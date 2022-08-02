ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Nearly $578K in scholarships given to hundreds of students by Community Foundation

By Staff Reports
Times-News
Times-News
 3 days ago
The Community Foundation of Henderson County has awarded 264 scholarships totaling $577,900 to new and current scholarship recipients for the 2022-23 academic year.

For most students and their families, tuition cost is a critical consideration when deciding to attend college. As costs rise, the reality is that many families cannot afford higher education without financial assistance, according to a news release from the Community Foundation. Scholarships are a critical part of the equation to help students not only pay for college, but also succeed while they are there.

Thanks to the generosity of donors who have established Scholarship Funds at Community Foundation of Henderson County, hundreds of thousands of dollars in academic assistance are awarded to local students year after year.

Since 1984, Community Foundation of Henderson County’s Scholarship Program has awarded more than $7 million to nearly 2,000 students. Scholarships represented 11.4% of the Foundation’s total charitable awards this past year.

The Foundation’s volunteer Scholarship Committee invested a significant amount of time reviewing applications, interviewing students, and making award recommendations to our Board of Directors. The scholarship recipients this year will become teachers, nurses, engineers, and inspiring leaders -- many of whom expressed desires to return to the Henderson County community. A full list of the new 2022-2023 recipients can be found at the button below. The application portal for 2023-24 scholarships will open this Fall.

Here are the scholarship recipients:

American Legion, Post 77, Hubert M. Smith Scholarship

Riley Dale

William C. Armstrong Scholarship

Madalynn Elliot

Dan Barber, III/Western Auto Award Scholarship

Ava Kilpatrick

Millard Beal & Family Scholarship

Makayla Lail

Bright Futures Scholarship

Micah Marr

Arianna Minton

Business & Professional Woman's Club Scholarship

Makayla Phillips

Janet Layne Spence Scholarship

Miranda Hill

Roger & Judy Hill Memorial for Mack Broutin Scholarship

Cooper Wilson

Betsy Copolillo and Sam Gash Scholarship

James Crotty

Amy Duryee Courtenay Scholarship

Cooper Wilson

David and Betty Bucher Engineering Scholarship

Ryan Polk

David and Betty Bucher Nursing Scholarship

Ashley Kastle

Jane and Tom Davis Scholarship

Brendan Rich

Denis Barton Scholarship

Kristen Owen

Jenice Schlein Denning Scholarship

Wendy Maldonado

Rita & Ray Dunk Piano & Performance Scholarship

Sarah Macdonald

Rita & Ray Dunk Accounting Scholarship

Ashley Rich

Kermit Edney Scholarship

Joshua Strickland

Robert & Sandra Edwards Waggoner Memorial Scholarship

Chauncey Barber

Robert & Vivian Edwards Scholarship

Chloe Clark

Environmental Odyssey Scholarship

Noah Shumway

Francis H. and Margery T. Escott Scholarship

Kylie Varnadore

Grace B. Etheredge Scholarship

Nathan Rhodes

Grace B. Etheredge BRCC Scholarship

Aliz Ortiz

H. Louise Eaton Scholarship

MaKenzie Villarreal

Friends of Carl Sandburg Miles Sollom Scholarship

Hannah Queen

Michael Keen

Katharine Schneider Gettman Scholarship

Jylyn Barnes

James P. Grey Scholarship

Audrey Hood

Allison Pridmore

Haddy Harrington Memorial Scholarship

Shelby Deault

John Brooks Williams Memorial Scholarship

Marvin Williams

Arthur R. Hill Memorial Scholarship

Hutson Callender

Joe T. Hunt Memorial Scholarship

Daniel Russell

Elsie Mabel Jones Scholarship

Emma Heagney

Chat Jones Memorial Scholarship

Alan Figueroa Guzman

Donald D. and Joan B. Joyce Scholarship

Ella Neve

Eleanor M. Kutchoodon Scholarship

Luciana Denny

T. Llyle and Marion S. Keith Scholarship

Jeanine Jackson

Phyllis and George Knopf Scholarship

Nick Andrews

Anthony Kushigian (Normac) Scholarship

Dwight Canady, Jr.

