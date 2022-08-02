Read on www.insidenova.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Related
Inside Nova
Swimmers, divers from Arlington pools shine at divisional meets
There were eight double winners from the four Arlington pools at the Northern Virginia Swimming League’s recent six-team divisional meets held at different pools throughout the league. In the Division 1 competition, Overlee swimmers Holden Bussen and Tyler Hong each won two races. Also in Division 1, Donaldson Run...
Inside Nova
Two Vienna swim teams win sportsmanship awards
Vienna Woods in Division 3 and the Vienna Aquatic Club Gators of Division 4 each received Northern Virginia Swimming League division Sportsmanship award for the 2022 summer season. The NVSL awards such honors for one team in each of the league’s 17 divisions each summer. The teams received the awards...
northernvirginiamag.com
The Largest County Fair in Virginia Features an Open Rodeo for Amateurs
The Prince William County Fair gives amateur bull riders a shot at stardom. As the largest county fair in the state of Virginia, the Prince William County Fair will have an abundance of attractions, from a tractor pull to a petting zoo to a demolition derby. But one event stands out as the quintessential fair experience: bull riding.
northernvirginiamag.com
10 Classic Hometown Fairs and Carnivals to Visit in NoVA
Aug. 4–7 This Herndon fair will have rides, games, and plenty of food. You can learn how to properly milk a cow or goat, observe livestock, and check out other 4-H exhibits. There will also be plenty of live entertainment. 2709 West Ox Rd., Herndon. One Loudoun Carnival at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yes, items from RFK Stadium will be auctioned before demolition
WASHINGTON — A local sports landmark is being torn down, but not before fans are given a chance to buy a piece of history. The demolition contract obtained by WUSA9 includes a clause that will allow fans to buy memorabilia, like seats from the stands and even the scoreboard from inside RFK Stadium in Southeast, D.C.
Inside Nova
Youth turn lemonade stand into fund-raiser for Great Falls Freedom Memorial
Great Falls residents Ava and Holden Leshock did a brisk business July 4 at their lemonade stand, which was built from old boards and had a hand-painted sign. Neighborhood customers slaked their thirst with a cool drink on the hot day, many tipping generously above the 25-cent sales price. By day’s end, the young entrepreneurs tallied more than $50 in proceeds.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
Inside Nova
Vienna Youth Players uproariously storm the castle in ‘Shrek’
Summer is the perfect time for lighthearted, fun theatrical productions and Vienna Youth Players’ “Shrek: The Musical” fits the bill beautifully. The show’s two-plus hours flow by quickly, punctuated by plenty of laughs and clever song lyrics. The play, featuring music by Janine Tesori and book...
IN THIS ARTICLE
arlnow.com
NEW: Whitlow’s is coming back — but not to Arlington
Beloved local watering hole Whitlow’s is making a comeback in the place it first opened: D.C. The longtime Clarendon bar on Wilson Blvd closed last June after its lease expired. It has since been replaced by nightlife and music venue B Live, which opened in May. Before its closure,...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown In-State Recruiting and Martinsburg Musings
Cover Photo Courtesy of West Virginia University Athletics. As Head Coach Neal Brown and his staff are gearing up for the 2022 football season, lest we forget about the upcoming West Virginia High School football season and our in-state recruits. Neal Brown and company will tell you that recruiting never stops, and obviously the fall schedule will dictate where Brown and his staff prioritize their efforts.
Alumni action as former Terps take on former Hoyas
Former Maryland Terrapins basketball players face former Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday in College Park
ffxnow.com
Springfield Town Center adds fashion store, with tacos and Legos coming
(Updated at 4:20 p.m. on 8/4/2022) An international accessory store has officially opened at Springfield Town Center — bringing an assortment of accessories near the grand court of the mall. The opening of Lovisa, a fashion accessories store — which follows the first location in Australia in 2010 —...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
Inside Nova
Hilton to expand headquarters in McLean
Hilton plans to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County, adding 350 new jobs over the next five years, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday. Hilton will reimagine its space at 7930 Jones Branch Drive in McLean "to create an even more vibrant place to convene and collaborate, fully integrating technology into the office experience to meet the needs of today’s workforce," the governor's office said in a news release.
Inside Nova
Mason historical effort receives state humanities grant
George Mason University’s Center for Humanities Research is among 18 recipients of grants totaling $153,200 being presented by Virginia Humanities to non-profit organizations across the commonwealth. “Our grantees connect us to new ideas, new perspectives, to pieces of the Virginia story we did not know and to communities in...
Inside Nova
Arlington School Board race fund-raising so far a modest affair
It’s definitely not shaping up to be a six-figure kind of election from a campaign-cash standpoint, and who actually is doing best in fund-raising for the Arlington School Board seat on the Nov. 8 ballot kind of depends on how you look at it. For the period through June...
A Taste of Nashville Comes to Manassas
Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. Hangry Joe’s Brings a Taste of Nashville to Manassas. Nashville hot chicken lovers – your time has come. Hangry Joe’s, a hot chicken restaurant with a Korean twist, is coming to the Shops at Signal Hill on Liberia Avenue.
northernvirginiamag.com
Where to Find the Best Late Night Eats in Northern Virginia
If your weekends include late nights out with friends, make sure to plan a stop at these eateries before the end of the night. When the weekdays seem like a constant cycle of exhausting tasks and chores, there’s no doubt you might be hitting the hay before midnight. But as the weekend rolls around, the stress of life rolls away, making the nights perfect for going out, trying new foods, and meeting up with friends and family. Whether you’re craving some delicious food after a night out or find yourself in the mood for a late dinner, you can’t go wrong with grabbing a bite at any of these lively spots.
Inside Nova
More of the Bests of the 2022 Best Of Haymarket-Gainesville: Premier Turf and Landscaping
Premier Turf and Landscaping, Inc. Please tell us about your business. What products or services does it provide?. We are a family-owned and-operated full-service landscaping company that has provided service to the Northern Virginia community since 1995. We provide grounds maintenance services to HOAs and commercial properties, as well as landscape enhancement services for residential and commercial property owners. Enhancement services include landscape design, installation of trees and shrubs, stone and paver patios, retaining walls, and firepits. We also have a tree removal division with a certified arborist.
ABC27 reporter announces he’s leaving station for post in D.C.
ABC27 announced on their Facebook page they are bidding farewell to reporter Daniel Hamburg today. “We wish him the best of luck in his [future] endeavors,” the post reads in part. On his own Facebook page, Hamburg announced he is leaving the central Pa. station to take a job...
Comments / 0