ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Literary contributors see humor in Tennessee football cheating scandal | Adams

By John Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WUFCq_0h1Txlnl00

Tennessee’s recruiting scandal dominated the local news last week. My columns on Casey Pruitt and Phillip Fulmer also generated plenty of responses from my email group.

Mike writes: Since you introduced Randy Travis and "cheatin" into the cast, may I submit: Casey is the walking, talking, belly-crawling personification of Tammy Wynette's "Stand By Your Man."

My response: Tammy stood by five different husbands. Miraculously, she lasted six years with George Jones.

Mark writes: OMG-your article today was hilarious and the best yet.

I just wonder how Casey will do with that, "....for richer or poorer..." part?

John, you're our GOAT.

My response: I don’t think Casey signed up for being married to a high school coach.

Mark writes: Well, you just had to do it, you went full, all out NUKLEAR, total scorched earth, on VFM in that article. And I thought my comments about those Brandy Whistlers was harsh, hoo boy, you make me look like a sensitivity trainer. I'd recommend a nice cup of herbal tea and a yoga mat.

The SEC should just change its name to the ATM CONFERENCE, because that is the only thing that matters at this point.

My response: No one who follows your creative prose would accuse you of being too sensitive.

Jim writes: Genius. Keep up the good work.

My response: Thanks so much, Jim. Until that email, Jeremy Pruitt and I had something in common: No one had ever called us a genius.

Adam:How could Phillip Fulmer not have noticed Tennessee Vols were cheating? Here's how

Mary writes: Enjoyed your column on Fulmer and Pruitt!! You hit the nail on the head. Fulmer has always been a little shady.

My response: I’m sure Fulmer knew nothing about the NCAA violations piling up behind his football coach.

That last sentence was a test. I wanted to see if I could write it with a straight face.

I did.

Kudos to me. Or, as Fulmer would say, “k’dooze" to me.

Michael writes: Coach Fulmer doesn’t want success at UT. If UT football ever succeeds, what happens to Coach Fulmer? No more invites to parties with old alums and donors where he can talk about his old glory days and tell again the story of when Peyton Manning called to tell him he was staying.

UT failures just keep Fulmer’s own glory alive.

My response: If he were that concerned about preserving the “glory days,” he never should have coached until he left the program in dire straits. And he definitely shouldn’t have taken the athletics director’s job.

Britney writes: John, Finally someone gets me the real "daily agenda" that Fulmer had in his pseudo AD role. I have been asking for this for a long time. I believe that Fulmer was completely unaware of the violations that were going on because he was just "too busy". There are mistakes in hiring coaches and mistakes in hiring ADs.

Let’s not put too much blame on Pruitt. He just wanted a job that he was obviously unqualified for and got it from a truly unqualified AD. When you make a much larger mistake of hiring a truly unqualified AD, everyone pays the price.

My response: Beverly Davenport, who hired Fulmer, was an unqualified chancellor. Notice a trend?

Think how much better off UT is in those positions now with Donde Plowman as chancellor, Danny White as AD, and Josh Heupel as football coach.

Donald writes: I enjoyed your breakdown of Fulmer's day as AD. I started a Ph.D. at UT in 2006, and have watched this whole sad, slow-rolling, catastrophic, hilarious disaster from the beginning of Fulmer's demise.

I'd love to be able to root for UT, but that's like rooting for a car, loaded with clowns who had just robbed a bank, to run into a group of preschoolers crossing the street, while one of the clowns inside that packed clown car is trying shoot a bee with a .44 magnum.

Yeah, that's a complicated metaphor, but it rings true to me.

My response: Give the Vols a chance. Josh Heupel is a step up from their previous coaches, and his offense is extremely entertaining.

As for the metaphor, don’t apologize. That will challenge my other literary readers to take more chances.

Terry writes: John, thanks for all the years of laughs.

My response: If you have a dark sense of humor, you could thank Pruitt for the same thing.

Linda writes: I must admit to not reading your column very often. However, I thoroughly enjoyed your column on Casey being the perfect wife for a coach. I laughed out loud at the last paragraph. Did Fulmer really have 500+ slips? Thanks for the humor.

