical care fellowship. The organization is exploring future residency programs in emergency medicine, family medicine, obstetrics and gynecology and transitional year. Once the I-4 location opens, Lakeland Regional Health will have nearly 20 facilities in Polk and Hillsborough counties.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: LOCAL MEDICAL CENTERS' NEWS