Talkin’ Tauntauns Podcast episode 115: The High Republic – A Look Back on Phase 1

AIPT Television podcast episode 26: A Massive SDCC 2022 TV Recap
So much TV news and announcements came out of San Diego Comic-Con, that the AIPT Television podcast needed two weeks to sort through everything. Contributor, Ryan Sonneville, had his boots on the ground at this year’s pop culture event, and he joins us to discuss his experience and some of the bigger reveals. We dive into Marvel Studios, Warner Bros., Star Trek, and more.
X-Men Monday Call for Questions: X Me Anything With Jordan D. White
It’s, of course, an X-Men Monday-style spin on “Ask Me Anything.” This is for all those times you’ve got burning questions about all things X that don’t always fit neatly into the week’s X-Men Monday theme. Answering these questions? None other than X-Men Senior Editor Jordan D. White!
EXCLUSIVE AfterShock Preview: Bylines in Blood TPB
The near future. Politicians invent their own facts, and independent newspapers no longer exist. The very concept of truth has died. In this world, private detectives serve as ronin, searching out the hard truths that people are desperate to keep hidden. The best of these PIs is Satya, a former...
Wacky sci-fi and romance, too: Jeremy Adams talks ‘The Flash 2022 Annual’
Ongoing for years, Linda Park-West and Wally West’s relationship has gotten a heck of a lot more complicated turn now that Linda has super powers. (It’s something that Wally only recently discovered.) Comics fans will get an even deeper look at the beloved, ever-dynamic relationship with the release...
‘Faith’ review: True story of kung-fu Catholic cult ready to save the world
Faith is a documentary that serves as a great example of truth being stranger than fiction. Shot over three and a half months, the film is about the Guerrieri della Luce (The Warriors of Light) a 20 year old Catholic sect comprised of mostly former martial arts champions. The group train with the Master so they will be ready to save humanity when the Apocalypse comes.
‘Batman’ #126 sets Bruce Wayne on a darker, twisted path
There’s no denying Chip Zdarsky’s version of Batman is darker in mood and tone. The dude is downright morose, and that’s even more apparent with Batman #126 out today. He’s also out of sorts as far as being prepared for anything, as Failsafe proves. Can this Batman gain the advantage and get control, or is the narrative suggesting control is inherently impossible? These are questions that may run through your mind.
‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 2 episode 7 review: A sympathetic ear in tough times
Mabel’s infamy continues to grow on Only Murders in the Building. Last week, she got up close and personal with the potential killer and it led to a violently viral incident. Viewers of the video can jump to their own conclusions but we know there is more to the story. What is her next step? Well, we find out in “Flipping the Pieces.”
DC Preview: Poison Ivy #3
Fixing the world isn’t easy work, and Ivy’s all hot and sweaty because of it! Getting her hands dirty was never an issue, but when plant assassins come after her, Ivy must be willing to play dirty as well. Poison Ivy #3. Writer: G. Willow Wilson. Artist: Marcio...
Judging by the Cover – 08/03/22 new releases
Most comic book fans have a solid idea about what they’re going to buy every week as they descend upon their local comic shop. With that said, there’s still a lot of fun to be had just glancing at the week’s new releases and taking a chance on a book that looks promising, funny, scary, etc. That’s where covers come in. A fantastic image can make the difference between trying something new or saying, “Nah, not this week.”
AfterShock Preview: The Last Ride of Pillar & Pryde #1
When Ben Pillar and Eli Pryde were kids, they did something incredible. They saved a young girl’s life and stopped a madman. They were heroes. But that was a long time ago. Now, with their career as young adult adventure novelists in decline, and their friendship in similar dire straits, the pair embark on a road trip back to their old hometown in hopes of mending their relationship. But a new evil has emerged in the town of Tarragon Falls. Can Pillar and Pryde be heroes again?
