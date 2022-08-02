ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Token bridge Nomad drained of <$200M after latest exploit

By Jibin George
ambcrypto.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ambcrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Cardano’s founder finally breaks silence as ADA goes mooning

Former Ethereum executive and Cardano [ADA] founder, Charles Hoskinson, recently broke his silence on the Vasil hard fork upgrade. Recall that Hoskinson had not made any public comment on this issue since Cardano confirmed there would be a delay. In a video which he named “Some Brief Comments on Vasil,”...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Does Polkadot’s decentralization offer more incentive than profits

A significant feature of any blockchain is its decentralized nature. The miners and validators in the decentralized world play an important role. Not to forget, the capability of a chain to prevent any attack is of utmost importance. And, Polkadot seems to be leading in that space. Polkadot – the...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Cardano achieves these two key milestones prior to hard fork

Cardano [ADA] one of the most developed crypto networks reached two important milestones ahead of the much-awaited (delayed) hard fork. The Vasil upgrade would deliver a “massive” performance improvement, at least that’s what the community predicted. Milestones unlocked. ADA holders/communities saw sustained development ahead of the impending...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Exploring MATIC’s long-term potential post Ethereum ‘Merge’

Ethereum’s Merge date is days away and the countdown has many people wondering about the fate of layer-2 scaling solutions. You may have noticed Ethereum-associated cryptocurrencies and tokens such as MATIC are up substantially in the last few weeks. However, the move to proof of stake will solve some...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nomad#Counterfeit#Smart Contract#Web3#Defi#Samczsun
ambcrypto.com

Will Bitcoin mining expansion be profitable for miners

The crypto market continued fluctuating this week. Consequently, the global crypto market capital noted just a 1.71% increase over the last day to reach $1.07 trillion, at the time of writing. Bitcoin followed suit with a 0.82% gain in the last 24-hour of press time. On the price front, there...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

The DeFi saga of RUNE, LDO, SNX leave investors in awe

THORChain [RUNE], Lido Finance [LDO], and Synthetix [SNX] were the top performers on 3 August as the DeFi ecosystem steered the crypto market back to greens. While others also recovered, the revival of these DeFi tokens was superior. On 3 August, RUNE was 11.51% up. LDO posted 13.46% gains while SNX registered an unprecedented 13.14% hike as per CoinMarketCap.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu, its burn rate, and Binance factor to take note of

Shiba Inu [SHIB] was the top beneficiary of massive whale action a few days ago as Ethereum [ETH] pumped millions of dollars into the SHIB ecosystem. This series of like-minded decisions proved that the attention toward SHIB did not decline. Similarly, SHIB burned as many tokens as possible between the end of July and 1 August, leading to a price uptick from $0.0000117 to $0.0000124.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy