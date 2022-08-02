New report finds renters must make nearly $28 an hour to afford two-bedroom apartment in Connecticut

Read on www.trumbulltimes.com
Related
trumbulltimes.com
Connecticut has lowest rental vacancy rate of any state, census data shows
Connecticut had the lowest vacancy rate for rental housing of any U.S. state during the second quarter of this year, data from the Census Bureau shows. According to the Census Bureau figures, only 2.1 percent of Connecticut’s rental housing was vacant during that time period, down from 4.7 percent during the first quarter. Vermont had the second lowest vacancy rate, 2.4 percent, followed by Delaware and Massachusetts.
trumbulltimes.com
Connecticut’s COVID death count continues to rise, even as public attention fades
As many Connecticut residents, and some public officials, increasingly behave as though COVID-19 is no longer a significant threat, the state’s weekly death toll continues to suggest otherwise. Connecticut on Thursday reported 28 additional COVID-linked deaths over the past week, bringing its total to 11,130 over the full pandemic.
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Questioning rankings in higher education study
The July 29 editorial, “Closing CT wealth gap starts in the classroom,” written by the Hearst Connecticut Media Board, provided apt commentary on the need for Connecticut to close the equity gaps in higher education. State policymakers need to do more to better address these gaps and should use data on student outcomes to inform that decision making, but the validity of the rankings in the report cited by the board from the D.C. think tank Third Way to guide that approach are questionable.
trumbulltimes.com
25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Aug. 5 - Aug. 7
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend, Nutmeggers can see famous rappers take center stage, as well as chow down on some Italian food or make an ice cream run. Here are some things to do this weekend:. Pitbull: Can't Stop Us Now tour.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
trumbulltimes.com
Michels goes after Kleefisch in Wisconsin governor's race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tim Michels is on the attack in the waning days of Wisconsin’s tight GOP governor’s primary, with an ad this week faulting his rival for not initially backing Donald Trump in 2016 – even as it emerged Thursday that Michels himself did not vote in that primary.
trumbulltimes.com
Robbers ambush armored vehicle in California, shoot guard
LOS ANGELES (AP) — At least two robbers ambushed an armored vehicle in broad daylight Thursday and opened fire on the armed guards, injuring one critically in a Southern California casino's parking lot before fleeing with cash, police said. At least two suspects, armed with handguns and a rifle,...
Comments / 0