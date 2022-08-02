Talkin’ Tauntauns Podcast episode 115: The High Republic – A Look Back on Phase 1

The Predator franchise has always been a mixed bag. Following John McTiernan’s 1987 original, which turned 35 this year, the subsequent instalments failed to live up to the leanness that made the OG Predator a success, due to an attempt to ramp up the action or delve into the mythos of the Predators themselves. After Shane Black’s failed attempt to reinvigorate the franchise with 2018’s The Predator, much like the Alien series, perhaps it was time for the Predator to retire from hunting. However, with a change of scenery and time period, has the Predator found a new home to do what it does best?

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO