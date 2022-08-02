Read on www.kedm.org
KEDM
Katie Hobbs wins the Democratic primary for governor in Arizona
While the Republican primary for governor in Arizona is still too close to call, Katie Hobbs has won the Democratic primary, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Hobbs has made a name for herself defending the integrity of the 2020 election as the secretary of state, the top election official in Arizona. Her opponent in November will be either Kari Lake, a former local newscaster who spent much of the campaign repeating former President Trump's election lies, or Karrin Taylor Robson, a wealthy land developer. Both Republicans are political newcomers.
KEDM
Louisiana abortion providers file appeal, hope to block ban
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Access to abortion in Louisiana has been back-and-forth for weeks — with the state’s three clinics relying on rulings and temporary restraining orders to continue operations. Currently, Louisiana’s near total abortion ban is in effect. On Thursday, however, plaintiffs challenging the legislation filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court.
KEDM
Today in Nashville, 9 Republicans run for a seat redistricted out of Democrats' reach
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday, voters in Nashville won't see their congressman's name on the ballot. Jim Cooper decided to sit out the race after redistricting when GOP lawmakers in the state redrew the boundaries of the 5th Congressional District into three separate districts more likely to elect a Republican than a Democrat, like him.
KEDM
Voters in Kansas decide to keep abortion legal in the state, rejecting an amendment
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Voters in Kansas rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment Tuesday that would have said there was no right to an abortion in the state, according to The Associated Press. Kansas was the first state to vote on abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court handed down...
KEDM
Airbnb removes Mississippi 'slave cabin' from listings
GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — An Airbnb listing in Mississippi advertised as a “slave cabin” has been removed from the site following backlash on social media. Airbnb apologized after a TikTok video went viral criticizing the description of a cottage in Greenville. The bed and breakfast was marketed as an “1830s slave cabin.”
KEDM
Hospital system serving Mississippi, Alabama merges with Louisiana system
A hospital system with properties in Mississippi and Alabama has merged with a health system based in Louisiana. On Monday, Rush Health Systems became Ochsner Rush Health. In June 2021, Rush announced that it intended to merge with Ochsner Health, based in New Orleans. Ochsner Rush Health will provide health care in eastern Mississippi and western Alabama.
KEDM
Tudor Dixon will face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan race for governor
LANSING, Mich. — Tudor Dixon has won the Michigan Republican primary for governor, according to The Associated Press. Friday, Dixon received a late endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Previously, she also racked up endorsements from well-known names in Michigan politics, like the family of former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
