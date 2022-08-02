Why Revlon Shares Jumped 90%; Here Are 83 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. LTRPB shares jumped 187.3% to close at $48.03 on Monday after gaining around 18% on Friday.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX climbed 119.4% to settle at $11.85 on Monday after declining 74% on Friday.

Ontrak, Inc. OTRK shares jumped 107.7% to close at $1.35 on Monday. Ontrak is expected to report financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Revlon, Inc. REV gained 89.9% to close at $8.49 following a Reuters report suggesting a US bankruptcy judge has given the company permission to proceed with a $1.4 billion loan.

AMTD Digital Inc. HKD rose 85.4% to settle at $742.00 on continued upward volatility following the stock's July IPO.

MediaCo Holding Inc. MDIA shares gained 60.9% to close at $3.33. MediaCo Holding 10% owner Soohyung Kim bought a total of 12,899,480 shares at an average price of $2.32.

Nanobiotix S.A. NBTX rose 47% to close at $3.41.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX gained 42.9% to close at $3.90 amid continued strength in monkeypox names. The company also recently announced the publication of a peer-reviewed animal efficacy study of its modified vaccine Ankara vectored vaccine against Sudan ebolavirus.

Celyad Oncology SA CYAD gained 40.8% to close at $2.45 after the company said that the FDA has lifted the clinical hold on the CYAD-101-002 (KEYNOTE-B79) Phase 1b trial.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD jumped 38% to settle at $1.38 after dropping over 7% on Friday.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD jumped 36.6% to close at $8.51 after the company announced it has received a $15 million private investment from Rubric Capital Management.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. MAIA gained 34.5% to close at $7.80 after jumping 30% on Friday. The company agreed to initially offer 2.00 million shares to the public at a $5.00 per share.

Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG surged 30.9% to settle at $0.36. Performance Shipping recently entered into a time charter contract with Teekay Chartering Limited, with a gross charter rate of $23,000 per day for a period of roughly 24 months.

Reed's, Inc. REED jumped 30% to close at $0.2049.

Romeo Power, Inc. RMO gained 26.9% to close at $0.6981 after Nikola announced it will acquire the company in an all-stock transaction for an implied consideration of $0.74 per share.

Outset Medical, Inc. OM gained 26.9% to close at $19.61 after the company announced the resumption of Tablo Hemodialysis System shipments for home use.

Sientra, Inc. SIEN rose 25.9% to close at $0.9313.

Better Therapeutics, Inc. BTTX surged 24.8% to settle at $2.77. Better Therapeutics recently completed its clinical trial for BT-001, an investigational prescription digital therapeutic that is designed to use nCBT to treat type 2 diabetes.

EVO Payments, Inc. EVOP gained 23.3% to close at $33.71 after Global Payments entered an agreement to acquire the company for $34 per share in cash.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT rose 21.9% to settle at $8.64 after the company announced it has started to sell 93 of its products on Amazon Italy and Amazon Germany.

Twin Vee Powercats Co. VEEE jumped 20.7% to settle at $3.50.

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. LVOX gained 20.6% to close at $1.99.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO rose 19.9% to close at $0.29 after the company announced it has entered into a definitive agreement for a going private transaction.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. TOMZ climbed 19.5% to close at $1.04 after dropping over 9% on Friday.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR gained 19.4% to close at $29.70 following a Bloomberg report suggesting Semtech is said to be in advanced talks to acquire the company.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY climbed 18.9% to settle at $31.10 on continued strength after the stock surged last week following the redemption of nearly 99.4% of shares by CCNB shareholders.

Lottery.com Inc. LTRY rose 18.7% to close at $0.3501. Lottery.com shares tumbled around 64% on Friday after the company in an SEC filing said its board determined it does not have sufficient financial resources to fund operations.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY gained 18.5% to settle at $29.40 on continued volatility after the company completed its SPAC merger agreement in June.

AMTD IDEA Group AMTD climbed 18.2% to close at $2.08.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH rose 17.9% to close at $0.75.

Surrozen, Inc. SRZN rose 17.7% to settle at $3.00.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX gained 16.3% to close at $5.07 after declining around 15% on Friday.

Cadiz Inc. CDZI jumped 16.1% to settle at $4.40.

Inseego Corp. INSG gained 16.1% to close at $2.59.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM shares rose 16% to close at $12.98 on post-IPO volatility following Friday's IPO, which was priced at $4 per share.

Bridgford Foods Corporation BRID gained 14.8% to close at $14.58.

Pearson plc PSO gained 13.5% to close at $10.51 as the company backed its full-year profit guidance.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN rose 13.1% to close at $34.00.

Volta Inc. VLTA gained 13% to close at $2.08.

