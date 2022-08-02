ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Natchitoches Times

NSU Pi Kapp cycling cross country for The Ability Experience

NATCHITOCHES – Trace Anthon, a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity at Northwestern State University, is participating in the Journey of Hope, a cross-country cycling trek that raises money and awareness for projects that serve people with disabilities. The event is a project of the national fraternity’s philanthropy, The Ability Experience.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Four incoming NSU freshmen awarded Poche Scholarships

NATCHITOCHES – Four incoming Northwestern State University freshmen were named recipients of Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Scholarships, presented by the Poche family to students who will be part of the NSU Fishing Team. The students are Stone Smith of Shreveport, a graduate of Captain Shreve High School who will...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

NSU will offer phlebotomy training courses in Natchitoches and Cenla

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will offer two online sessions of Phlebotomy Technician Training this fall, one at the Natchitoches campus beginning Aug. 29 and one at the Cenla campus beginning Sept. 12. The courses are designed to teach entry-level phlebotomy skills to students interested in pursuing a career in phlebotomy. Students are required to complete classroom instruction and 50 venipunctures before they will be allowed to take the board exam. The nine-week courses are broken down into three parts.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
MySanAntonio

Western Louisiana town named one of the friendliest places in the US

There's a reason the two phrases "small town" and "Southern charm" go hand in hand. Natchitoches (pronounced NAK-uh-tish) in Western Louisiana was named one of the friendliest small towns in the U.S. by the online travel website, Travel Awaits. From March to May earlier this year, the website's readers nominated...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Natchitoches, LA
Natchitoches, LA
Health
State
Louisiana State
Natchitoches, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Natchitoches, LA
Education
lincolnparishjournal.com

Tempers flare during Grambling City Council Meeting

What appeared to be a short, quick and sweet Grambling City Council meeting suddenly soured and went long Thursday night at Grambling City Hall. The only official action on Thursday’s agenda was a report from Fire Consultant/Chief Tommie Woods, but during the announcements portion of the meeting near the end of the agenda, things got heated with city officials being accused of lack of communication and improper governing.
GRAMBLING, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncl
bossierpress.com

Louisiana students and schools show strong improvement on 2021-22 state tests

The Louisiana Department of Education released 2021-22 LEAP scores today that show strong student growth across a wide range of grade levels and school systems. Mastery rates for students in grades 3-8 improved three points in both math and ELA. In total, 80 percent of Louisiana school systems improved their mastery rate when compared to 2020-21.
LOUISIANA STATE
Natchitoches Times

NRMC joins GeauxFAME

Natchitoches Regional Medical Center is the first healthcare facility in the nation to partner with the Federation of Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME). NRMC joined the local chapter GeauxFAME to help drive workforce development initiatives in Natchitoches Parish. GeauxFAME delivers the Advanced Manufacturing Technician (AMT) program, in partnership with Northwestern State University (NSU) and Bossier Parish Community College Natchitoches Campus (BPCC Natchitoches), to develop and grow a skilled pipeline of workers through collaboration with industry in the community.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Details On Louisiana Summer P-EBT Benefits Delay

If you have been waiting on your child's Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) and wondering why funds haven't loaded on the card yet, you are not alone. Many Louisiana residents have been concerned about the delay in benefits. This week, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) gave an update on the situation. in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KPLC TV

DCFS provides update on Summer P-EBT benefits

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has provided the following update in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Tranfser (P-EBT) benefits:. WHEN WILL I SEE MY CHILD’S BENEFITS?. Most students who are eligible for Summer P-EBT have not received benefits...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Set to Receive $134 Million More in Federal Funding to Improve Infrastructure Resilience

Louisiana Set to Receive $134 Million More in Federal Funding to Improve Infrastructure Resilience. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Federal Highway Administration recently unveiled a new initiative geared at protecting against the consequences of climate change and the expenses of extreme weather events, according to the Louisiana Office of the Governor. This new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula Program will provide Louisiana with approximately $134 million over the next five years, with $25 million expected this fiscal year.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

New Louisiana law protects tenants from illegal evictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Thursday, the governor signed into law an act that will protect renters from being illegally evicted – especially after a disaster. After the recent hurricanes, some renters were being forced from their homes even if they didn’t get much damage. With no access to resources, it can seem impossible to pack up and leave in the wake of a disaster.
LOUISIANA STATE
natchitochesparishjournal.com

City of Natchitoches Permits: JULY 2022

The City of Natchitoches Planning and Zoning Department approved 35 permits during the month of June with an application value of $526,927. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Parish to get almost $1 million for broadband

Natchitoches Parish was awarded $947,947.34 in GUMBO funding for broadband. Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by state lawmakers, locally elected leaders in North Louisiana and Higher Education Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed to announce a $130 million investment from the America Rescue Plan to bring more affordable and accessible internet to more than 66,000 households and small businesses through Internet Service Providers in 50 parishes.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Lake Bistineau State Park

LAKE BISTINEAU STATE PARK (WVUE) - Relaxing, peaceful and beautiful are a few of the words that come to mind at Lake Bistineau State Park. The Northwest Louisiana lake not far from Bossier City is 27 square miles of calm water and Cypress trees draped with moss. To really experience...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy