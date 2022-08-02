ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Events of August 5, 6, and 7, 2022

Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. Corner of Glick and Mechanic Streets, Downtown Jackson. Local farmers, fresh produce, crafts, plants, flowers and vendors. Fun in the Sun. 1 PM to 3 PM. I scream, you scream, we all scream for Chalk Art and Ice Cream! Join us at the Jackson District Library Eastern Branch to decorate our sidewalks with chalk art, watch an artist do a chalk art demonstration, and afterward, cool off from the summer heat with DIY Ice Cream in a bag.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Events of Thursday, August 4, 2022

5th Annual Back to School Blast. 3 PM to 7 PM. Horace Blackman Park, Downtown Jackson. This year’s Back to School Blast will be back in person with all the festivities taking place in the heart of downtown Jackson on West Michigan Avenue between N. Jackson and Blackstone streets. Parking will be available in two separate parking lots located on Pearl Street. To get started visit the registration table in Horace Blackman Park to receive your family’s passports. Afterward head on over to the backpack tent to get your passport stamped and receive your free backpack. The day’s festivities include Free backpacks (1 per child, parents must be present for children under 16 years of age). Free school supplies provided by select agencies. Free Hot Dog Lunch and Meet up to Eat Up sacks. Free personal hygiene items provided by Personal Care Ministries. Free Vision exams are provided by the Lions Club. Free dental exams are provided by Smiles on Wheels. Free immunizations are provided by the Center for Family Health. American 1 Credit Union Banking Mobile. Jackson Area Transportation Authority bus demo. Police and Fire Truck demo. Appearance by JACK the Elephant (from Experience Jackson).
JACKSON, MI
Events of Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Family Night at the Cascades. The Cascades. Wednesday Family Nights start at 7:30 pm. Singer/Songwriter, Don Middlebrook, and his 5-piece band will be bringing the Caribbean sound to Jackson with their live music! There will also be a special appearance announced closer to the event Admission is $10 for up to 8 family members.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Consumers Energy Crews Restore Power to Three-Fourths of Affected Customers

A downed tree remains across Fourth Street in Jackson on Thursday afternoon. JTV photo. (August 4, 2022 9:57 PM) Consumers Energy crews will continue working through the night after restoring power to three-fourths of Michigan homes and businesses affected by a major summer storm this week. Over 230 crews have now restored power to about 66,000 customers.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Van Horn Road Closing for 3 Weeks

(August 4, 2022 10:48 AM) The Jackson County Department of Transportation will close Van Horn Road between M-50 and Rives Junction Road for culvert repair, ditching, and recycling beginning on Monday, August 8, 2022 weather and schedule permitting. Van Horn Road will be closed for approximately 3 weeks. No detour...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Elm Road Closures Begin Friday for Bridge Demolition

(August 3, 2022 3:33 PM) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close Elm Road from Barrett Lane to Rosehill Road in Jackson for bridge demolition and to build ramps to new bridge. This work is part of MDOT’s ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the...

