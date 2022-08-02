BREADA kicks off National Farmers Market Week on Saturday, Martin hosts summer wine tasting

Read on www.theadvocate.com
stmarynow.com
Dinner is served: Berwick cuts ribbon for food truck court
A crowd turned out late Thursday afternoon for the ribbon-cutting at Berwick's new Lighthouse Food Truck Court, 3278 First St. Officials are encouraging food truck owners to be open there 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Vendors included FlamiNGuyen Vietnamese Cuisine, Body by Thomas, Jones Specialty Foods, The Southern Spread and Lily Bea's Snoballs.
wbrz.com
Shake Shack announces first Baton Rouge location
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
theadvocate.com
Raw oysters (on Oyster Day), steak with loaded pot pie and a poke bowl: Best things we ate
Raw oysters and the Eggplant Michelle from Phil's Oyster Bar. When my family from the Midwest visits Louisiana, they always want one thing: raw oysters. There's just simply no comparison between the oysters down here and what they can get back home in Chicagoland. So on a recent visit, I took them to Phil's Oyster Bar for a midafternoon snack. The simple fact that the restaurant has the word "oyster" in the name was promising.
theadvocate.com
Here's the schedule for Lafayette's Downtown Alive and Bach Lunch fall concerts
Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, the non-profit organization that produces Downtown Alive!, announced its 2022 fall concert lineup Wednesday. The concert series is scheduled to begin Sept. 2 with The Revelers + The Magnalites. DTA returned this spring after two years of shortened and virtual concerts caused by pandemic protocols. The spring...
wbrz.com
Louie's Cafe says times are tough as costs increase
BATON ROUGE - With prices skyrocketing on everything, local restaurants are feeling the heat of inflation, making it hard for them to stay afloat. It's a tough thing to hear for those who live in Baton Rouge. The city loves to eat—especially at local restaurants—but some just can't seem to keep the doors open.
Tanger Outlets Gonzales Celebrates Back-to-School with Best Deals of the Season, now through Aug. 28
Tanger Outlets Gonzales invites customers to kick off the back-to-school season for the whole family while accessing unprecedented savings directly from their favorite brands. Tanger’s dynamic mix of top brands and local shops showcases the latest trends and classic styles for students of all ages to put their best foot forward in the classroom – all at unmatched value.
wbrz.com
Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing its doors
BATON ROUGE - A thrift store primarily serving women recently released from prison is closing its doors, according to The Advocate. Connections For Life on Highland Road served the Baton Rouge community for around 15 years, according to The Advocate. The thrift store, operated by a nonprofit group of the same name, aided women recently released from prison to help them get back on their feet.
theadvocate.com
After 8 months in a living room, Johnston Street horse statue finds new home at Moncus Park
Four years after it was removed from its perch outside Cal's Western Store and after eight months in the living room of Lafayette Parish Assessor Conrad Comeaux, an iconic Johnston Street horse statue on Wednesday was elevated to its new home in Moncus Park. The fiberglass horse stood atop a...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge area hosts several back-to-school giveaways this weekend
Local organizations and community leaders in Baton Rouge are kicking off the school year with back-to-school events featuring supply giveaways, musical entertainment, food and more. Here's a list of some upcoming community giveaways for this weekend:. Saturday, Aug. 6. 9 a.m. to noon. Where: 7361 Airline Highway. The Salvation Army...
inregister.com
Our August cover story celebrates the stylish honorees of the Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball
For 55 years, the Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball has been celebrating our city’s most fashionable supporters of the American Cancer Society. And for several years since, we at inRegister have been showcasing the event’s honorees, snapping their photos in some of their favorite threads and sharing the connections they have to the disease.
brproud.com
Overcapacity animal shelter hopes to find pets homes in upcoming event
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — August is National Dog Month, a time to recognize all the ways our four-legged friends help make our lives better. “We will be doing a clearing the shelters event where we’re going to be doing a big push for fundraising and trying to get some exposure for our animals,” said Companion Animal Alliance Communication Director Emily Lemoine.
theadvocate.com
West Baton Rouge's first food truck festival planned for Oct. 29 in Port Allen
After two successful combination food truck/music festival/car shows in Livingston Parish in 2021 and 2022, organizer Scott Innes is bringing his concept across the bridge. The inaugural West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will take place Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen, Innes announced Tuesday. The date...
theadvocate.com
Need a new backpack for school? Lafayette City Marshal hosting giveaway Saturday
As part of a broader community outreach campaign, the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office is hosting its second annual backpack giveaway — with bags that meet new safety requirements issued by the Lafayette Parish School System. The giveaway will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. at Destiny of Faith Church...
theadvocate.com
Trina Edwards says 'Older men treat you better' and a whole lot more: Baton Rouge Classic
Trina Edwards picked Juban's for her Baton Rouge Classic lunch. As we both drove up, we realized we weren't sure how to recognize the other. Fortunately, we ended up almost bumping into each other in the parking lot and walked into the restaurant together. From the moment we met, the...
brproud.com
Free haircuts, school uniforms to be given out in BR Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metro Council District 5 is hosting a community event on August 7. Four barbershops will be giving free haircuts to students returning to school from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3535 Riley Street. Backpacks and uniforms will also be handed out. The haircuts will be provided by House of Styles, Hip Hop Barbershop, Line 4 Line, and House of Cuts.
postsouth.com
‘Back 2 School’ rally scheduled for Sunday at American Legion hall
Free school supplies and other attractions will be part of the annual “Back 2 School” Rally from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the American Legion Post 167 hall. Along with school supplies, free food and refreshments will be provided. The event is open to all youngsters across...
theadvocate.com
Religion briefs: Greater First Church Back to School Bash
Greater First Church Baptist presents its inaugural Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The event will be held in the Bashful/Perkins Activity Center, 4669 Groom Road in Baker. Local vendors will be in attendance. Star of Bethlehem Baptist celebrates Brown's anniversary. The Star...
theadvocate.com
This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.
The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
theadvocate.com
Vision of Hope and Faith Center in Zachary holds ribbon-cutting
Angela Weir, founder of Vision of Hope and Faith Center, recently held a ribbon-cutting with the Zachary Chamber of Commerce. Family members, chamber members and local community leaders were on hand. Vision of Hope and Faith Center operates to provide assistance for all humanity. It is a 509(a)(2) nonprofit public...
theadvocate.com
L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name
Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