Ethel T. & Charles T. Larus Educational Scholarship

Irem Agan

Haley Hargus

Helen F. Lindner Educational Scholarship

Devon West

Passage to the Future Scholarship

Kera Putnam

Peggy Lovvorn Scholarship

Ayman Kassem

Mary Evelyn & Harry Laurent Scholarship

Kiauna Benniefield

Addison Russell

George F. and Asha W. McMillan Scholarship

Lauren Mertz

Lucile V. Means Scholarship

Jesca Massawe

Sadie Rowe

Ralph A. Milliman Scholarship

Brennan Bastian

Bree Elizabeth Miller Memorial Scholarship

Grace Weeter

Sam A. Mills Memorial Scholarship

Emma Otten

Duane M. and Margaret D. McKibbin Scholarship

Lauren Young

Mountain Laurel Scholarship

Sarah Rogers

Clyde T. and Wilma G. Moore Scholarship

Selah Chambers

Glenn C. Marlow Scholarship

Savannah Sims

Mills River Fire & Rescue Scholarship

Maggie Cox

Matching Scholarship

Emma Zaborowski

Thomas Oliver & Louise Jordan Mulcahy Scholarship

Jackie Blankenship

Celeste Young

Jude Webster

Nagel Scholarship

Ayanna Palma

Hilary G. Neighbors General Scholarship

Marissa Detwiler

Hilary G. Neighbors Medical Scholarship

Rachel Ball

Jan F. & Harry J. Nolan Women's Educational Scholarship

Joreeca Dinnall

Helga Nielsen Scholarship

Hannah McIntyre

Lisbet Alvarez

Thomas E. and Marian L. Overby Scholarship

Brenda Solano-Oviedo

Dan and Amy Fisher Pace Scholarship

Angel J. Ramirez

Rebecca S. Poole Scholarship

MacKray Mauger

L.B. Prince Memorial Scholarship

Luke Staton

Charlie Renfrow Trust Scholarship

Brayden Corn

Vena Case Robinson Memorial Scholarship

Baylee Clayton

Odell Rouse Memorial Scholarship

Aliana Garcia

Marcella Esmeralda Daniel

Russell Boyd Thomas Scholarship

Emilee Hoover

Vina L. & Richard C. Sauer Scholarship

Maxwell Goble

Daniel Jovel

Michael Keen

Martha Sales Schoch Scholarship

Madison White

Pat Shepherd Second Mile Scholarship

Grace Verstrate

Kristen Sue Shetterly Memorial Scholarship

Cecelia Cagle

Sigrun M. Mapes Nursing Scholarship

Zoe Durall

Andrea Davies Skillman Scholarship

Savannah Crisp

James Smith Memorial Scholarship

Jackson Duchesne

Arthur & Lois Jean Stuenkel Scholarship

Noah Trexler

George & Helen Stowell General Scholarship

William Lance

George & Helen Stowell Medical Scholarship

Ryan Seward

Kenneth R. Stull and Virginia M. Stull Scholarship

Riley Tickle

Henderson County Educational Scholarship

Shannon McDermott

Robert B. Tonjes Scholarship

Faythe Gordner

Tracy Grove Community Club Scholarship

Wilson Mayo

Valley Clinic Scholarship

Emma Tipton

VFW Hendrick Rhodes Post 5206 Scholarship

Kaylie Orr

Dr. Corbin O. Williams Memorial Scholarship

Langdon Shealy

Lula & Levi Wilson Scholarship

Jaqese Johnson

Tom Wilson Scholarship

Christopher Ferguson

John P. and Mary Ann Wold Scholarship

Hunter Mullinax

Ammariah Grace Styles

Jacob Doke

Kelly Bennett

Gregory Stephen Wright "Crossroads" Scholarship

Luciana Denny

Winifred M. Wyman Memorial Scholarship

Tye Galloway

Maria's Scholarship

Kasya Rock

