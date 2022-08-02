Read on jtv.tv
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Events of August 5, 6, and 7, 2022
Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. Corner of Glick and Mechanic Streets, Downtown Jackson. Local farmers, fresh produce, crafts, plants, flowers and vendors. Fun in the Sun. 1 PM to 3 PM. I scream, you scream, we all scream for Chalk Art and Ice Cream! Join us at the Jackson District Library Eastern Branch to decorate our sidewalks with chalk art, watch an artist do a chalk art demonstration, and afterward, cool off from the summer heat with DIY Ice Cream in a bag.
Events of Thursday, August 4, 2022
5th Annual Back to School Blast. 3 PM to 7 PM. Horace Blackman Park, Downtown Jackson. This year’s Back to School Blast will be back in person with all the festivities taking place in the heart of downtown Jackson on West Michigan Avenue between N. Jackson and Blackstone streets. Parking will be available in two separate parking lots located on Pearl Street. To get started visit the registration table in Horace Blackman Park to receive your family’s passports. Afterward head on over to the backpack tent to get your passport stamped and receive your free backpack. The day’s festivities include Free backpacks (1 per child, parents must be present for children under 16 years of age). Free school supplies provided by select agencies. Free Hot Dog Lunch and Meet up to Eat Up sacks. Free personal hygiene items provided by Personal Care Ministries. Free Vision exams are provided by the Lions Club. Free dental exams are provided by Smiles on Wheels. Free immunizations are provided by the Center for Family Health. American 1 Credit Union Banking Mobile. Jackson Area Transportation Authority bus demo. Police and Fire Truck demo. Appearance by JACK the Elephant (from Experience Jackson).
Events of Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Family Night at the Cascades. The Cascades. Wednesday Family Nights start at 7:30 pm. Singer/Songwriter, Don Middlebrook, and his 5-piece band will be bringing the Caribbean sound to Jackson with their live music! There will also be a special appearance announced closer to the event Admission is $10 for up to 8 family members.
Consumers Energy Crews Restore Power to Three-Fourths of Affected Customers
A downed tree remains across Fourth Street in Jackson on Thursday afternoon. JTV photo. (August 4, 2022 9:57 PM) Consumers Energy crews will continue working through the night after restoring power to three-fourths of Michigan homes and businesses affected by a major summer storm this week. Over 230 crews have now restored power to about 66,000 customers.
Consumers Energy Restores Power to Over 32,000 Customers After Severe Storms hit Michigan
(August 4, 2022 7:57 AM) Consumers Energy has restored power to over 32,000 homes and businesses after winds that topped 60 mph swept across Michigan yesterday afternoon and evening. The energy provider expects to restore power to a majority of the 51,000 customers affected by the storm by 11 p.m. Thursday, with a few of the hardest hit areas by 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Van Horn Road Closing for 3 Weeks
(August 4, 2022 10:48 AM) The Jackson County Department of Transportation will close Van Horn Road between M-50 and Rives Junction Road for culvert repair, ditching, and recycling beginning on Monday, August 8, 2022 weather and schedule permitting. Van Horn Road will be closed for approximately 3 weeks. No detour...
Jackson County Cumulative Report: 43,739 COVID-19 Positive Cases and 587 Deaths
(August 3, 2022 12:00 PM) The Jackson County Health Department released the COVID-19 positive numbers for Jackson County. As of 12:00 PM today, there are 43,739 positive cases (cumulative), and 587 deaths (cumulative)*. There are 393 new cases and 4 new deaths since last Wednesday’s report. The next report will...
Elm Road Closures Begin Friday for Bridge Demolition
(August 3, 2022 3:33 PM) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close Elm Road from Barrett Lane to Rosehill Road in Jackson for bridge demolition and to build ramps to new bridge. This work is part of MDOT’s ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the...
