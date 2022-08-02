ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday brings scorching heat wave to DC area, hot temps continue all week

By StormWatch7 Weather Team
 3 days ago
DC Weather: Heat wave continues Wednesday with temps to climb over 90 degrees

WASHINGTON (7News) — A heat wave continues across the DMV Wednesday into the weekend. Plan for a hot and sunny Wednesday with highs back into the 90s for the second day in a row. Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with temperatures pushing the 95-degree mark and feels-like readings closer to 100 for many neighborhoods.
