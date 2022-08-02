ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Three burning questions for South Carolina to answer during preseason camp

By Ben Portnoy
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31vexs_0h1TwqVJ00

South Carolina football is only a few weeks away from kickoff.

The Gamecocks open fall practice on Friday, while Shane Beamer’s second season in charge in Columbia begins on Sept. 3 against Georgia State.

Here are three lingering questions USC will have to answer during preseason camp. (Got questions you want answered about the team? Email Ben Portnoy at bportnoy@thestate.com and your question could appear in an upcoming mailbag Q&A.) :

Who’s going to be WR1 for South Carolina this year?

South Carolina’s offense had myriad issues last year — four different quarterbacks, an ineffective offensive line and limited playmakers among them.

That’s not quite the case in 2022.

South Carolina’s receiving corps, in particular, received a facelift via the transfer portal thanks to Antwane “Juice” Wells (James Madison) and Corey Rucker Jr. (Arkansas State). Throw in the returns of Josh Vann, Ahmarean Brown, Dakereon Joyner, Xavier Legette and Jalen Brooks, and the Gamecocks are suddenly as deep as anyone in the league.

Vann was WR1 for the bulk of last season and comes back to Columbia after weighing his professional options. With the quarterback position more settled and a year as a key cog in the offense under his belt, the former four-star recruit could be in for another big year. There’s a caveat, though.

Those within the program have been bullish as can be on Wells and Rucker.

Wells’ name was all over the James Madison record books despite playing only 22 games over one-plus seasons with the Dukes. He might take some time to adjust to the speed of the Southeastern Conference compared with the FCS, but the talent is there for an all-league effort.

Rucker, too, torched defenses at a lower level during his time at Arkansas State and figures to be a big part of what the Gamecocks do offensively in 2022. He was under-recruited out of Mississippi and landed at ASU at the 11th hour. USC is hoping that skill he flashed in the Sun Belt translates to the SEC.

Vann was the guy in 2021. Don’t be surprised if Wells and Rucker give him a run for his money this fall.

How good can Jordan Strachan and Jordan Burch be on the edge?

South Carolina’s defense brings back just about everyone, but it’ll lean on some fresher faces at defensive end.

Jordan Strachan is only a year removed from finishing in a tie for the national lead in sacks during his final year at Georgia State. He flashed in spurts last season, his first campaign as a Gamecocks, but he wasn’t asked to do much beyond spelling Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare and Aaron Sterling.

The same can be said for Jordan Burch , a former five-star recruit and the second-highest rated prospect to sign with South Carolina behind only Jadeveon Clowney.

Burch was an all-world talent coming out of high school, but his production hasn’t matched the recruiting hype to date. He’s a year older, bigger and stronger. The hope is that development and an expanded role will lead to the kind of stats those around Columbia hoped he’d bring as a prospect.

The Gamecocks will be deep again defensively. The secondary is virtually settled. Linebacker is a bit thin, but the pieces are there. Zacch Pickens should also anchor things on the interior alongside Alex “Boogie” Huntley and M.J. Webb.

If Burch and Strachan can supplement the unit as edge rushers , South Carolina’s defensive ceiling raises significantly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tC7QR_0h1TwqVJ00
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Christian Beal-Smith rushes during the 2022 South Carolina Spring Game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, April 16th, 2022. Jeff Blake/Jeff Blake Photo

Who emerges at running back for Gamecocks?

The two-headed rushing attack of Kevin Harris and ZaQuandre White is no more, as each player is off to the NFL. That leaves South Carolina in need of a lead back

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has said he’d prefer to have a No. 1 guy rather than rotate a few players in and out at tailback. That said, the Gamecocks have options.

Wake Forest transfer Christian Beal-Smith led the Demon Deacons in rushing each of the last two years — including in 2020 when he shared the backfield with eventual Heisman Trophy contender Kenneth Walker III . With one year of eligibility remaining, expect him to be squarely in the mix.

MarShawn Lloyd is the other big factor here. The former top-65 recruit has been limited during his South Carolina by an ACL tear he suffered in fall camp as a freshman. Now entering his third year in the program, Beamer and his staff are hopeful he’s back to full-go.

Lloyd looked the part of the speedster he was billed as coming out of high school during his limited reps last season. He’ll have every opportunity to be the lead back in 2022, and it’s not completely inconceivable he and Beal-Smith end up splitting time, despite Satterfield’s preference.

Key South Carolina football preseason dates

All practices/scrimmages closed to the public

  • Thursday: Players report/Media Day
  • Friday: First practice
  • Aug. 13: Scrimmage at Williams-Brice Stadium
  • Aug. 20: Scrimmage at Williams-Brice Stadium
  • Aug. 25: Shane Beamer call-in radio show, 6 p.m.
  • Aug. 30: Beamer game week press conference, 1:30 p.m.
  • Sep. 1: Beamer call-in radio show, 6 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
Mississippi State
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
Tide 100.9 FM

Anyone Want College Football Tickets ?

Do you want to go to a college football game for cheap?. Recently, both the University of South Carolina and University of Rutgers football tickets have become available at Costco stores near Columbia, South Carolina, and New Jersey. The Gamecocks and Scarlet Knights are the first two programs to make...
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer outlines a host of bulletin board material for the Gamecocks

Shane Beamer is excited about what South Carolina has to offer this season, but the Gamecocks aren’t getting ahead of themselves this early in fall camp. “I’m happy with where we are now, but nobody’s walking around saying, ‘Hey man, we got picked fifth in the SEC East, let’s freaking go,” Beamer said. “All right, or there’s nobody on our team that made first-team SEC. There’s plenty of bulletin board and motivation that I can use as well because we’re not where we need to be right now, but we’re certainly on our way.”
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Brooks
Person
Shane Beamer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina Football#American Football#College Football#Gamecocks#Usc#Wells And Rucker
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Costco Photo

SEC fans are so passionate about college football that one school is selling tickets at a local Costco. And no, we're not kidding. On Wednesday night, Scott Eisberg of WCIV posted a photo from a Costco in Charleston, South Carolina on his Twitter account. The picture that Eisberg shared immediately...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
6K+
Followers
463
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy