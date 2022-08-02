Read on www.natchitochestimes.com
Related
Natchitoches Times
NSU Pi Kapp cycling cross country for The Ability Experience
NATCHITOCHES – Trace Anthon, a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity at Northwestern State University, is participating in the Journey of Hope, a cross-country cycling trek that raises money and awareness for projects that serve people with disabilities. The event is a project of the national fraternity’s philanthropy, The Ability Experience.
Natchitoches Times
Four incoming NSU freshmen awarded Poche Scholarships
NATCHITOCHES – Four incoming Northwestern State University freshmen were named recipients of Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Scholarships, presented by the Poche family to students who will be part of the NSU Fishing Team. The students are Stone Smith of Shreveport, a graduate of Captain Shreve High School who will...
Natchitoches Times
NSU will offer phlebotomy training courses in Natchitoches and Cenla
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will offer two online sessions of Phlebotomy Technician Training this fall, one at the Natchitoches campus beginning Aug. 29 and one at the Cenla campus beginning Sept. 12. The courses are designed to teach entry-level phlebotomy skills to students interested in pursuing a career in phlebotomy. Students are required to complete classroom instruction and 50 venipunctures before they will be allowed to take the board exam. The nine-week courses are broken down into three parts.
MySanAntonio
Western Louisiana town named one of the friendliest places in the US
There's a reason the two phrases "small town" and "Southern charm" go hand in hand. Natchitoches (pronounced NAK-uh-tish) in Western Louisiana was named one of the friendliest small towns in the U.S. by the online travel website, Travel Awaits. From March to May earlier this year, the website's readers nominated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More information on Grambling State University housing reaching its full capacity
UPDATE (08/04/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University has reached its capacity of on-campus living for freshmen and upperclassmen students. Currently, Grambling State University has a total of 2,100 students who will be living on campus this school year. This is the first time since the start of Covid-19 that the campus has been at full […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tempers flare during Grambling City Council Meeting
What appeared to be a short, quick and sweet Grambling City Council meeting suddenly soured and went long Thursday night at Grambling City Hall. The only official action on Thursday’s agenda was a report from Fire Consultant/Chief Tommie Woods, but during the announcements portion of the meeting near the end of the agenda, things got heated with city officials being accused of lack of communication and improper governing.
brproud.com
Louisiana Department of Education holds first-time School Safety Summit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Following the tragic loss of 19 children and two teachers in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, school safety has been the center of debate across the country. “We don’t have the luxury, we don’t have the luxury in time and space today to...
Louisiana approved to issue P-EBT benefits to children ages 0-5 on SNAP
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0 to 5 who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Benefits for the Child Care P-EBT will begin being issued in the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
bossierpress.com
Louisiana students and schools show strong improvement on 2021-22 state tests
The Louisiana Department of Education released 2021-22 LEAP scores today that show strong student growth across a wide range of grade levels and school systems. Mastery rates for students in grades 3-8 improved three points in both math and ELA. In total, 80 percent of Louisiana school systems improved their mastery rate when compared to 2020-21.
Natchitoches Times
NRMC joins GeauxFAME
Natchitoches Regional Medical Center is the first healthcare facility in the nation to partner with the Federation of Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME). NRMC joined the local chapter GeauxFAME to help drive workforce development initiatives in Natchitoches Parish. GeauxFAME delivers the Advanced Manufacturing Technician (AMT) program, in partnership with Northwestern State University (NSU) and Bossier Parish Community College Natchitoches Campus (BPCC Natchitoches), to develop and grow a skilled pipeline of workers through collaboration with industry in the community.
Details On Louisiana Summer P-EBT Benefits Delay
If you have been waiting on your child's Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) and wondering why funds haven't loaded on the card yet, you are not alone. Many Louisiana residents have been concerned about the delay in benefits. This week, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) gave an update on the situation. in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits.
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds. Alexandria, Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Lisa G. Cooper, 55, of Cottonport, Louisiana, has pleaded guilty to federal program theft. The hearing was held before United States District Judge Dee D. Drell.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWL-TV
Louisiana native becomes first Black four-star General in U.S. Marine history
NEW ORLEANS — Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Langley of Louisiana was confirmed to be a four-star general in the U.S. Marine Corps. He is the first Black four-star general in the history of the Marines, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. Lt. Langley has been a Marine for...
KPLC TV
DCFS provides update on Summer P-EBT benefits
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has provided the following update in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Tranfser (P-EBT) benefits:. WHEN WILL I SEE MY CHILD’S BENEFITS?. Most students who are eligible for Summer P-EBT have not received benefits...
Louisiana Set to Receive $134 Million More in Federal Funding to Improve Infrastructure Resilience
Louisiana Set to Receive $134 Million More in Federal Funding to Improve Infrastructure Resilience. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Federal Highway Administration recently unveiled a new initiative geared at protecting against the consequences of climate change and the expenses of extreme weather events, according to the Louisiana Office of the Governor. This new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula Program will provide Louisiana with approximately $134 million over the next five years, with $25 million expected this fiscal year.
KTAL
New Louisiana law protects tenants from illegal evictions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Thursday, the governor signed into law an act that will protect renters from being illegally evicted – especially after a disaster. After the recent hurricanes, some renters were being forced from their homes even if they didn’t get much damage. With no access to resources, it can seem impossible to pack up and leave in the wake of a disaster.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
City of Natchitoches Permits: JULY 2022
The City of Natchitoches Planning and Zoning Department approved 35 permits during the month of June with an application value of $526,927. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
Natchitoches Times
Parish to get almost $1 million for broadband
Natchitoches Parish was awarded $947,947.34 in GUMBO funding for broadband. Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by state lawmakers, locally elected leaders in North Louisiana and Higher Education Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed to announce a $130 million investment from the America Rescue Plan to bring more affordable and accessible internet to more than 66,000 households and small businesses through Internet Service Providers in 50 parishes.
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Lake Bistineau State Park
LAKE BISTINEAU STATE PARK (WVUE) - Relaxing, peaceful and beautiful are a few of the words that come to mind at Lake Bistineau State Park. The Northwest Louisiana lake not far from Bossier City is 27 square miles of calm water and Cypress trees draped with moss. To really experience...
KPLC TV
LSU AgCenter: Vegetables to plant in August
Aug. 1 - Oct. 31. For more information, check out the AgCenter’s vegetable planting guide.
Comments / 0