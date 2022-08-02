NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will offer two online sessions of Phlebotomy Technician Training this fall, one at the Natchitoches campus beginning Aug. 29 and one at the Cenla campus beginning Sept. 12. The courses are designed to teach entry-level phlebotomy skills to students interested in pursuing a career in phlebotomy. Students are required to complete classroom instruction and 50 venipunctures before they will be allowed to take the board exam. The nine-week courses are broken down into three parts.

