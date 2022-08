Bear on the loose Alpharetta Department of Public said if you see a bear roaming around the Winthrope Chase area, do not engage with it.

The Department of Natural Resources is tracking a bear roaming around metro Atlanta.

People in downtown Gainesville spotted the bear on Sunday.

Police want everyone to know they are not in danger.

Officials are asking people to not feed the bear as it makes its way home.

Wildlife management believes the same animal tried to break into some businesses in Alpharetta, just last month.