Rite Aid Corporation RAD rose 12.1% to close at $9.23 amid speculation of activist interest.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH gained 11.1% to close at $98.87 after the company announced a long-term strategic distribution arrangement with PepsiCo, which will also make an investment in Celsius.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP rose 10.7% to close at $1.86 after dropping 10% on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals recently announced a collaboration with the Kenya Medical Research Institute to plan, seek regulatory approval for and conduct a Phase 1 clinical study to develop TNX-801 as a vaccine to protect against monkeypox and smallpox.

36Kr Holdings Inc. KRKR rose 10.4% to close at $1.27 after gaining more than 9% on Friday.

Roku, Inc. ROKU gained 9.4% to close at $71.69. Morgan Stanley maintained Roku with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $80 to $55.

HSBC Holdings plc HSBC surged 6.5% to settle at $33.44 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.

The Boeing Company BA gained 6.1% to close at $169.07 following a report suggesting the FAA approved the company's inspection and modification plan to resume deliveries of the 787.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERE gained 5.2% to close at $27.66 following Q2 results.

PerkinElmer, Inc. PKI gained 5% to close at $160.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results, issued Q3 guidance above estimates and raised its FY22 guidance above estimates. The company also announced it will divest its Applied, Food and Enterprise Services businesses to New Mountain Capital for total consideration of $2.45 billion in cash.

Li Auto Inc. LI gained 3.8% to close at $34.10 after the company announced it delivered 10,422 Li ONEs in July 2022, up 21.3% year over year.

Losers

Otonomy, Inc. OTIC shares dipped 79.6% to close at $0.2913 on Monday after the company announced it will discontinue development of OTO-313 after the Phase 2 trial of OTO-313 in patients with tinnitus demonstrated no clinically meaningful improvement versus placebo for primary and secondary endpoints across all timepoints.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited KZIA shares fell 47% to close at $1.92 after the company announced its GBM AGILE pivotal study for paxalisib did not meet the pre-defined criteria for continuing to a second stage.

Zovio Inc ZVO fell 35% to close at $0.67 as the company reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 25.7% year-on-year, to $51.38 million.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. XIN fell 33.4% to close at $0.4801. Xinyuan Real Estate recently received letter from NYSE on listing compliance.

Tuniu Corporation TOUR fell 23.5% to close at $0.8879.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB dropped 21.8% to close at $0.5911.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. FXLV declined 21.3% to close at $1.55.

Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV dropped 20.9% to close at $2.65.

Bright Green Corporation BGXX dropped 20% to settle at $1.32.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS fell 19.9% to close at $1.17.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. CYCN dipped 19.8% to close at $0.77.

I-Mab IMAB fell 18.6% to close at $8.53.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH dipped 17.8% to close at $0.7456.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. OMGA fell 16.7% to close at $4.25. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced clearance to Omega Therapeutics’ Investigational New Drug (IND) to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical study of its candidate OTX-2002 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

Holley Inc. HLLY dropped 16.5% to close at $6.67. Raymond James maintained Holley with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $14 to $10.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ARQT dropped 16.5% to close at $20.26. The FDA approved Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ Zoryve (roflumilast) cream 0.3% for plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous areas, in patients 12 years of age or older.

Uxin Limited UXIN fell 16.2% to close at $0.5910. Uxin recently posted Q4 earnings of $0.05 per share.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ALRN dropped 16.2% to settle at $0.1602. Aileron Therapeutics outlined strategy to strengthen Phase 1b clinical trial of ALRN-6924 IN PATIENTS WITH p53-mutated breast cancer.

HilleVax, Inc. HLVX dipped 15.9% to settle at $11.37.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU dipped 15.6% to close at $ 1.41.

BiomX Inc. PHGE fell 15.2% to close at $0.7609 after dropping 16% on Friday.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation SJ dipped 15.2% to close at $4.52.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO declined 13.8% to close at $0.2320 after jumping 27% on Friday.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. JELD dipped 13.7% to close at $15.34 after the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings and lowered FY22 forecast.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. RELI dropped 13.5% to settle at $0.82.

Missfresh Limited MF dipped 13.1% to close at $0.10. Missfresh recently announced adjustments to its business strategy, which will have an adverse impact on its financial performance.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. PLAG dropped 11.3% to close at $0.86.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP fell 9.7% to close at $8.99. The accident of an autonomously driven truck fitted with technology by TuSimple Holdings on April 6 has triggered concerns over risking safety on public roads, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI fell 9.3% to close at $2.84.

Q&K International Group Limited QK fell 8.8% to settle at $1.96.

Innate Pharma S.A. IPHA fell 8.5% to close at $2.81 after the company issued an update on AstraZeneca-sponsored INTERLINK-1 Phase 3 study. The company said the study did not meet pre-defined threshold for efficacy and will be discontinued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL fell 7.5% to close at $35.79 after the company announced a private offering of senior convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $900 million.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. AJRD dipped 7.3% to close at $40.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

iQIYI, Inc. IQ dropped 7.1% to close at $3.55. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower after July factory activity pulled back from June levels.