Organizers Reportedly Pull Plug On Music Festival Due To Georgia's 'Open Carry' Gun Laws

By Mary Papenfuss
 3 days ago

Organizers canceled a music festival in Atlanta on Monday in part due to Georgia’s “open carry” gun laws , sources told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution .

Music Midtown, which was scheduled to take place over two days in September and feature artists such as Jack White, Future and Fall Out Boy, posted a tweet on Monday saying the festival was canceled “due to circumstances beyond our control”:

Refunds will be provided for tickets that have already sold.

According to the AJC, the organizers’ decision involved a 2014 law that expanded the areas where gun owners were authorized to openly carry firearms. The 2014 Safe Carry Protection Act gives gun owners the right to carry firearms in most public areas without restrictions. The law even allows school districts and religious leaders to decide whether to allow openly carried firearms on school grounds and religious sites.

The festival, which draws tens of thousands of music fans to the Piedmont Park venue, has historically prohibited all weapons. Festival organizers were reportedly worried they’d by sued by gun owners and that musicians would bail if guns were allowed on site.

A 2019 Georgia Supreme Court ruling — and an appellate court ruling this year upholding the decision — have made it more difficult for private groups to restrict guns from events on public land in the state, the newspaper reported.

The festival’s cancelation highlights the negative impact the “open carry” gun laws are having on business in Georgia. It was already a hot-button political issue with Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, who slammed Republicans for passing such gun laws.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 437

Timothy Q Williams
3d ago

lmao, they scared of a person that has a firearm license open carrying. Yes to open carry you need firearm license. The person that has a license has gone through extensive background check, finger printing etc. not to mention all they have to do is put up a sign that says no weapons allowed. Carrying a firearm doesn't give you the right to go where a firearm is not wanted. This is just a poor excuse, a lie really.

Reply(83)
168
Lewis wassam
3d ago

the point is, people are too unstable for gatherings anymore. whether its a shooting, fighting or whatever. sometimes its just not worth the risk.

Reply(9)
104
Georgia Native
3d ago

Like the criminals wouldn’t have guns either way. At least they might think twice if they thought everyone else is armed.

Reply(12)
123