‘Godzilla Rivals II: Vs. Battra’ gives shine to an underutilized foe
Every once in a while a comic comes and just sort of smacks you in the face with how good it is. How it nails the needs of its genre and adds some wrinkles you didn’t quite expect. This is Godzilla Rivals II: vs. Battra. Penned by Rosie Knight...
‘Survival Street’ #1 offers a great mix of the absurd and satire
If the first page of Survival Street doesn’t grab you, especially during these trying times in America, I don’t know what will. The new series from Dark Horse Comics is satire, but like the best satire, it hits very close to home. James Asmus and Jim Festante write a story with artist Abylay Kussainov that takes a rather serious subject and casts Muppets as its main characters. Once you put this first issue down, you’ll see it’s a good blend of the believable with the absurd.
DC Preview: Naomi: Season Two #6
The shocking conclusion to one of the most epic stories in all of DC comics history! In this issue, Naomi faces everything: her birth world legacy, the enemies that destroyed her family, and her place on the Justice League. The choices she makes here will carry with her for the rest of her life. Do not miss this epic conclusion to the Eisner-nominated Naomi MacDuffie saga! Guest-starring Superman!
‘Prey’ review: The best ‘Predator’ sequel?
The Predator franchise has always been a mixed bag. Following John McTiernan’s 1987 original, which turned 35 this year, the subsequent instalments failed to live up to the leanness that made the OG Predator a success, due to an attempt to ramp up the action or delve into the mythos of the Predators themselves. After Shane Black’s failed attempt to reinvigorate the franchise with 2018’s The Predator, much like the Alien series, perhaps it was time for the Predator to retire from hunting. However, with a change of scenery and time period, has the Predator found a new home to do what it does best?
‘Tin Can’ review: Unintentionally topical sci-fi filled with visual flair
Tin Can presents the type of scenario that was an interesting what if before Covid and has become all too relatable since. Fret (Anna Hopkins) wakes up to find herself trapped in a small metal chamber. She frantically works to escape from the cell not only to save herself, but all of humanity.
‘Edge of Spider-Verse’ #3 to feature Night-Spider, Spider-Man: India, Sakura-Spider and more
Edge of Spider-Verse #1 came out earlier this week, and Marvel isn’t wasting any time hyping future installments, dropping new details about Edge of Spider-Verse #3. While issue #1 of Dan Slott’s new series focused on Araña, Spider-Rex, and more, Edge of Spider-Verse #3 will include the following:
‘Demon Wars: The Iron Samurai’ #1 continues Peach Momoko’s unique approach to Marvel
Peach Momoko has seriously changed the way you can tell a Marvel Comics story, evident with Demon Days and this week’s Demon Wars. An adaptation using Marvel’s biggest superheroes doesn’t have to be a one-to-one retelling, and Momoko takes it further by entwining the mythical archetypes of Marvel heroes with Japanese folktales. That winning combo continues this week.
Lady Gaga confirms role in ‘Joker 2’
It was announced yesterday that Joker 2, or Joker: Folie à deux, will be released on October 4, 2024, and today, Lady Gaga got in on the fun. It was a rumor Lady Gaga would be co-starring with Joaquin Phoenix, but given her post, it’s now certain she’s in the movie.
‘Poison Ivy’ #3 gives readers a compelling, character-driven story
G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara explore Dr. Pamela Isley’s convictions in Poison Ivy #3, offering an intimate portrayal of a villain who isn’t quite sure how to proceed. The issue opens in a hybrid dream sequence that sees Poison Ivy faced by her lover, Harley Quinn. Color...
‘The Dead Lucky’ #1 adds another great character to the Massive-Verse
The Dead Lucky, the latest series from Kyle Higgins et al.’s sentai-inspired Massive-Verse, is set on a dystopian, near-future earth. Homelessness and rents are sky high, crime rates are going up, and San Francisco is in chaos. Unsurprisingly, in an increasingly corporatized world, the solution is more privatization. In...
