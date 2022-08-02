ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, VA

WTKR

Fleet Park All-Stars closing in on World Championship

EASLEY, SC (WTKR)- It's the pinnacle of the youth baseball championship season. Leagues from all across the country, in some tournaments the world, compete for crowns under the hot summer sun. One area squad entered Wednesday just two wins away from claiming a world title. The Fleet Park Senior All-Stars...
NORFOLK, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville County graduate Stephens signs with Norfolk State

Greensville County standout athlete Isaiah Stephens did it all for the Eagles. He played vital roles on offense, defense, and the kicking game for the Tri-Rivers District championship football team. He excelled in track and field, qualifying for state meets. Stephens was a force in the paint for a state semifinalist GCHS basketball team.
NORFOLK, VA
Yorktown, VA
Virginia Sports
WTKR

757 Countdown to Kickoff: Wilson era begins at Hampton

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Hampton High School football is in some uncharted territory, taking the field for preseason camp with a new head coach for the first time in more than a half-century. Of course, Woodrow Wilson isn't new to the Crabber program, just the big chair. "It's a little different,"...
HAMPTON, VA
#Costa Rica#Yorktown High School#Concacaf#Florida State
vuu.edu

Virginia Union University Appoints Dr. Mark James as Assistant Dean of Students

[RICHMOND - July 29, 2022] — Virginia Union University is announcing new leaders in its academic and administrative teams. “Accomplished people build top-tier universities,” said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President and CEO. “Virginia Union University is welcoming experienced new leaders who make great things happen and who will help propel us toward our goal of becoming Best in Class.”
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Drone 10: Military Circle Mall

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Drone 10 flew over Military Circle Mall in Norfolk. The mall is closing and set to be demolished in the first quarter of 2023 for the future redevelopment of the site. Read the full story HERE. View more Drone 10 shots HERE.
NORFOLK, VA
Soccer
FIFA
Sports
travelnowsmart.com

Virginia Beach, VA – 20 Top Brunch Spots

Walking barefoot on the sandy coastline can be really healing. That’s the reason lots of vacationers are specifically drawn in to Virginia Beach. The city’s setting is just one element that draws in individuals to this hotel. Start your day right by having the very best breakfast in...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
VIRGINIA STATE
Washingtonian.com

How to Get From DC to the Beach Without a Car

There’s nothing like hitting the beach to beat DC’s summer heat. It’s only a few hours drive to popular Delaware, Virginia, and Maryland vacation destinations—but what if, like a lot of District dwellers, you don’t own a car? We mapped out potential vehicles and routes to sandy spots with day trips in mind (though overnights encouraged).
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
cutoday.info

Virginia CU’s Request to Expand FOM is Rejected by Commission

RICHMOND, Va.–The Virginia State Corporation Commission has ruled against Virginia Credit Union, saying it cannot expand its membership to the Medical Society of Virginia. The ruling is the latest move resolving a three-year battle between Virginia Credit Union and the Virginia Bankers Association and several community banks in the state.
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Polyfest 2022

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This weekend Virginia Beach is hosting Polyfest, the largest Polynesian festival on the East Coast. This Friday and Saturday, the Pacific Islanders of Virginia will gather at the 24th Street Stage at the Oceanfront for two days of art, culture, entertainment and food. To get...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

