Related
knau.org
Fontest to face Finchem in secretary of state election
Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state. Additional returns released Thursday night show Fontes is so far ahead of House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding that remaining ballots give Bolding no chance to catch up. He will face Republican state Rep. Mark...
knau.org
Lake leads in Arizona governor race, still too close to call
Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson are in a narrow battle for the Republican nomination for Arizona’s governor Wednesday morning. Early results show Lake, a former TV news anchor, narrowly leading developer Robson. Robson initially pulled ahead Tuesday night, but Lake later surged with votes cast on Election Day.
knau.org
Lake's lead grows in Republican governor primary
Kari Lake has declared herself the winner in the Republican race for governor, but election officials say the race is still too close to call. The former television news anchor is narrowly leading lawyer Karrin Taylor Robson Thursday morning. The race is seen as a barometer of Donald Trump’s enduring...
knau.org
Finchem wins GOP nod to oversee elections
An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates Tuesday in the race for secretary of state. Democrats and election security advocates...