My response: Thanks, but I was just the messenger. Fulmer and the Pruitts provided the laughs.

Mike writes: I enjoyed your column regarding Phil Fulmer's failure to pay attention to what was going on in the UT Athletic Department. I especially liked the comment about Casey Pruitt wanting an office with an ATM!

I still wonder how John Currie would have performed as AD if he had been left alone to do the job, with the full support of UT administration and without the second guessing and vicious backbiting that was taking place at that time.

My response: Currie was outnumbered and never had a chance. But he still hired an outstanding baseball and tennis coach.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lyn-J Dixon arrives at Tennessee practice; jersey number revealed

Lyn-J Dixon is a running back who spent the past 4 seasons at Clemson. Part way through the 2021 season, he transferred from Clemson to West Virginia, but never suited up for the Mountaineers. Recently, he ended up in the transfer portal again, and now he’s heading to Rocky Top...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Former Vols Joining Local High School Football Staff

Former Tennessee defensive end Marlon Walls is joining the Powell High School football staff, Jimmy Hyams reported Wednesday afternoon. Powell is also on the cusp of adding former All-SEC linebacker Kevin Simon to its football staff according to the report. Walls previously spent two-seasons as head coach at Memphis’ St....
POWELL, TN
atozsports.com

How Camden Sewell’s decision proves something about Vols HC Tony Vitello

The Tennessee Vols baseball program and head coach Tony Vitello got some important news on Tuesday, August 2nd. They got back a key piece of their bullpen from last season. RHP Camden Sewell announced that he will be returning to Knoxville for his fifth collegiate season. Sewell is a vital piece to the pitching staff after the Vols lost Ben Joyce, Blade Tidwell, Will Mabrey, and Mark McLaughlin to the MLB Draft.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Adams, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lyn-J Dixon, former Clemson RB and one-time Tennessee commit, reportedly transferring to SEC school

Lyn-J Dixon was committed to Tennessee back in 2017. But, ultimately, the 4-star running back in the class of 2018 decommitted and ended up at Clemson. He spent the past 4 seasons with the Tigers before entering the transfer portal in September of 2021. He transferred to West Virginia, but never played for the Mountaineers and re-entered the portal in July.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee breaks record for new football season tickets sold

The Tennessee athletic department set goals for the sale of football season tickets and Tennessee fans surpassed those goals in a big way. The Vols reported that, as of Wednesday, the school sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season, helping them reach 168 percent of the initial goal of 10,000 new season tickets.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Travis
Person
George Jones
Person
Jeremy Pruitt
Person
John Adams
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Tammy Wynette
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Phillip Fulmer
wvlt.tv

Gatlinburg Senator talks stiffer punishments for approaching bears

Dollywood is looking for more employees to help with the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. East TN football team sends...
GATLINBURG, TN
KISS 106

You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location

People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nuklear#Vfm#Sec
WATE

Cavender’s western wear opens first store in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to outfit the whole family, Cavender’s Boot City & Western Wear has opened their first location in Tennessee right here in Knoxville. Whether you are in search of the perfect boot for any occasion or you are getting your kids...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Target purchases land in Sevierville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Is Sevier County getting its first Target? The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville, according to Sevier Economic Development Director Allen Newton. The store paid five million dollars for about 12 acres of property on Winfield Dunn Parkway, according to an article from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
PLANetizen

Opinion: Beware ‘Gatlinburginazation’

The Gatlinburg Space Needle is visible in this photo of Gatlinburg, located in Sevier County, Tennessee | Sean Pavone / Shutterstock. An opinion piece by David Musser for the Lexington Herald Leader spreads the word about the negative effects of committing to a “Gatlinburg-type model” of economic development.
GATLINBURG, TN
supertalk929.com

Attorney General lobs heavy-handed accusations in Tennessee Walgreens lawsuit

In a lawsuit filed in Knox County, Tennessee Attorney General Herb Slatery volleys heavy-handed accusations at retailer Walgreens accusing the pharmacy chain of unlawfully selling and distributing huge amounts of opioids. Slatery wrote Walgreens operated more than 200 stores beginning in 2006 and in that time flooded the state with...
TENNESSEE STATE
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy