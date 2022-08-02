Tuesday brings scorching heat wave to DC area, hot temps continue all week

Read on wjla.com
Related
WJLA
DC Weather: Heat wave continues Wednesday with temps to climb over 90 degrees
WASHINGTON (7News) — A heat wave continues across the DMV Wednesday into the weekend. Plan for a hot and sunny Wednesday with highs back into the 90s for the second day in a row. Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with temperatures pushing the 95-degree mark and feels-like readings closer to 100 for many neighborhoods.
WJLA
Heat Advisory issued for DC area Thursday; Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of DMV
WASHINGTON (7News) — The hottest day of our heat wave comes Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values around 100 to 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory has been issued along I-95 and points east including the D.C. metro from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WJLA
New York State Fair holding 20-hour flash sale Thursday morning for 20-day countdown
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — With 20 days left until the start of the 2022 New York State Fair, the fair and its Midway partner, Wade Shows, are teaming up to offer a flash sale on Thursday, August 4 from 4 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. The sale will run exclusively for...
WJLA
Gov. Glenn Youngkin says 94,000 new jobs in Virginia have been created so far in 2022
WASHINGTON (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday Hilton will retain its global headquarters in Fairfax County --- including upgrades to its facility in McLean, Va. On the campaign trail, Youngkin promised 400,000 new jobs over four years. 7News asked the governor if he’s on track to meet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
DC-based tech company, FiscalNote, to begin trading publicly
WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C.-based company is waking up in New York Thursday, ready to ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange and that's because they're going public. FiscalNote is a tech company that provides information to customers looking to understand laws and regulations that could impact their organization. It is headquartered in D.C. Back in 2017, the district awarded FiscalNote a $750,000 grant to use as a security deposit for their location on Pennsylvania Avenue.
WJLA
West Nile virus found in Idaho mosquitoes
ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho (KBOI) — Mosquitos carrying the West Nile virus (WNV) were found in Elmore County on July 29. “The detection of WNV-positive mosquitoes in Elmore County indicates that conditions are right for transmission of the virus to people,” said Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, state public health veterinarian. “This is the time of year when we typically start finding positive mosquitoes and reports of human and horse infections. We strongly encourage Idahoans to take measures against biting mosquitoes. These include wearing insect repellent and protective clothing and reducing standing water around gardens and homes where mosquitoes can lay their eggs.”
WJLA
Gov. Glenn Youngkin to sign bills that will help construct new schools in Virginia
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News spoke to Gov. Glenn Youngkin about two bills he’s signing Friday that will create a program to fund the construction of new schools in Virginia. “This is one of the first times in a long time that the state government is going to be investing this kind of money into school construction across the commonwealth and we have a grant program, we have a loan program, and the two will come together based on level of need in order to provide localities some real support you know, we have to make sure that our kids have the kinds of facilities to learn and thrive, " Youngkin told 7News.
WJLA
Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
Back to school vaccinations: Here's what's required for DMV students
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Part of going back to school includes making sure kids are healthy and ready for the school year. Depending on where the child goes to school, there are a few required vaccinations before kindergarten and middle school. Towards the beginning of the pandemic, pediatricians...
WJLA
Maryland casino generate $181.5 million in July, setting new state record
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland casino generated $181.5 million last month, setting a new state record, the Maryland Lottery said Friday. MGM National Harbor in Prince George's County earned the most revenue with $77,236,753. It was a 6.8% increase from July 2021. Maryland Live! in Hanover placed second with $61,571,273....
WJLA
Va. man says he forgot he had loaded handgun trying to board flight at Reagan National
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A Charlottesville, Virginia man was stopped at Reagan National Airport as he tried to board a flight to Florida with a loaded .40 caliber handgun on Wednesday. The gun, loaded with five bullets, was with the man’s carry-on items, the TSA said. TSA officers...
WJLA
GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others killed in head-on collision in Indiana
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was killed in a car crash Wednesday. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the crash on State Road 19 around 12:30 p.m. According to officials, a car traveling northbound crossed the center line, hitting the vehicle Walorski and two others were in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
Facing a severe bus driver shortage, Prince George's schools to hold a virtual job fair
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Public Schools has a shortage of more than 125 school bus drivers heading into the 2022-23 school year. To help fill the gap, PGCPS is holding a virtual job fair for school bus drivers Wednesday, August 3, at 4-7 p.m.
WJLA
DC police officer hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Northwest: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. police officer is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle late Tuesday evening in the northwest part of the District, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The incident happened near Chain Bridge and Canal roads around 11 p.m. The officer was standing...
WJLA
Inmates at DC Jail create projects with ideas on how to cut gun violence
WASHINGTON (7News) — With gun violence rampant in the city, some of the teachers at the DC jail, decided to do something different—project based learning. The project: What should society do to cut gun violence in DC?. Dr. Amy Lopez said the technique has been used in schools,...
Comments / 0