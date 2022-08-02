Read on www.insidenova.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rep. Rob Wittman focused on rural healthcare?Watchful EyeMiddlesex County, VA
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
This Norfolk, Virginia Mother Vanished After A Wedding Party With FriendsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorfolk, VA
WTKR
Fleet Park All-Stars closing in on World Championship
EASLEY, SC (WTKR)- It's the pinnacle of the youth baseball championship season. Leagues from all across the country, in some tournaments the world, compete for crowns under the hot summer sun. One area squad entered Wednesday just two wins away from claiming a world title. The Fleet Park Senior All-Stars...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County graduate Stephens signs with Norfolk State
Greensville County standout athlete Isaiah Stephens did it all for the Eagles. He played vital roles on offense, defense, and the kicking game for the Tri-Rivers District championship football team. He excelled in track and field, qualifying for state meets. Stephens was a force in the paint for a state semifinalist GCHS basketball team.
thenewjournalandguide.com
1946-2022 Dr. Marie V. McDemmond: Pioneering Leader, Inherited & Braved, Fiscal Challenges
Dr. Marie Valentine McDemmond, 76, Norfolk State University’s third president, and the first woman to head the school, passed away, on July 27 in Pom Pano Beach, Florida. McDemmond led NSU from 1997 to 2005. According to the university, she was the first African American woman to lead a...
NBC12
99-year-old breaks world records at USMS National Championships in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Willard Lamb stands out as the oldest swimmer at the U.S. Masters Swimming Summer Nationals Championship hosted at SwimRVA. At 99 years old, he glides through the water with ease. “An activity like this keeps you busy. And I am as surprised as anybody else...
WTKR
757 Countdown to Kickoff: Billups leads Western Branch into 2022 aiming high
CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- It wasn't that long ago when Western Branch football was struggling. The Bruins finished 0-10 back in 2018, but it did not take new head coach Rashad Cook long to turn things around. Cook's first year on the job saw him coach a sophomore wide receiver with...
WTKR
757 Countdown to Kickoff: Wilson era begins at Hampton
HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Hampton High School football is in some uncharted territory, taking the field for preseason camp with a new head coach for the first time in more than a half-century. Of course, Woodrow Wilson isn't new to the Crabber program, just the big chair. "It's a little different,"...
She's one of the best cyclists in the U.S. and she lives in Richmond
In 2022, with her new team and teammates, Emma Langley brought home the USA Cycling Women's road race national championship.
Surprising a Petersburg athletic director who helps kids continue their studies
With the help of our friends at Virginia Credit Union, Sean Robertson surprised the man who is making college possible for so many students.
vuu.edu
Virginia Union University Appoints Dr. Mark James as Assistant Dean of Students
[RICHMOND - July 29, 2022] — Virginia Union University is announcing new leaders in its academic and administrative teams. “Accomplished people build top-tier universities,” said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President and CEO. “Virginia Union University is welcoming experienced new leaders who make great things happen and who will help propel us toward our goal of becoming Best in Class.”
Drone 10: Military Circle Mall
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Drone 10 flew over Military Circle Mall in Norfolk. The mall is closing and set to be demolished in the first quarter of 2023 for the future redevelopment of the site. Read the full story HERE. View more Drone 10 shots HERE.
‘American Idol’ hosts virtual ‘Idol Across America’ auditions in Virginia
A search across the country is underway for the next "American Idol" and the search is coming to Virginia next week.
As one ship departs Naval Station Norfolk for a new homeport across the Atlantic, another ship arrives
NORFOLK, Va. — As one U.S. Navy ship leaves for a new homeport, another is arriving for the first time. The guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) is departing Naval Station Norfolk on Thursday and relocating to Rota, Spain. The port shifting is part of the Navy's long-term plan to rotate ships based in Rota to different areas.
Newport News woman wins over $150,000 with Virginia Lottery
Kimberly McKay won after playing the Cash 5 with EZ Match. She bought her ticket online at valottery.com.
Swimming advisory lifted for section of Chesapeake Bay in Virginia Beach
A swimming advisory has been issued for a section of the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia Beach after bacteria levels do not meet the standard.
travelnowsmart.com
Virginia Beach, VA – 20 Top Brunch Spots
Walking barefoot on the sandy coastline can be really healing. That’s the reason lots of vacationers are specifically drawn in to Virginia Beach. The city’s setting is just one element that draws in individuals to this hotel. Start your day right by having the very best breakfast in...
3 great pizza places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
Washingtonian.com
How to Get From DC to the Beach Without a Car
There’s nothing like hitting the beach to beat DC’s summer heat. It’s only a few hours drive to popular Delaware, Virginia, and Maryland vacation destinations—but what if, like a lot of District dwellers, you don’t own a car? We mapped out potential vehicles and routes to sandy spots with day trips in mind (though overnights encouraged).
Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosting hiring fair in Chesapeake
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, 700 Conference Center Drive.
cutoday.info
Virginia CU’s Request to Expand FOM is Rejected by Commission
RICHMOND, Va.–The Virginia State Corporation Commission has ruled against Virginia Credit Union, saying it cannot expand its membership to the Medical Society of Virginia. The ruling is the latest move resolving a three-year battle between Virginia Credit Union and the Virginia Bankers Association and several community banks in the state.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Polyfest 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This weekend Virginia Beach is hosting Polyfest, the largest Polynesian festival on the East Coast. This Friday and Saturday, the Pacific Islanders of Virginia will gather at the 24th Street Stage at the Oceanfront for two days of art, culture, entertainment and food. To get...
