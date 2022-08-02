On Tuesday, Arizona Republicans voted to make one of the most dangerous election deniers in the country, Mark Finchem, the party’s nominee for secretary of state. Winning in the general election would put Finchem squarely in charge of voting in one of 2024’s most pivotal swing states. In other words, this guy would be in a prime position to try to throw Arizona to the next Republican candidate for president—or whoever he wants, really—vote count be damned.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO