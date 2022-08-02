A librarian collects all the things left in books — from love letters to old photos

Read on www.whqr.org
Eater
This Longtime Mexican Pop-Up Just Secured a Forever Home in the Mission
After seven years dishing up Wu-Tang Flan throughout the Mission, Bernal, and Excelsior neighborhoods, Chicano Nuevo owner Abraham Nuñez secured a permanent location for his Ensenada-style Mexican restaurant. In March Nuñez signed a 20-year lease at 3355 Mission Street, at the base of Bernal Heights, and he couldn’t be more thrilled. The location formerly housed Emmy’s Spaghetti Shack and a bar called El Amigo; Nuñez will join the two businesses, historically separated by a narrow hallway and small door, for Chicano Nuevo’s expanded, forever home. The coolest part of this story, Nuñez points out, is that he also used to bartend at the location in 2013, and in 2015, after Emmy’s left, it was the site of his first official Chicano Nuevo pop-up. “It’s been a long hustle,” Nuñez says. “It’s poetic. The first place I ever popped up was Chicano Nuevo, where I came up with the name and the logo, we’re in that same space.”
marinmommies.com
7x7.com
hoodline.com
New jazz bar and restaurant hopes to rekindle the once thriving music scene in North Beach
A new restaurant and bar in the works in North Beach is hoping to ramp up San Francisco’s jazz scene in a major way. Keys Jazz Bistro is hoping to open by the end of the year at 498 Broadway in the roomy 4,000-square-foot space formerly held by Horizon Restaurant and Lounge. The location was also the site of Vanessi's Italian Restaurant for more than 50 years. Keys Jazz Bistro is being opened by Simon Rowe, a jazz piano player and former professor at San Francisco's Conservatory of Music. "We want to have a very nice high-quality casual dining offering. I'm confident there's a strong desire for that mixture of concertizing and socializing and food and drink," Rowe told the SF Business Times.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This California bakery serves the best chocolate chip cookie in the state, Yelp says
Chocolate chip cookies are a classic sweet treat — and one bakery is serving the best ones in California, according to a recent Yelp ranking. The restaurant review website named the top chocolate chip cookie in every state just in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which falls on Aug. 4.
marinlocalnews.com
Properly Subversive: ‘Karens,’ Nazis and the old woman who yells ugly things in Downtown Mill Valley
A local “Karen” spit fire at this humble little newspaper for a headline we ran in February. Yes, February!. The headline “Karen” objected to was this:. She told us it was “misleading” and “false” and needs to be corrected immediately. Unfortunately for...
The Almanac Online
Filoli estate opens vegetable garden to public for the first time
The sprawling 16 acres of gardens at Woodside's Filoli estate have been open to the public for nearly 50 years — or at least most of them have. Starting this week, visitors will get a chance to check out a previously unseen garden that was essential back in the days when Filoli was a working estate: the vegetable garden.
SFist
The Best Detroit-Style Square Pizzas In San Francisco, Ranked
Detroit-style pizza has kind of taken the country by storm in the last several years, and San Francisco is no exception. And what's not to love, really, when it comes to the style's deep-dish crispiness and burnt-cheese edges. It wasn't so long ago that San Francisco was a kind of...
Famed SF Cocktail Bar Will Teach You To Mix Drinks Like A Pro
If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about your favorite spirit, or make craft cocktails like a pro, The Alembic is here to help. Their Monday Night Mixology classes offer you the rare opportunity to pour, shake, stir and sip with some of SF’s best mixologists. The Alembic, located in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood of SF, has been a standard-bearer for craft cocktails since it opened in 2006. These hands-on classes range from fun seasonal drinks to deeper dives into a single spirit, like American Whiskey and Vermouth. Owner and bar manager Kathryn Kulczyk is the creative force behind The Alembic’s...
This SF Pizza Shop Puts Trash On The Menu And Customers Can’t Get Enough
There’s nothing subtle about Shuggie’s Trash Pie in the Mission District of SF. The interior is bold and colorful, the food is served with playful irreverence, and their mission is unapologetic: 40% of all food in the US is trashed and this needs to change. Owners Kayla Abe and David Murphy scour farmers’ markets and work with individual producers in order to rescue produce that would normally be left to rot in the field or end up in the trash. Good food that farmers just can’t sell. In their restaurant, it’s transformed into dishes that are both delicious and...
SF family demands answers after dog lost while staying with sitter booked through pet care platform
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Before venturing off on a recent Hawaiian vacation, a family in San Francisco booked a pet sitter on the popular pet care service platform, Rover. The family's distance away from home felt even farther after learning their dog had escaped his caretaker. Coco the 2-year-old Maltipoo...
The Bay Area property owners fighting the housing crisis by turning their office into a home
"They don't want cash, they don't want an LLC. They really want to give someone an opportunity to make it a home."
everythingsouthcity.com
Brisbane’s Famous Staging Sale Saturday August 6th
Brisbane’s Famous Staging Sale is back this Saturday, 8/6 at 251 Mendocino Street from 9AM-11AM. Come shop furniture and decor for 50%-90% off retail prices. All items have been gently used for staging and are sold in as-is condition. Arriving early is highly recommended and cash is the only form of payment accepted. All items must be taken home the same day.
Burglaries plague small businesses in San Francisco Chinatown
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- A string of burglaries in San Francisco's Chinatown has disturbed business owners and led to calls for more police patrols. Early Thursday morning, Jaynry Mak got a call from San Francisco police saying that her restaurant had been burglarized. It was the third time someone had smashed through the glass doors of Dim Sum Corner in a year's time.Mak noted her business is still sluggish since the pandemic hit, crippling the economy and prompting a wave of anti-Asian hate incidents throughout the country."We're losing money every day and, for me, I'm at a point, like, is...
Why house staging is a requirement in the Bay Area housing market
"Every nook and cranny is being dressed."
