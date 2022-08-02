ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

FL Radio Group

YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County Names New CEO

The YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County has named Christie Thornton as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1st. Selected by the Y’s Board of Directors following a nationwide search, Thornton will succeed Frank Towner, who retired from the Y in January. During the search process, the organization was led by Interim CEO and Associate Executive Director Teresa Morehouse.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Broadway Academy Principal terminated after 2019 DWI crash

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The principal of Broadway Academy has been terminated by the Elmira City School District following a 2019 DWI crash, after which he made over $500,000 on paid administrative leave. According to a statement made by the Elmira City School District on August 4, 2022, Robert P. Bailey III has been terminated […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Elmira principal fired after DWI crash

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A principal in the Elmira City School District is out of a job. WENY-TV reports the school board decided to fire Robert Bailey, after the Broadway Academy principal’s DWI crash in 2019. Bailey later pled guilty. Disciplinary charges were filed by the school board against the administrator in January 2020.
ELMIRA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Update: All clear after bomb threat at Ithaca College

Update (4:29 p.m.): After an investigation, police have given the all-clear to return to the Center for Natural Sciences. IC Director of Public Relations Dave Maley issued the following statement:. “Following a police investigation, it has been determined that a telephoned bomb threat made for the Center for Natural Sciences...
ITHACA, NY
Ithaca, NY
Education
City
Ithaca, NY
wxhc.com

2022 Cortland County Distinguished Citizen to be Awarded to Norm Stitzel

The Boy Scouts of America and the Baden-Powell Council will honor Norm Stitzel with their Cortland County Distinguished Citizen award on October 4th during their annual fundraising dinner held at the Hathaway House in Solon, NY. Norm is being recognized for his significant contributions, service, and achievements for the Cortland...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

SUNY Cortland receives bomb threat, no credible threat found

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of a bomb threat at SUNY Cortland. The threat was allegedly directed at both a science and administration building. The buildings have been evacuated. All buildings are clear and the threat was found to be non-credible.
CORTLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Bomb Threat Reported at Binghamton University

Binghamton University has closed a building due to a reported bomb threat. Binghamton University notified staff and students via B-ALERT messaging system saying the Health Sciences Building would be closed for the day as a result of a bomb threat. University police, local law enforcement, and the FBI investigated the...
BINGHAMTON, NY
rewind1077.com

Ithaca Fire Chief announces retirement

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A long-time public servant in Ithaca is retiring. City of Ithaca Fire Chief C. Thomas Parsons announcing his retirement, effective August 27th. Chief Parsons began working for IFD in 1985 and has served as Chief for the past ten years. “I have been honored since...
rewind1077.com

Fall semester IC move-in will see fewer restrictions

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Students moving into Ithaca College this month will face fewer restrictions. During a virtual meeting for new and returning students last week, Jenny Pickett in the Office of Residential Life said there would be fewer COVID-19 restrictions this year than the last couple years. The...
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

Ithaca hoping for better luck in Downtown Revitalization Initiative

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Ithaca is hoping the sixth time is the charm. Gary Ferguson with the Downtown Ithaca Alliance says five previous entries to the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which began under former Governor Andrew Cuomo, did not win. They’re going to try again. It’s...
ITHACA, NY
NewsBreak
Education
ithaca.com

City And County Agree To Joint Funding Of Community Justice Center

In an effort to keep moving the process of reimaging law enforcement forward, the Ithaca Common Council agreed to a contract with Tompkins County to jointly fund a Community Justice Center (CJC), at its July 27 meeting. The CJC is intended to determine implementation priorities, develop budget impacts for the...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Trial delayed in Ithaca murder case

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An accused killer in Ithaca won’t see a courtroom until January. According to the Ithaca Voice, prosecutors say the trial of William Marshall was postponed because of scheduling conflicts. It was likely going to start this month. In March, Marshall pleaded not guilty to...
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

NGUYEN | The Tale of Cornell’s Broken Housing Market

Long before I came face-to-face with the plagues of Collegetown — its cutthroat market competition, sky-high rental rates, substandard living conditions, unyielding housing inequality — I had already begun to hear whispers of its housing fiasco. I was still just a fresh face on campus, barely minutes into my first day at Cornell, when the Collegetown crisis crept onto my radar.
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

East Green Street will see overnight construction work beginning Monday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Overnight construction is happening soon in Ithaca. Water service installation will reduce the 100 block of East Green Street to one lane next week. Crews will work from 6pm to 6am.The project starts Monday night and is expected to wrap Wednesday morning.
ITHACA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Tractor-trailer fatality in Clifton Springs

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says a Victor man died Thursday as the result of a tractor-trailer roll-over accident. Steven Straight, 68, was turning into Will-O-Crest Farms when the trailer rolled over. Deputies say it was due to the grade of the field entrance off of County Road 27.
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
Syracuse.com

Man who led police on 2-county chase charged with 2nd bank robbery, troopers say

Brewerton, N.Y. — A man who led police on a chase through Onondaga and Oswego counties has been charged with a second bank robbery, troopers said Thursday. Andrew Bell, 32, of Liverpool, was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a pursuit from Brewerton up toward Pulaski, back down to Central Square and into Onondaga County where he was stopped, according North Syracuse Police Chief William Becker.
BREWERTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Groundbreaking at Ithaca Housing Authority properties

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The ground broke on 625 Hancock Street in Ithaca Friday morning for an affordable housing project. The groundbreaking of the new Northside apartments officially kicks off construction on the $75 million redevelopment project. The Ithaca Housing Authority was joined alongside New York's Department of Homes and...
ITHACA, NY

