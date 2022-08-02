Read on rewind1077.com
YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County Names New CEO
The YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County has named Christie Thornton as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1st. Selected by the Y’s Board of Directors following a nationwide search, Thornton will succeed Frank Towner, who retired from the Y in January. During the search process, the organization was led by Interim CEO and Associate Executive Director Teresa Morehouse.
Broadway Academy Principal terminated after 2019 DWI crash
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The principal of Broadway Academy has been terminated by the Elmira City School District following a 2019 DWI crash, after which he made over $500,000 on paid administrative leave. According to a statement made by the Elmira City School District on August 4, 2022, Robert P. Bailey III has been terminated […]
Elmira principal fired after DWI crash
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A principal in the Elmira City School District is out of a job. WENY-TV reports the school board decided to fire Robert Bailey, after the Broadway Academy principal’s DWI crash in 2019. Bailey later pled guilty. Disciplinary charges were filed by the school board against the administrator in January 2020.
Update: All clear after bomb threat at Ithaca College
Update (4:29 p.m.): After an investigation, police have given the all-clear to return to the Center for Natural Sciences. IC Director of Public Relations Dave Maley issued the following statement:. “Following a police investigation, it has been determined that a telephoned bomb threat made for the Center for Natural Sciences...
2022 Cortland County Distinguished Citizen to be Awarded to Norm Stitzel
The Boy Scouts of America and the Baden-Powell Council will honor Norm Stitzel with their Cortland County Distinguished Citizen award on October 4th during their annual fundraising dinner held at the Hathaway House in Solon, NY. Norm is being recognized for his significant contributions, service, and achievements for the Cortland...
SUNY Cortland receives bomb threat, no credible threat found
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of a bomb threat at SUNY Cortland. The threat was allegedly directed at both a science and administration building. The buildings have been evacuated. All buildings are clear and the threat was found to be non-credible.
Bomb Threat Reported at Binghamton University
Binghamton University has closed a building due to a reported bomb threat. Binghamton University notified staff and students via B-ALERT messaging system saying the Health Sciences Building would be closed for the day as a result of a bomb threat. University police, local law enforcement, and the FBI investigated the...
Ithaca Fire Chief announces retirement
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A long-time public servant in Ithaca is retiring. City of Ithaca Fire Chief C. Thomas Parsons announcing his retirement, effective August 27th. Chief Parsons began working for IFD in 1985 and has served as Chief for the past ten years. “I have been honored since...
Three Broome County residents sentenced to NYS Prison this week
Three men were sentenced to New York State Prison in Broome County Court this past week.
Fall semester IC move-in will see fewer restrictions
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Students moving into Ithaca College this month will face fewer restrictions. During a virtual meeting for new and returning students last week, Jenny Pickett in the Office of Residential Life said there would be fewer COVID-19 restrictions this year than the last couple years. The...
Ithaca hoping for better luck in Downtown Revitalization Initiative
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Ithaca is hoping the sixth time is the charm. Gary Ferguson with the Downtown Ithaca Alliance says five previous entries to the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which began under former Governor Andrew Cuomo, did not win. They’re going to try again. It’s...
Second Southern Tier School Announces There Will Be No Football This Year
On Wednesday, August 3, members of the Sayre School District school board decided, out of safety concerns raised by its coach and by parents, to pull its varsity football program this upcoming school year and look for other schools that might allow its senior students to join their team. When...
City And County Agree To Joint Funding Of Community Justice Center
In an effort to keep moving the process of reimaging law enforcement forward, the Ithaca Common Council agreed to a contract with Tompkins County to jointly fund a Community Justice Center (CJC), at its July 27 meeting. The CJC is intended to determine implementation priorities, develop budget impacts for the...
Trial delayed in Ithaca murder case
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An accused killer in Ithaca won’t see a courtroom until January. According to the Ithaca Voice, prosecutors say the trial of William Marshall was postponed because of scheduling conflicts. It was likely going to start this month. In March, Marshall pleaded not guilty to...
NGUYEN | The Tale of Cornell’s Broken Housing Market
Long before I came face-to-face with the plagues of Collegetown — its cutthroat market competition, sky-high rental rates, substandard living conditions, unyielding housing inequality — I had already begun to hear whispers of its housing fiasco. I was still just a fresh face on campus, barely minutes into my first day at Cornell, when the Collegetown crisis crept onto my radar.
East Green Street will see overnight construction work beginning Monday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Overnight construction is happening soon in Ithaca. Water service installation will reduce the 100 block of East Green Street to one lane next week. Crews will work from 6pm to 6am.The project starts Monday night and is expected to wrap Wednesday morning.
Tractor-trailer fatality in Clifton Springs
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says a Victor man died Thursday as the result of a tractor-trailer roll-over accident. Steven Straight, 68, was turning into Will-O-Crest Farms when the trailer rolled over. Deputies say it was due to the grade of the field entrance off of County Road 27.
Could Binghamton Roundabouts Cause Tornadoes?
Could all these new roundabouts in Binghamton be setting the city up as a tornado hub? According to a caller on WNEP in Scranton it's an absolute. Just in case you didn't listen to that video from a 2018 broadcast on WNEP, here's the quote from this caller in White Haven:
Man who led police on 2-county chase charged with 2nd bank robbery, troopers say
Brewerton, N.Y. — A man who led police on a chase through Onondaga and Oswego counties has been charged with a second bank robbery, troopers said Thursday. Andrew Bell, 32, of Liverpool, was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a pursuit from Brewerton up toward Pulaski, back down to Central Square and into Onondaga County where he was stopped, according North Syracuse Police Chief William Becker.
Groundbreaking at Ithaca Housing Authority properties
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The ground broke on 625 Hancock Street in Ithaca Friday morning for an affordable housing project. The groundbreaking of the new Northside apartments officially kicks off construction on the $75 million redevelopment project. The Ithaca Housing Authority was joined alongside New York's Department of Homes and...
