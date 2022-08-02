Read full article on original website
Holidaze comes up Saturday in Downtown Willmar
(Willmar MN-) The annual Holidaze celebration to kick off the Christmas holiday season takes place Saturday in Downtown Willmar. The event is put on by the Willmar Fests Organization, and Willmar Fests President James Miller says even though it's going to be a little bit chillier than it was for last year's Holidaze, a fun time will be had by all...
Creative Arts & Crafts Fair
Where: Howard Lake Middle School Activity Center in Howard Lake. Free admission and prize drawings. Browse and shop a variety of familiar and new art and craft displays with all items available for purchase, enjoy time with family and friends and an opportunity to buy, learn and view, technique old and new.
Civil commitment hearing in Willmar Friday for Algene Vossen
(Willmar MN-) A civil commitment hearing is scheduled for Friday for a Sioux Falls man accused of murdering a Willmar woman in 1974. 80-year-old Algene Vossen is charged with 2nd Degree Murder for the stabbing death of Mae Herman, but one year ago Judge Steven Wentzel ruled Vossen was not mentally competent to stand trial because he has shown signs of confusion, memory loss and dementia. At the time of the ruling, Vossen's attorney, Kent Marshall, said his client can't participate in his own defense...
Granite Falls man hurt in crash near Clara City
(Clara City MN-) A Granite Falls man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash near Clara City Thursday morning. The state patrol says 64-year-old Bradley Munsterman was driving his pickup westbound on Highway 7, east of Clara City, at 8:41 a.m. Thursday when he left the road and struck a tree. Munsterman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities.
Woman injured in car-semi collision near Regal
(Regal MN-) No information is available about an injury crash in Kandiyohi County Tuesday morning. A car collided with a semi on Highway 55 at 160th Street Northeast, near Regal, injuring the woman who was driving the car. The crash was reported around 7:26 a.m.
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office reports several weather-related crashes
(Willmar MN-) The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department was kept busy over the last day or two with several weather-related crashes:. - A vehicle went into the ditch on Highway 12 at the Swift-Kandi Road Tuesday at 741 a.m. -At 7:50 Tuesday morning there was a two vehicle crash at Babcock...
Stearns County man sentenced for selling meth while in prison
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A man from Stearns County will spend more than two decades in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine from a Minnesota state prison. Thirty-nine-year-old Robert E. Maloney was convicted of coordinating with others outside the prison to sell meth and communicating with his co-conspirators via jail calls. Investigators say recordings of his jail calls featured him arranging meetings and discussing drug prices and quantities. Maloney was also accused of threatening a witness.
Leon Behrends
Leon L. Behrends, 69, of Prinsburg, died Wednesday, November 16th at St. Cloud Hospital. His funeral will be 10:30 am, Monday, November 21st at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with interment to be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Clara City. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm, Sunday, November 20th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to the service on Monday. www.hafh.org.
Shirley Kise
Shirley J. Kise, age 87, of Atwater, passed away Tuesday, November 15, at the Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. A public visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 28, at the Peterson Brothers Atwater Funeral Home in Atwater. Interment will be at 3 p.m. in Union Cemetery. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Prinsburg City Council hears proposed anti-abortion ordinance
(Prinsburg MN-) Outgoing State Representative Tim Miller, who is also with the group PLAM Action, presented a “Life City” ordinance proposal to the Prinsburg City Council Tuesday. Miller says a “Life City” ordinance would allow a person or organization to sue an abortion provider in civil court if an abortion occurred in the city...
Harguth, Eugene
Eugene “Charlie” Harguth, age 77, of Clara City, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 in …
Wildcats Take on Royals in Class AAA Semifinals
(US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis) -- The New London-Spicer Wildcats are back in the State Class AAA Football Tournament for the second straight season when they take on The Watertown-Mayer Royals Saturday afternoon. It's the first trip to the semifinals for the 'Cats since 2014 when they made back-to-back trips to...
