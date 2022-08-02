ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
KEDM

Katie Hobbs wins the Democratic primary for governor in Arizona

While the Republican primary for governor in Arizona is still too close to call, Katie Hobbs has won the Democratic primary, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Hobbs has made a name for herself defending the integrity of the 2020 election as the secretary of state, the top election official in Arizona. Her opponent in November will be either Kari Lake, a former local newscaster who spent much of the campaign repeating former President Trump's election lies, or Karrin Taylor Robson, a wealthy land developer. Both Republicans are political newcomers.
ARIZONA STATE
KEDM

Louisiana abortion providers file appeal, hope to block ban

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Access to abortion in Louisiana has been back-and-forth for weeks — with the state’s three clinics relying on rulings and temporary restraining orders to continue operations. Currently, Louisiana’s near total abortion ban is in effect. On Thursday, however, plaintiffs challenging the legislation filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
City
Washington, KS
Local
Washington Elections
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
City
Washington, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Washington Government
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Kansas Elections
Local
Arizona Government
KEDM

Airbnb removes Mississippi 'slave cabin' from listings

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — An Airbnb listing in Mississippi advertised as a “slave cabin” has been removed from the site following backlash on social media. Airbnb apologized after a TikTok video went viral criticizing the description of a cottage in Greenville. The bed and breakfast was marketed as an “1830s slave cabin.”
GREENVILLE, MS
KEDM

Hospital system serving Mississippi, Alabama merges with Louisiana system

A hospital system with properties in Mississippi and Alabama has merged with a health system based in Louisiana. On Monday, Rush Health Systems became Ochsner Rush Health. In June 2021, Rush announced that it intended to merge with Ochsner Health, based in New Orleans. Ochsner Rush Health will provide health care in eastern Mississippi and western Alabama.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KEDM

Tudor Dixon will face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan race for governor

LANSING, Mich. — Tudor Dixon has won the Michigan Republican primary for governor, according to The Associated Press. Friday, Dixon received a late endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Previously, she also racked up endorsements from well-known names in Michigan politics, like the family of former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy