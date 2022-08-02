Love Island Fans Can't Stop ‘Crying’ After Tasha Shares Andrew's Sweet Gesture

Read on www.tyla.com
Loose Women's Sophie Morgan 'Heartbroken' At Beyoncé's 'Deeply Offensive' Lyrics
Loose Women star Sophie Morgan has hit out at pop superstar Beyoncé for including a 'deeply offensive' lyric in one of the songs from her new album. Following its release on Friday (29 July), Queen Bey's album Renaissance achieved critical acclaim in record time. But after taking a closer look at some of the lyrics, fans were unimpressed.
Love Island Fans Think Luca Has Been Snubbed From Gemma's Social Media
Love Island fans think that those running Gemma Owen's social media accounts have 'snubbed' Luca Bish following the result of Monday (1 August) evening's final. Following the result, the Instagram accounts of Ekin-Su, Indiyah and Tasha shared adorable photos of their couples, along with a cute caption. But over on...
Love Island Fans 'Disgusted' As Jacques Mocks Tasha
Love Island fans have turned on former contestant Jacques O'Neill once more, after catching him mocking finalist Tasha Ghouri. The rugby pro has been accused of bullying Tasha after a video posted to his private Instagram Story poking fun at her was leaked. Watch here:. Jacques was watching the Love...
Love Island Fans Convinced There's A Secret Feud Between Two Islanders
This year's season of Love Island might have drawn to a close, but all eyes are on the islanders as they return to normality. Fans have now noticed that Jacques O'Neill left out another islander when tagging and captioning a recent picture on Instagram. Watch Jacques' emotional exit from the villa below:
Love Island's Luca Claims He's Never Seen Michael Owen Play Football
Love Island runner-up Luca Bish claims that, before entering the villa this summer, he had never seen Gemma's dad Michael Owen play football before. When the Brighton fishmonger first set his sights on Gemma, fans theorised that he was only interested in meeting her famous father. However, after sticking it...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Leona Lewis Announces Birth Of Baby Girl
Leona Lewis has announced the birth of her first baby with husband Dennis Jauch. The singer shared the news on Instagram in the early hours of Wednesday morning (3 August), more than a week after her daughter was born on 22 July. It comes after rumours about her pregnancy first...
Working Wife Outraged After Husband Sends Her Angry Texts Complaining About Watching His Own Kids
The Mumsnet community is criticizing an overwhelmed dad after he fired off a series of dramatic texts to his wife to complain about watching their children while she was at work. The baffled woman thinks her husband is being selfish but doesn't know how to fix the problem. In her...
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
Mum Forced To Change Daughter’s Name Entirely Because No One Can Pronounce it
A mum has shared her plans to change her baby daughter's unusual name to something more simple after growing frustrated at people struggling to pronounce it. Posting anonymously about her baby name woes, the mum revealed that she had originally decided to name her child Aerin, explaining that she had always wanted a "very unique name" for her little girl.
Demi Lovato Tells Fans She Is Using She/Her Pronouns Again
Singer Demi Lovato has confirmed that she is using she/her pronouns again. In May last year, the 29-year-old announced that she identified as non-binary and that she would be using they/them pronouns going forward. In a post on Instagram at the time, she explained: "Today is a day I'm so...
Michael Owen Breaks Silence Following Love Island Final
Michael Owen has spoken out for the first time following the Love Island final, in which his daughter Gemma, 19, and her partner Luca, 23, were named as the runners-up of the season. The pair managed to beat couples Indiyah & Dami and Andrew & Tasha in the final public...
Prince William And Kate Post Tribute To Meghan Markle On Her Birthday
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have marked Meghan Markle's 41st birthday by sharing a post on their social media accounts. Meghan turned 41 today and will likely be celebrating with husband Prince Harry and their two children, Archie, three and Lilibet, who turned one in June. Both Harry and...
Love Island's Jacques Said He's 'So Angry' At His Mum For Sharing His ADHD Diagnosis
Love Island’s Jacques O'Neill has revealed he was left ‘so angry’ after learning his family revealed his ADHD diagnosis as he faced backlash for his behaviour. Watch his comments below:. The rugby player, 23, appeared on Thursday’s (4 August) Good Morning Britain where he discussed his decision...
Vicky Pattison Opens Up On Heartbreaking Reason She Hasn't Had Children Yet
Vicky Pattison has revealed the reason why she has decided not to start a family yet. Watch below. The 34-year-old reality television star was a guest on Tuesday edition of This Morning to promote her upcoming documentary, Vicky Pattison: My Dad, Alcohol and Me. Speaking with hosts Rochelle Humes and...
Love Island's Billy Shares Surprising Time Islanders Are Dumped From The Villa
Love Island star Billy Brown has revealed an unusual detail about the ITV reality series' film schedule, and we're not sure how these islanders aren't jet-lagged!. Fans will remember that the ex-contestant was rather dramatically dumped from the villa during the islanders' VIP club night with Joel Corry, after quite an explosive fallout with his partner Danica Taylor.
Stacey Solomon And Joe Swash Share Their Emotional First Dance With Fans
Stacey Solomon has shared an emotional first dance with husband Joe Swash on Instagram. Watch below:. The reality star wrote in the caption: "🕊 Our First Dance 🕊😭 I’m so lucky to have you by my side. Today, Tomorrow, Forever. "We got to see some of...
It's Official: Big Brother Is Coming Back
ITV has confirmed that Big Brother, one of the biggest and most significant reality competition series from the 2000s, will be back next year. The network confirmed the series' return with a short sneak peak featuring the iconic eye logo and theme music during the Love Island 2022 finale. Big...
Stacey Solomon Shares Heartwarming Honeymoon Destination
Stacey Solomon has revealed where she and Joe Swash are heading off on their honeymoon – and it's very sweet. Stacey, 32 and Joe, 40, tied the knot last month at their home in Essex, Pickle Cottage. Since the big day, Stacey and Joe have been sharing adorable snippets, such as their photographs and first dance video.
