Read on wnmtradio.com
Related
WNMT AM 650
Possible Line 5 Oil Spill Investigated
ASHLAND, WI (KDAL) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is assisting in an investigation regarding oil contaminated soil discovered by a contractor south of Ashland. The suspected contamination was along Enbridge Energy’s Line 5 pipeline near the Old Airport Road and Holmes Road. Enbridge told the...
WNMT AM 650
Water Advisory At Gooseberry Falls State Park
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Minnesota Department of Health has placed a Water Contact Not Recommended Advisory for the Gooseberry Falls State Park beach. Water testing this week showed elevated E. coli bacteria levels that indicates the possible presence of fecal contamination. The beach is located below the restroom...
WNMT AM 650
Zebra Mussels Found In Embarrass Mine Pit
AURORA, MN (KDAL) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed that zebra mussels have been found in the Embarrass Mine Pit near Aurora. A U-S Forest Service employee contacted the DNR after finding the mussels while swimming in a public area at the north end of the pit.
WNMT AM 650
Festival Of Sail In Two Harbors
TWO HARBORS, MN (KDAL) – A variety of tall ships and other watercraft will be featured at the Festival of Sail Thursday through Sunday in Two Harbors. Many of the ships will be open for tours and some will offer rides. The festival opens with the parade of vessels...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNMT AM 650
New Baby Monkey Arrives At Lake Superior Zoo
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – There is a new addition to the troop of Angolan Colobus monkeys at the Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth. The baby monkey was discovered by a zookeeper on July 11th clinging to its mother, Kero. The baby’s name and gender will be revealed on Thursday...
WNMT AM 650
Police And Fire Softball Match At Wade Stadium
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Teams from the Duluth Police and Fire Departments will face off in a softball game for charity Thursday evening at Wade Stadium. Formerly known as Guns and Hoses, the annual event raises funds for the Northern Lights Foundation. The local charity supports families that have a child facing a life threatening illness.
Comments / 0