(Willmar MN-) A civil commitment hearing is scheduled for Friday for a Sioux Falls man accused of murdering a Willmar woman in 1974. 80-year-old Algene Vossen is charged with 2nd Degree Murder for the stabbing death of Mae Herman, but one year ago Judge Steven Wentzel ruled Vossen was not mentally competent to stand trial because he has shown signs of confusion, memory loss and dementia. At the time of the ruling, Vossen's attorney, Kent Marshall, said his client can't participate in his own defense...

WILLMAR, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO