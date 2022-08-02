Pennsylvania’s Casey, Toomey on opposite sides of federal burn pit legislation

Read on whyy.org
What portion of the bill goes to the vets? 1/10 1/100th? That’s what they do. They probably gave themselves another 40k per year raise and who knows what else.
Casey wants that 400 billion to spend as he sees fit. Not on veterans. Media sure is spinning this story.
Florida Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings skips political event with Dem who wants to 'divest' in police
Democratic Senate nominee Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., skipped a political event she had promoted hours earlier with a state representative who supports policies similar to the defund the police movement. Demings, who is running against Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for the Senate seat, touted the Defending Choice Volunteer Launch event...
Republicans complain that Trump-backed Dr. Oz is blowing the Senate race against online prankster John Fetterman by being 'mentally and physically on vacation'
The Oz-Fetterman duel for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat "might be an even fight" if Oz weren't so checked out about the race, Republicans say.
Who are the 11 senators who voted against the burn pits bill for veterans?
Only 11 senators, all Republicans, voted against the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honouring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, a bill which expanded healthcare coverage for veterans exposed to toxic burn pit fumes while overseas. The bill first passed the US House in June, and initially had majority support from both Democrats and Republicans. Before it reached the Senate, however, 25 Republicans switched sides, claiming the bill included unrelated spending and warned it could become a slush fund. Supporters of the bill, most prominently comedian Jon Stewart, went on the offensive on cable news shows and in...
‘Total BS’: Democrats Threaten To Delay Senate Recess After GOP Tanks Veterans Bill
Legislation to aid veterans exposed to toxic burn pits was upended at last minute by unexpected Republican objections.
Doug Mastriano Is Keeping A Big Secret From Pennsylvania Voters
Doug Mastriano has a secret. The Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor says he’s chosen someone to serve as the commonwealth’s next secretary of state — a position that will hold enormous power over the 2024 presidential election. But he won’t tell voters who it is. In...
Mitch McConnell Suggests Trump Will Have Plenty Of GOP Competition In 2024
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday the party will have a “crowded field” of candidates running for president in 2024. Asked how he would respond to former President Donald Trump potentially launching another run, McConnell gave a broad assessment of what he expects the primary race to look like.
Pennsylvania Stimulus Checks Update
Photo by Jonathan Borba: https://www.pexels.com/photo/1-us-dollar-bill-on-table-3689186/. Pennsylvania lawmakers have come to an agreement on a plan to use $2.2 billion in remaining federal stimulus money that was from the pandemic on conservation, child care programs, and housing.
Dr. Oz Has Weirdest Explanation For Why No One Is Donating To His Campaign
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in his adopted state of Pennsylvania, admits his campaign has struggled to raise money and he says it’s because Democrats are “clever” while Republicans mow their lawns. Oz spoke to Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday, who pointed...
Fox News poll shows Democrat John Fetterman holds wide lead over Dr Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race
A new poll shows that Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman holds a commanding lead against Republican physician and former television host Dr Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate race. The Fox News survey shows that 47 per cent of voters support Mr Fetterman, compared to 36 per cent of voters who support Dr Oz, while 11 per cent of voters are undecided. The two candidates also have a wide enthusiasm gap, as 68 per cent of Mr Fetterman’s backers support him “enthusiastically” while 35 per cent of Dr Oz’s supporters do the same – but 45 per cent do so with...
Washington Examiner
Manchin votes with GOP to cancel Biden environmental permitting rule
The Senate passed a resolution Thursday canceling a Biden administration rule governing environmental reviews for infrastructure projects that Republicans have argued made permitting more onerous, holding up construction. All 49 Republicans present, and the lone Democratic vote of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), were enough to pass the Congressional Review Act...
Pennsylvania teacher suspended after Jan. 6 riot fired for not working
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania teacher who was suspended last year during an investigation into his attendance at, and social media posts about, the "Stop the Steal" rally — which later turned to a deadly insurrection on Jan. 6 — has been fired for refusing to return to work.Allentown School District board of school directors voted Thursday to fire Jason Moorehead, who was a middle school social studies teacher at the Allentown School District.The district said previously Moorehead's social media posts about the events of Jan. 6, and not just his presence in Washington that day, were the focus...
Veteran burn pit bill headed for another vote in the Senate amid partisan turmoil
Republicans and Democrats in the Senate are embroiled in debate over a spending provision in the PACT Act, a bill that would help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, as the legislation heads to the floor for another vote. The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, known as the PACT...
borderreport.com
Texas Republican Mayra Flores introduces her first bill in Congress
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, along with other representatives, introduced a bill aimed at strengthening law enforcement operations at the southern border. The Advanced Border Coordination Act is a bipartisan House bill aimed at improving law enforcement communication and coordination at the southern border. Flores,...
J.D. Vance's Senate campaign is back on air with ad emphasizing his Ohio roots
J.D. Vance, whose Ohio Senate campaign has been absent from the airwaves since he won the Republican primary in May, will soon be back on TV with his first ad of the general election. The 30-second spot, shared first with NBC News, launches Wednesday and features Vance’s wife, Usha, speaking...
CNBC
Koch network pressures Sens. Manchin, Sinema to oppose $739 billion tax-and-spending bill
Americans for Prosperity, which is part of the larger Koch network, launched two ads on Saturday on its Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages. The ads specifically call out Manchin and Sinema, encouraging the senators to oppose the legislation. The legislation is a pared-down version of President Joe Biden's Build Back...
Pennsylvania Property Tax Rebate For Older Residents
Some Pennsylvanians can look forward to a new property tax or rent rebate program. Eligible locals are people with a disability, widows over 50, and residents over 65. Officials described it as a “long overdue assistance for our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians.”. (source)
Democrats moving full steam ahead on Manchin's spending bill
House leaders are preparing to call lawmakers back to Congress the week of Aug. 8 to pass the Senate's $740 billion climate and deficit reduction package, according to lawmakers and aides. Why it matters: The current timeline speaks to the Democrats' confidence that they can pass a reconciliation package this...
Jon Stewart schools Ted Cruz after senator votes against burn pits bill
Jon Stewart has been blasting Republicans for blocking a bill that would aid veterans exposed to burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq. The former Daily Show host has appeared on Fox News and Newsmax to speak to right-wing audiences to slam GOP senators for what he says is “a disgrace”. Texas Senator Ted Cruz accused Mr Stewart of misrepresenting the bill, saying that Democrats were attempting a “budgetary trick” in the PACT Act. Mr Cruz voted against the bill despite having said he support its and having said he supports veterans. “What Ted Cruz is describing is inaccurate, not...
Senate passes veterans health bill after Republicans cave in to pressure
WASHINGTON — The Senate passed legislation Tuesday to expand lifesaving health care benefits for Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. Senators voted 86-11 after Republicans agreed to lift their blockade of the popular bill, caving in to pressure from more than 60 veterans groups — and comedian Jon Stewart — who had railed against Republicans for days outside the Capitol.
Bipartisan Senate vote sends burn pit benefits bill to Biden's desk
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate gave strong bipartisan support in its second vote on legislation granting healthcare coverage to veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits during service. The chamber voted 86-11 in favor of the Honoring our PACT Act. The House passed it in June,...
