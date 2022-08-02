ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Nova

Swimmers, divers from Arlington pools shine at divisional meets

There were eight double winners from the four Arlington pools at the Northern Virginia Swimming League’s recent six-team divisional meets held at different pools throughout the league. In the Division 1 competition, Overlee swimmers Holden Bussen and Tyler Hong each won two races. Also in Division 1, Donaldson Run...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Two Vienna swim teams win sportsmanship awards

Vienna Woods in Division 3 and the Vienna Aquatic Club Gators of Division 4 each received Northern Virginia Swimming League division Sportsmanship award for the 2022 summer season. The NVSL awards such honors for one team in each of the league’s 17 divisions each summer. The teams received the awards...
VIENNA, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

The Largest County Fair in Virginia Features an Open Rodeo for Amateurs

The Prince William County Fair gives amateur bull riders a shot at stardom. As the largest county fair in the state of Virginia, the Prince William County Fair will have an abundance of attractions, from a tractor pull to a petting zoo to a demolition derby. But one event stands out as the quintessential fair experience: bull riding.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

10 Classic Hometown Fairs and Carnivals to Visit in NoVA

Aug. 4–7 This Herndon fair will have rides, games, and plenty of food. You can learn how to properly milk a cow or goat, observe livestock, and check out other 4-H exhibits. There will also be plenty of live entertainment. 2709 West Ox Rd., Herndon. One Loudoun Carnival at...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vienna, VA
Vienna, VA
Sports
City
Falls Church, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
WUSA9

Yes, items from RFK Stadium will be auctioned before demolition

WASHINGTON — A local sports landmark is being torn down, but not before fans are given a chance to buy a piece of history. The demolition contract obtained by WUSA9 includes a clause that will allow fans to buy memorabilia, like seats from the stands and even the scoreboard from inside RFK Stadium in Southeast, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Youth turn lemonade stand into fund-raiser for Great Falls Freedom Memorial

Great Falls residents Ava and Holden Leshock did a brisk business July 4 at their lemonade stand, which was built from old boards and had a hand-painted sign. Neighborhood customers slaked their thirst with a cool drink on the hot day, many tipping generously above the 25-cent sales price. By day’s end, the young entrepreneurs tallied more than $50 in proceeds.
GREAT FALLS, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Vienna Youth Players uproariously storm the castle in ‘Shrek’

Summer is the perfect time for lighthearted, fun theatrical productions and Vienna Youth Players’ “Shrek: The Musical” fits the bill beautifully. The show’s two-plus hours flow by quickly, punctuated by plenty of laughs and clever song lyrics. The play, featuring music by Janine Tesori and book...
VIENNA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vienna Post#American Legion#Post 180#Springfield Post 176#Falls Church Post 130#Fairfax Post 177
arlnow.com

NEW: Whitlow’s is coming back — but not to Arlington

Beloved local watering hole Whitlow’s is making a comeback in the place it first opened: D.C. The longtime Clarendon bar on Wilson Blvd closed last June after its lease expired. It has since been replaced by nightlife and music venue B Live, which opened in May. Before its closure,...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown In-State Recruiting and Martinsburg Musings

Cover Photo Courtesy of West Virginia University Athletics. As Head Coach Neal Brown and his staff are gearing up for the 2022 football season, lest we forget about the upcoming West Virginia High School football season and our in-state recruits. Neal Brown and company will tell you that recruiting never stops, and obviously the fall schedule will dictate where Brown and his staff prioritize their efforts.
MARTINSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
royalexaminer.com

Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning

A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Inside Nova

Hilton to expand headquarters in McLean

Hilton plans to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County, adding 350 new jobs over the next five years, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday. Hilton will reimagine its space at 7930 Jones Branch Drive in McLean "to create an even more vibrant place to convene and collaborate, fully integrating technology into the office experience to meet the needs of today’s workforce," the governor's office said in a news release.
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Mason historical effort receives state humanities grant

George Mason University’s Center for Humanities Research is among 18 recipients of grants totaling $153,200 being presented by Virginia Humanities to non-profit organizations across the commonwealth. “Our grantees connect us to new ideas, new perspectives, to pieces of the Virginia story we did not know and to communities in...
VIRGINIA STATE
PWLiving

A Taste of Nashville Comes to Manassas

Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. Hangry Joe’s Brings a Taste of Nashville to Manassas. Nashville hot chicken lovers – your time has come. Hangry Joe’s, a hot chicken restaurant with a Korean twist, is coming to the Shops at Signal Hill on Liberia Avenue.
MANASSAS, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

Where to Find the Best Late Night Eats in Northern Virginia

If your weekends include late nights out with friends, make sure to plan a stop at these eateries before the end of the night. When the weekdays seem like a constant cycle of exhausting tasks and chores, there’s no doubt you might be hitting the hay before midnight. But as the weekend rolls around, the stress of life rolls away, making the nights perfect for going out, trying new foods, and meeting up with friends and family. Whether you’re craving some delicious food after a night out or find yourself in the mood for a late dinner, you can’t go wrong with grabbing a bite at any of these lively spots.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

More of the Bests of the 2022 Best Of Haymarket-Gainesville: Premier Turf and Landscaping

Premier Turf and Landscaping, Inc. Please tell us about your business. What products or services does it provide?. We are a family-owned and-operated full-service landscaping company that has provided service to the Northern Virginia community since 1995. We provide grounds maintenance services to HOAs and commercial properties, as well as landscape enhancement services for residential and commercial property owners. Enhancement services include landscape design, installation of trees and shrubs, stone and paver patios, retaining walls, and firepits. We also have a tree removal division with a certified arborist.
HAYMARKET, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy