Pa. Liquor Control Board officials got dibs on high-end bourbon lottery leftovers

Critics call water quality bill moving through Pa. legislature a back door to privatization
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania lawmakers are weighing legislation that would make it easier for private water companies to target municipal authorities for acquisition, purchases that new research shows can lead to higher bills for consumers. The proposal — sponsored by state Sen. Pat Stefano (R., Fayette) and backed by two...
New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
Keep PA in RGGI | PennLive letters
Severe storms and extreme heat continue to roll though Pennsylvania this month, making it very clear that climate change is here. These extreme weather events are growing stronger, longer, and occurring more frequently, and we need to do everything we can to tackle the climate crisis before the damage is irreversible.
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
Developer of East Mariner pipeline pleads no contest in pollution cases
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The developer of a major pipeline system that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia pleaded no contest Friday to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles. Dallas-based Energy...
Fourth Pa. county adds to ballot dispute as candidate sues to quit
HARRISBURG — A judge deciding if three Pennsylvania counties have to certify May primary vote counts including ballots lacking dates on their return envelopes learned this week that a fourth county is in the same situation — and there may be more. The legal dispute has held up...
A response to Sen. Judy Ward’s arguments to erode abortion rights in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Your rights are under attack, and a recent Op-Ed by State Sen. Judy Ward attempts to obscure that fact with a complex parliamentary argument. But let us be very clear, Sen. Ward and her colleagues in the General Assembly are on a campaign to ban abortion in Pennsylvania. Sen. Ward...
Stimulus checks for Pennsylvanians: Gov. Wolf, Pa. Democrats continue push for $2,000 payments
Gov. Tom Wolf and the state’s Democrats are still pushing for his stalled proposal to get $2,000 payments to most Pennsylvanians. Though, Republicans argue it’ll worsen inflation, which stands at 9.1% — highest it’s been in four decades, as The Morning Call reported. Both, Rep. David...
With COVID-19 surging again, is Pa. headed for another deadly fall wave?
The United States recorded about 120,000 COVID-19 infections per day in July — an unheard of number for a respiratory illness during summer. And with most people now using home tests that don’t get reported, the true number is surely higher. But there’s good news: COVID-19 hospitalizations and...
Pa. FOP endorses Oz in U.S. Senate race, ‘He wants to hold criminals accountable’
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s campaign got a boost on Wednesday when he received the endorsement of the Pennsylvania State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police. During a campaign swing through Erie, Oz dropped in on the PA FOP’s conference and accepted the endorsement of a group that...
Mega Millions $36M jackpot (08/05/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
No one won Tuesday night’s big Mega Millions jackpot. So tonight, Friday, Aug. 5 at 11 p.m. ET, you’ll have a chance to win the new top prize. Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really). R. Mega Millions numbers: Are...
Pa. winery owner preaches success, and the business has become a living example of that
Randy Detrick is a winery owner with a weekly podcast, but the topics have nothing to do with his grapes or barrels or his several dozen wines with names such as Inspiration and Conscious. At least nothing directly.
Stimulus checks update: Here’s what you need to know about ‘relief payment checks’
American families are definitely feeling the impact of inflation. Hence, many states are stepping in to provide relief in the form of direct payments. On the federal level, the Biden administration started to send out the last round of stimulus checks to millions of Americans in March 2021, as part of the American Rescue Plan. Since then, individual states have pushed out their own relief.
Pa. doctor who prescribed drugs with ‘reckless abandon’ given 15-year sentence
WILLIAMSPORT – A Northumberland County doctor who proclaimed “I am absolutely innocent” has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for prescribing drugs not for a legitimate medical reason. Dr. Raymond J. Kraynak, 65, was sentenced Wednesday evening by U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann after...
State fines NJ funeral home that put wrong body in casket
The Bergen County funeral home that has been hit with a $50 million lawsuit for placing the wrong body in the casket and nearly burying the remains recently paid a $2,500 fine to the state for “professional misconduct” that led to the botched burial, records show. The Central...
Spotted lanternflies are invading beaches in New Jersey. Is that normal?
Armed with her black flip flop, Rose Crimaldi got to work Tuesday afternoon. The 53-year-old chef from Sandy Hook killed about 50 of the more than 200 spotted lanternflies she saw during a day trip to Atlantic Highlands.
Police seek ID of autistic boy found in Dauphin County parking lot at 2:30 a.m.
UPDATE: This boy’s parents have been found. An autistic boy was found wandering through a Dauphin County hospital’s parking lot around 2:30 a.m. Friday, and Lower Paxton Township police are trying to find his parents or guardians. The boy was unable to tell officers his address, name, or...
N.J. school board member resigns amid backlash over student survey about gender identity
A member of Cedar Grove’s school board criticized for her role in distributing a gender identity survey to students last year resigned this week after more than 3,000 local residents signed a petition for her ouster. Christine Dye, who served on the Essex County district’s board of education for...
Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House speaker, pleads not guilty to DUI
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges in connection with a May car crash in Northern California’s wine country. Paul Pelosi did not appear in person Wednesday at Napa County...
Pa. teen arrested after suspicious fire: reports
An 18-year-old from Armstrong County has been arrested after police say he set fire to a home, according to reports from WTAE and KDKA. Police and firefighters were called to a fire at a home on Orr Avenue in Kittanning on July 30, the news reports said. An investigation found...
