ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Emergency repairs to Greensburg's Maple Avenue garage estimated at $155K

By Jeff Himler
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on triblive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlerradio.com

Accident In Saxonburg Area Closes Road

At least one person was injured as a result of a multiple vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in the Saxonburg area. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of North Pike and Marwood Roads. Emergency responders from Saxonburg were among...
SAXONBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Crash on I-70 east near Madison exit cleared

A garbage truck crash Friday morning on Interstate 70 eastbound affected traffic for several hours near the Madison exit, according to a Westmoreland 911 dispatcher and 511 Pennsylvania. The crash was reported at 5:40 a.m. in Hempfield and the road reopened before 10 a.m. No injuries were reported. The truck...
MADISON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Scottdale fire chief hired as new deputy coroner

Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson has found his newest deputy close to home. Carson, the former mayor of Scottdale, announced the hiring of Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dave Wendell for a job as part-time deputy as the first-term coroner continues to compile his staff. Wendell, 45, works as a...
SCOTTDALE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
Penn Hills, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
City
Greensburg, PA
Greensburg, PA
Government
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Motorcyclist killed in Pleasant Hills identified

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Wednesday evening in Pleasant Hills, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, the victim is Michele Biancaniello, a 60-year-old man and Pittsburgh resident. The fatal crash occurred at 8:38 p.m. in the 100 block of Route...
PLEASANT HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Long-running Oakmont Street Sale continues to impress

Oakmont had one of its longest-running events on July 30 when the borough put on the Oakmont Street Sale. A local tradition since the 1960s, the Street Sale had a carnival-like atmosphere and featured a wide array of businesses and performers both from the Oakmont-Verona area and the Pittsburgh region at large.
OAKMONT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

House fire in Mount Washington kills 3 pets

First responders arrived at the scene of a fire on Wednesday afternoon at a home in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood. Pittsburgh firefighters discovered three pets — two cats in one home and a dog in another home — during the incident. None of the pets survived the blaze.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania Avenue#City Council#Street Parking#Parking Garage#Carl Walker Construction#Otterman
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills, Verona businesses among those selected for Comcast RISE grants

Penn Hills resident Renee Galloway opened a business in 2011, making ready-to-order treats for clients. The self-taught baker operates Sweet Inspirations at her home and locally delivers her treats but makes some exceptions to ship them to customers. She looks forward to finding a storefront for her business after being selected to receive a $10,000 grant.
PENN HILLS, PA
PublicSource

Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?

Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Caribbean restaurant, 2 Sisters 2 Sons, closing Sharpsburg doors

A popular Caribbean restaurant that drew people to Sharpsburg for its oxtail and jerk chicken has announced its doors will close this month. 2 Sisters 2 Sons, which recently celebrated its second anniversary in the borough, will close Aug. 31. “The area wasn’t working out for us as we hoped,”...
SHARPSBURG, PA
YourErie

Weather service confirms tornado southwest of Pittsburgh

DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating body found in Allegheny River in Westmoreland County

ARNOLD, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River in the city of Arnold in Westmoreland County over the weekend. According the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Addam Roe, 28, from East Deer Township in Allegheny County, was found floating in the river by a fisherman near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive at 4:04 p.m. Sunday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

East Deer man bathing in Allegheny River found dead

An East Deer man who went bathing in the Allegheny River on Friday was found dead in the water two days later, according to police. Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt identified the man as Addam Roe, 28, of Sherman Street in East Deer. A boater found Roe’s body floating in...
ARNOLD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Delmont man killed when garbage truck crashed into Wilmerding homes

A garbage truck driver from Delmont died early Tuesday morning after the truck he was driving rolled over and crashed into three houses in Wilmerding. The victim, Dana M. Rodericks, 47, was driving a truck that had been traveling on Jefferson Street and attempted to turn onto the 400 block of Patton Street when it tipped over and crashed into the houses at about 4 a.m., Allegheny County Police said. Rodericks died at the scene.
WILMERDING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy