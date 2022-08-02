ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

After Unprecedented Heatwaves, Monsoon Rains and the Worst Floods in Over a Century Devastate South Asia

By Zoha Tunio
InsideClimate News
InsideClimate News
 3 days ago
Thomas A. Anderson
3d ago

same things happen since the beginning of time. perhaps people need to start reading Chicken Little just throwing that out there

ciara
3d ago

The Bible scriptures of floods earthquakes eruptions and more is what is taking place again before the coming of Christ Jesus!! GOD is about to change America and Foreign Nations for the better of mankind very very soon !! GOD only needs 24 hrs !! Hallelujah!! Praise and thanks and glory be to GOD in Jesus name 🙏❤️🙏

John Kelble
3d ago

Mother Nature sure is fickle. I have only lived 70 years but can tell you of many what you call extreme weather. 90 degrees Christmas in WI, tornadoes ripping thru West Wichita in October, extreme weather has been around for hundreds of centuries and will for hundreds more

