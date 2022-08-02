Moped-motorcycle collision leaves one Wailuku man dead

Read on www.kitv.com
PHOTOS: Car crashes into business after trying to park
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department said officers responded to a business in Makawao regarding a vehicle accident on Monday. Police arrived to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. and found a Mercedes Benz sedan had crashed into the building. Preliminary investigation revealed that when the operator of the Mercedes was realigning its parking […]
mauinow.com
Update: Wailuku man riding a motorcycle dies in collision with moped on Kahekili Highway
Maui police have since identified the victim of Sunday’s fatal motorcycle accident on the Kahekili Highway as 68-year-old Thomas Santos of Wailuku. The Maui Police Department extended condolences to the man’s family and friends. A 68-year-old man riding a motorcycle died Sunday morning after a moped crossed the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui crash leaves 37-year-old Wailuku man in critical condition
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui man is fighting for his life after a crash in Kihei Saturday evening. Maui police said just after 5:30 p.m., the driver of a black 2022 Harley Davidson PCMC was heading north on Piilani Highway. He was nearing Kulaihakoi Street when police say he began weaving through the center delineators within a construction zone, and lost control.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Property manager recounts call with man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend on Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trial continues Tuesday for a man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend more than eight years ago on Maui. The jury heard opening statements on Monday. Bernard Brown pleaded not guilty to the murder of Moreira “Mo” Monsalve. The mother of three was last seen...
Another week of gas prices dropping in Hawaii
Gas prices dropped for all metro areas in Hawaii for a second straight week.
Have you seen this stolen dinosaur trailer on Maui?
Local toy makers Ayla Grady Whalen and Robert Whalen are asking for help after their dinosaur trailer was stolen from their driveway on Halama Street in Kihei. It's usually parked just around the corner from their toy store Violet's Toy Box.
mauinow.com
Maui County Council committee votes to reject lawsuit from Don Guzman
After testifiers recounted traumatic stories, a Maui County Council committee on Tuesday voted against taking action on a lawsuit by the county’s former prosecuting attorney who was fired over workplace violence. The Government Relations, Ethics and Transparency Committee voted 9-0 to file a resolution to authorize an undisclosed settlement...
luxury-houses.net
Every Element of Construction is Precisely Crafted in this $9,800,000 Oasis in Paia
The Estate in Paia is a luxurious home designed, crafted and curated for your exceptional living experience now available for sale. This home located at 52 Nonohe Pl, Paia, Hawaii; offering 02 bedrooms and 03 bathrooms with 2,160 square feet of living spaces. Call Billy Jalbert – The Maui Real Estate Team, Inc (Phone: 808 283-6377) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Paia.
Man who was found dead in Maui waters turns out to be missing Lahaina man
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man whose body was found in Maui waters near Kahekili Highway mile marker 38 has been identified, according to the Maui Police Department. MPD said a man was found floating unresponsive 50 yards off shore on Saturday, July 16 just after 10:20 a.m. Get Hawaii’s...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Steve Cordero, 1961-2022
Steve, as he was known by loved ones and friends, was born December 10, 1961, in Wailuku, Hawaii on the island of Maui. He moved with his family to Eureka, California when he was two, but would continue to visit Hawaii and live for extended periods of time with family in Maui throughout his life. He graduated from St. Bernard’s High School in 1980 and then CSU Chico, in 1992. After graduating Chico State, Steve moved to the Bay Area to work for Sprint PCS. Work then took him to New Mexico, where he continued to be employed by Sprint PCS, and later went on to work for Intel and Intuit. He moved back to Eureka after five years to help care for his parents. In 2001 he gained employment with Humboldt County Social Services as an eligibility worker. Over the next 21 years he steadily promoted, with his final position being a Supervising Staff Services Analyst. His “work family” became his second family to him, and he enjoyed providing leadership and guidance to them and watching them excel and grow. Steve was planning to retire in February of 2023 and moving to the Seattle, Washington area once his wife, Casey Cordero, retired.
