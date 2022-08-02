Emergency repairs to Greensburg's Maple Avenue garage estimated at $155K

Read on triblive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1 million sold recently, but winner hasn't come forward yetKristen WaltersGreensburg, PA
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
wtae.com
Frustrated homeowner says city contractor damaged his driveway, won't repair
PITTSBURGH — A frustrated Pittsburgh homeowner said a city contractor damaged his property but will not repair the damage. Action News Investigates: Watch the report from Brookline in the video above. When the city paved the Brookline alley behind James Holland’s house, he said the crew took a chunk...
butlerradio.com
Accident In Saxonburg Area Closes Road
At least one person was injured as a result of a multiple vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in the Saxonburg area. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of North Pike and Marwood Roads. Emergency responders from Saxonburg were among...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Crash on I-70 east near Madison exit cleared
A garbage truck crash Friday morning on Interstate 70 eastbound affected traffic for several hours near the Madison exit, according to a Westmoreland 911 dispatcher and 511 Pennsylvania. The crash was reported at 5:40 a.m. in Hempfield and the road reopened before 10 a.m. No injuries were reported. The truck...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Scottdale fire chief hired as new deputy coroner
Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson has found his newest deputy close to home. Carson, the former mayor of Scottdale, announced the hiring of Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dave Wendell for a job as part-time deputy as the first-term coroner continues to compile his staff. Wendell, 45, works as a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Motorcyclist killed in Pleasant Hills identified
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Wednesday evening in Pleasant Hills, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, the victim is Michele Biancaniello, a 60-year-old man and Pittsburgh resident. The fatal crash occurred at 8:38 p.m. in the 100 block of Route...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Long-running Oakmont Street Sale continues to impress
Oakmont had one of its longest-running events on July 30 when the borough put on the Oakmont Street Sale. A local tradition since the 1960s, the Street Sale had a carnival-like atmosphere and featured a wide array of businesses and performers both from the Oakmont-Verona area and the Pittsburgh region at large.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
House fire in Mount Washington kills 3 pets
First responders arrived at the scene of a fire on Wednesday afternoon at a home in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood. Pittsburgh firefighters discovered three pets — two cats in one home and a dog in another home — during the incident. None of the pets survived the blaze.
explore venango
Two Injured After Vehicle is Forced Off Roadway by Pickup Truck, Strikes Ditch
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals suffered minor injuries after a pickup truck reportedly ran their vehicle off the roadway, causing it to striking a ditch in Jackson Township. According to Mercer-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, July 22, along South Foster Road,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills, Verona businesses among those selected for Comcast RISE grants
Penn Hills resident Renee Galloway opened a business in 2011, making ready-to-order treats for clients. The self-taught baker operates Sweet Inspirations at her home and locally delivers her treats but makes some exceptions to ship them to customers. She looks forward to finding a storefront for her business after being selected to receive a $10,000 grant.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Employee shortage shutters Prantl's Bakery stores in North Huntingdon, Squirrel Hill
Prantl’s Bakery is temporarily closing its North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill stores starting next week because of a lack of employees, owner Joe Cugliari said. He said a store needs about 10 employees to function properly. “We were operating with four,” he said. It’s a problem many businesses...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Historic Review Commission denies request for demolition of old mansion by a parish
The Herbst House, a former Catholic school, convent and private residence along Broad Street in Sewickley, will stand a while longer. The Sewickley Historic Review Commission has recommended denying a demolition request from the Divine Redeemer Parish. Commissioners unanimously voted on the denial Aug. 1 after hearing from a Catholic...
Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?
Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtae.com
House demolished after garbage truck slams into Wilmerding homes in deadly crash
WILMERDING, Pa. — One of the Wilmerding homes damaged in a crash involving a garbage truck was torn down Wednesday. Demolition of the vacant house on Patton Street began Wednesday morning. Watch the report from Wilmerding in the video player above. "It was the foundation walls that were collapsed,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Caribbean restaurant, 2 Sisters 2 Sons, closing Sharpsburg doors
A popular Caribbean restaurant that drew people to Sharpsburg for its oxtail and jerk chicken has announced its doors will close this month. 2 Sisters 2 Sons, which recently celebrated its second anniversary in the borough, will close Aug. 31. “The area wasn’t working out for us as we hoped,”...
Winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth $206.9 million sold in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A winning Powerball jackpot ticket has been sold in Westmoreland County. The ticket is worth $206.9 million and was sold at the Sheetz on North Center Avenue in New Stanton. The winning ticket matched all five numbers and the red Powerball number drawn on Wednesday,...
Weather service confirms tornado southwest of Pittsburgh
DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
wtae.com
Biker reflects on 'chain reaction' motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A chain-reaction crash seriously injured several motorcyclists on a charity ride in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County, on Saturday. Sunday, a biker who was on the ride shared his perspective of what happened after realizing the group following him had fallen behind. The charity ride, “Riding...
Police investigating body found in Allegheny River in Westmoreland County
ARNOLD, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River in the city of Arnold in Westmoreland County over the weekend. According the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Addam Roe, 28, from East Deer Township in Allegheny County, was found floating in the river by a fisherman near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive at 4:04 p.m. Sunday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East Deer man bathing in Allegheny River found dead
An East Deer man who went bathing in the Allegheny River on Friday was found dead in the water two days later, according to police. Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt identified the man as Addam Roe, 28, of Sherman Street in East Deer. A boater found Roe’s body floating in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Delmont man killed when garbage truck crashed into Wilmerding homes
A garbage truck driver from Delmont died early Tuesday morning after the truck he was driving rolled over and crashed into three houses in Wilmerding. The victim, Dana M. Rodericks, 47, was driving a truck that had been traveling on Jefferson Street and attempted to turn onto the 400 block of Patton Street when it tipped over and crashed into the houses at about 4 a.m., Allegheny County Police said. Rodericks died at the scene.
Comments / 0