Marilyn Monroe estate defends Ana de Armas’ ‘Blonde’ casting amid accent backlash

Marilyn Monroe’s estate jumped to Ana de Armas’ defense after the trailer for the forthcoming Netflix film “Blonde” sparked backlash.

After watching the trailer on July 28, fans rushed to social media to slam casting directors over de Armas’ accent in the film.

Many complained the Cuban actress’s accent is too heavy in the film, and that she sounds nothing like Monroe.

“Am I the only one not surprised that Ana De Armas sounds bad in the Blonde trailer?” one critic tweeted . “Her accent is very heavy, it was going to take a lot for her to convincingly sound like Marilyn.”

Another added , “I think Ana de Armas is a fantastic actress and looks great as Marilyn BUT I still hear her accent in the Blonde trailer and it’s taking her out of character for me.”

Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s “Blonde.” Netflix

The criticism prompted Monroe’s estate to speak out.

Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group, which owns the Marilyn Monroe Estate, defended de Armas, saying “any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill.”

Marilyn Monroe pictured in 1953. Getty Images

“Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history,” Rosen said in a statement to Variety .

“Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity, and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the film in its entirety.”

Many fans claimed Ana de Armas sounds nothing like Monroe in the film. Netflix

Speaking to The Sunday Times last year, the actress revealed it took her nine months to learn how to speak like Monroe.

She called the process a “big torture” and “so exhausting.”

“It only took me nine months of dialect coaching, and practicing, and some ADR sessions,” she told the outlet.

“It was a big torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried.”