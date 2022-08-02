ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Lake Township, MI

1 Person Killed, 4 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Long Lake Township (Long Lake Township, MI)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46JE9b_0h1Txdjx00
Nationwide Report

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly multi-vehicle crash in Northern Michigan. A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then slammed into an oncoming vehicle, resulting in the collision.

A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died in [..]

Continue Reading Article >>

More Michigan News from Nationwide Report™

Michigan Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
City
Ironwood, MI
Grand Traverse County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Long Lake Township, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Grand Traverse County, MI
Accidents
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Michigan#Traffic Accident#Michigan Drivers#Daily Newsletter
Cars 108

Northern Michigan Man Turns In His Sister for Using Dead Mother’s Identity

A Northern Michigan woman has been arrested for attempting to use her dead mother's identity to apply for credit cards. Sarah-Lea Marie Helsel was arraigned on Wednesday (8/3) on a laundry list of charges. Michigan State Police have charged the woman from South Boardman with one count of identity theft, one count of a false statement of identity for a financial transaction device, one count of stealing/retaining a financial transactions device without consent, and one count false pretenses over $999 but less than $20,000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
recordpatriot.com

Northern Michigan man arrested for assaulting, choking girlfriend

A Gaylord man is facing charges after he allegedly choked his girlfriend, Michigan State Police reported. Troopers for the MSP Gaylord Post were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday to take a report of a domestic assault that happened earlier in the day in Bagley Township, according to MSP in a press release issued Wednesday.
GAYLORD, MI
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

48K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy