Upper Delaware Council’s Family Raft Trip set for August 7

NARROWSBURG – The 34th Annual Family Raft Trip hosted by the Upper Delaware Council is slated for Sunday, August 7.

The event is designed to promote stewardship of the river through direct interaction with its natural and scenic resources.

Participants will paddle their raft along a five-mile section of the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River in New York, from Skinners Falls in the Town of Cochecton to Narrowsburg in the Town of Tusten.

Lander’s River Trips will provide the sturdy inflatable rafts, paddles, life jackets, safety instructions, and transportation between bases.

Those who have signed up will rendezvous between 9 and 10 a.m. at Lander’s Narrowsburg Campground, 69 DeMauro Lane (turn off Bridge Street) to park, check-in at the UDC table, and board a shuttle bus up to the Skinners Falls launch.

The average length for this trip is 2.5 hours, depending on the river level, wind, and each group’s desired pace.

The Upper Delaware Council (UDC) press release reminded that participants should be in good physical condition. Children must weigh at least 40 pounds and be able to swim. All guests must sign liability waiver forms before launching. Every UDC participant (children and adults) will be required to wear a life jacket when they are on the water for the duration of the trip, for optimum safety.

The UDC also advised: Dress to get wet, wear sunscreen and foot protection, and don’t bring valuables. Bring plenty of drinking water. Carry out trash. Glass containers are not allowed on the river. Small coolers and waterproof bags for items such as cameras and keys may be tied into the raft.

Remember and respect that the majority of land along the river is privately owned.

If you go

Reservations are required and need to be made as soon as possible.

The UDC announced a deeply-discounted group rate of $19 for ages 4-12 and $29 for ages 13 and up.

Advance payment by cash to the UDC office at 211 Bridge St. in Narrowsburg; a check made payable to “UDC” mailed to P.O. Box 192, Narrowsburg, NY 12764; or electronically via PayPal at paypal.com/paypalme/upperdelawarecouncil.

Fill out the 2022 registration flyer posted on the UDC website at bit.ly/3oJQcfn, or separately submit via email by including reservation name, address, phone number, and email address; a list of all raft group members; ages of any minor children (under age 18 as of Aug. 7); and the total number of guests at the $29 and $19 rates to UDC Secretary Ashley Hall-Bagdonas at ashley@upperdelawarecouncil.org. Call 845-252-3022 with any questions.