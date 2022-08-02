ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Bogaerts has 4 hits, Red Sox beat Royals 7-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Xander Bogaerts had four hits, Alex Verdugo doubled twice and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-4 Friday night. Verdugo had three hits as Boston even the four-game series at a win apiece. Josh Winckowski (5-5) allowed one run on five hits over five innings for the Red Sox. Zack Greinke (3-7) allowed four runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings for Kansas City. The Red Sox got on the board in the second when ex-Royal Eric Hosmer pulled a double down the right-field line, scoring Verdugo.
The Associated Press

DeJong lifts Cardinals over Yanks 4-3 in Carpenter's return

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul DeJong hit a two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning, lifting the Cardinals over the New York Yankees 4-3 Friday night in Matt Carpenter’s return to St. Louis. Carpenter drew a standing ovation in his first visit back to the city where he played 11 seasons, then had two hits. Aaron Judge and Josh Donaldson also had two hits each for the Yankees, and Donaldson drove in two while New York built a 3-2 lead. “A lot of emotions,” Carpenter said. “I spent a lot of time here. I have a lot of great memories here. It was definitely a special moment.” The Cardinals erased the deficit in the eighth. Nolan Arenado hit a one-out single, and Tyler O’Nell worked a two-out walk on a full count.
The Associated Press

Perdomo's bat, stellar defense lift D-backs over Rockies 6-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Geraldo Perdomo hit a two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning, then made a terrific diving snag on a grounder in the ninth to preserve the lead, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Friday night. The Rockies led 5-2 after six innings, but the Diamondbacks cut the deficit to 5-4 after Josh Rojas hit a two-run double in the seventh. Arizona rallied again with one out in the eighth when Jake McCarthy hit a single and Emmanuel Rivera doubled to put runners on second and third. Carson Kelly grounded out, but Perdomo followed with a soft liner to right-center that just cleared the glove of leaping second baseman Brendan Rodgers. Perdomo followed in the ninth with a fantastic defensive play, diving for a grounder up the middle by C.J. Cron, before jumping to his feet and firing across the diamond for the second out of the inning.
