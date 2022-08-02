Token bridge Nomad drained of <$200M after latest exploit

Read on ambcrypto.com
Cardano’s founder finally breaks silence as ADA goes mooning
Former Ethereum executive and Cardano [ADA] founder, Charles Hoskinson, recently broke his silence on the Vasil hard fork upgrade. Recall that Hoskinson had not made any public comment on this issue since Cardano confirmed there would be a delay. In a video which he named “Some Brief Comments on Vasil,”...
Does Polkadot’s decentralization offer more incentive than profits
A significant feature of any blockchain is its decentralized nature. The miners and validators in the decentralized world play an important role. Not to forget, the capability of a chain to prevent any attack is of utmost importance. And, Polkadot seems to be leading in that space. Polkadot – the...
Cardano achieves these two key milestones prior to hard fork
Cardano [ADA] one of the most developed crypto networks reached two important milestones ahead of the much-awaited (delayed) hard fork. The Vasil upgrade would deliver a “massive” performance improvement, at least that’s what the community predicted. Milestones unlocked. ADA holders/communities saw sustained development ahead of the impending...
Exploring MATIC’s long-term potential post Ethereum ‘Merge’
Ethereum’s Merge date is days away and the countdown has many people wondering about the fate of layer-2 scaling solutions. You may have noticed Ethereum-associated cryptocurrencies and tokens such as MATIC are up substantially in the last few weeks. However, the move to proof of stake will solve some...
Will Bitcoin mining expansion be profitable for miners
The crypto market continued fluctuating this week. Consequently, the global crypto market capital noted just a 1.71% increase over the last day to reach $1.07 trillion, at the time of writing. Bitcoin followed suit with a 0.82% gain in the last 24-hour of press time. On the price front, there...
The DeFi saga of RUNE, LDO, SNX leave investors in awe
THORChain [RUNE], Lido Finance [LDO], and Synthetix [SNX] were the top performers on 3 August as the DeFi ecosystem steered the crypto market back to greens. While others also recovered, the revival of these DeFi tokens was superior. On 3 August, RUNE was 11.51% up. LDO posted 13.46% gains while SNX registered an unprecedented 13.14% hike as per CoinMarketCap.
Shiba Inu, its burn rate, and Binance factor to take note of
Shiba Inu [SHIB] was the top beneficiary of massive whale action a few days ago as Ethereum [ETH] pumped millions of dollars into the SHIB ecosystem. This series of like-minded decisions proved that the attention toward SHIB did not decline. Similarly, SHIB burned as many tokens as possible between the end of July and 1 August, leading to a price uptick from $0.0000117 to $0.0000124.
