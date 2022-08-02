ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport County's COVID cases up 21.6%; Rhode Island cases holding steady

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 3 days ago
Rhode Island reported 1,867 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 1,864 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Rhode Island ranked 41st among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 7.4% from the week before, with 906,593 cases reported. With 0.32% of the country's population, Rhode Island had 0.21% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 28 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Newport County reported 124 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 102 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 23,476 cases and 96 deaths.

Within Rhode Island, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Kent County with 195 cases per 100,000 per week; Providence County with 170; and Bristol County with 167. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Providence County, with 1,088 cases; Kent County, with 320 cases; and Washington County, with 175.

Across Rhode Island, cases fell in three counties, with the best declines in Washington County, with 175 cases from 208 a week earlier; in Providence County, with 1,088 cases from 1,106; and in Bristol County, with 81 cases from 88.

In Rhode Island, four people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, five people were reported dead.

A total of 410,399 people in Rhode Island have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 3,630 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 91,316,648 people have tested positive and 1,029,926 people have died.

Rhode Island's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 31. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 70
  • The week before that: 80
  • Four weeks ago: 76

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 75,143
  • The week before that: 73,476
  • Four weeks ago: 63,312

Hospitals in 24 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 21 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 30 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

