BREADA kicks off National Farmers Market Week on Saturday, Martin hosts summer wine tasting

Raw oysters and the Eggplant Michelle from Phil's Oyster Bar. When my family from the Midwest visits Louisiana, they always want one thing: raw oysters. There's just simply no comparison between the oysters down here and what they can get back home in Chicagoland. So on a recent visit, I took them to Phil's Oyster Bar for a midafternoon snack. The simple fact that the restaurant has the word "oyster" in the name was promising.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO