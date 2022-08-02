ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania’s Casey, Toomey on opposite sides of federal burn pit legislation

WHYY
WHYY
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on whyy.org

Comments / 12

patriot
3d ago

What portion of the bill goes to the vets? 1/10 1/100th? That’s what they do. They probably gave themselves another 40k per year raise and who knows what else.

Reply(3)
6
SargentStacks
3d ago

Casey wants that 400 billion to spend as he sees fit. Not on veterans. Media sure is spinning this story.

Reply
8
Related
The Independent

Who are the 11 senators who voted against the burn pits bill for veterans?

Only 11 senators, all Republicans, voted against the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honouring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, a bill which expanded healthcare coverage for veterans exposed to toxic burn pit fumes while overseas. The bill first passed the US House in June, and initially had majority support from both Democrats and Republicans. Before it reached the Senate, however, 25 Republicans switched sides, claiming the bill included unrelated spending and warned it could become a slush fund. Supporters of the bill, most prominently comedian Jon Stewart, went on the offensive on cable news shows and in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Dayana Sabatin

Pennsylvania Stimulus Checks Update

Photo by Jonathan Borba: https://www.pexels.com/photo/1-us-dollar-bill-on-table-3689186/. Pennsylvania lawmakers have come to an agreement on a plan to use $2.2 billion in remaining federal stimulus money that was from the pandemic on conservation, child care programs, and housing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Tapper
The Independent

Fox News poll shows Democrat John Fetterman holds wide lead over Dr Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race

A new poll shows that Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman holds a commanding lead against Republican physician and former television host Dr Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate race. The Fox News survey shows that 47 per cent of voters support Mr Fetterman, compared to 36 per cent of voters who support Dr Oz, while 11 per cent of voters are undecided. The two candidates also have a wide enthusiasm gap, as 68 per cent of Mr Fetterman’s backers support him “enthusiastically” while 35 per cent of Dr Oz’s supporters do the same – but 45 per cent do so with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Manchin votes with GOP to cancel Biden environmental permitting rule

The Senate passed a resolution Thursday canceling a Biden administration rule governing environmental reviews for infrastructure projects that Republicans have argued made permitting more onerous, holding up construction. All 49 Republicans present, and the lone Democratic vote of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), were enough to pass the Congressional Review Act...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania teacher suspended after Jan. 6 riot fired for not working

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania teacher who was suspended last year during an investigation into his attendance at, and social media posts about, the "Stop the Steal" rally — which later turned to a deadly insurrection on Jan. 6 — has been fired for refusing to return to work.Allentown School District board of school directors voted Thursday to fire Jason Moorehead, who was a middle school social studies teacher at the Allentown School District.The district said previously Moorehead's social media posts about the events of Jan. 6, and not just his presence in Washington that day, were the focus...
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democrat#Republicans#Navy#Appr
borderreport.com

Texas Republican Mayra Flores introduces her first bill in Congress

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, along with other representatives, introduced a bill aimed at strengthening law enforcement operations at the southern border. The Advanced Border Coordination Act is a bipartisan House bill aimed at improving law enforcement communication and coordination at the southern border. Flores,...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Army
Axios

Democrats moving full steam ahead on Manchin's spending bill

House leaders are preparing to call lawmakers back to Congress the week of Aug. 8 to pass the Senate's $740 billion climate and deficit reduction package, according to lawmakers and aides. Why it matters: The current timeline speaks to the Democrats' confidence that they can pass a reconciliation package this...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Jon Stewart schools Ted Cruz after senator votes against burn pits bill

Jon Stewart has been blasting Republicans for blocking a bill that would aid veterans exposed to burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq. The former Daily Show host has appeared on Fox News and Newsmax to speak to right-wing audiences to slam GOP senators for what he says is “a disgrace”. Texas Senator Ted Cruz accused Mr Stewart of misrepresenting the bill, saying that Democrats were attempting a “budgetary trick” in the PACT Act. Mr Cruz voted against the bill despite having said he support its and having said he supports veterans. “What Ted Cruz is describing is inaccurate, not...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Senate passes veterans health bill after Republicans cave in to pressure

WASHINGTON — The Senate passed legislation Tuesday to expand lifesaving health care benefits for Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. Senators voted 86-11 after Republicans agreed to lift their blockade of the popular bill, caving in to pressure from more than 60 veterans groups — and comedian Jon Stewart — who had railed against Republicans for days outside the Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy