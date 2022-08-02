Female Police Officers Wanted: Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association Announces Upcoming Test

Read on www.mychesco.com
? y'all triggered
3d ago
nobody wants to be a police officer atm and I don't blame them!! thank the loving Demoncrats for that...
Reply
4
Related
Delaware County Man Sentenced to Prison for Cyberstalking
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Karanjot Singh, age 25, of Upper Darby, PA, was sentenced Thursday to one year and eight months in prison, and three years of supervised release by United States District Judge Joel H. Slomsky for cyberstalking a woman online for the better part of a year.
43-Year-Old West Chester Man Arrested for Air Gun Fight
WEST CHESTER, PA — West Chester Police say that on July 29, 2022, an investigation began into an air gun fight that occurred in the 100 block of E. Market Street. As a result of that investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Shabazz Ray, a 43-year-old man from West Chester. On August 3, officers served the arrest warrant in the 50 block of S. Matlack Street and Ray resisted officers during the arrest. He was found to be in possession of cocaine once in custody and transported to the West Chester Police Station where he was processed and later transported to the Chester County Prison.
Remember Those Lost to Overdose on Wednesday, August 31
WEST CHESTER, PA — Chester County’s Department of Drug & Alcohol Services has announced participation in International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. On this day, the County will join communities around the world in encouraging residents, businesses, and organizations to raise awareness of overdose, reduce the stigma surrounding overdoses and drug-related deaths, remember the lives lost to overdose, and acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends who have lost a loved one.
local21news.com
Police investigating deceased body found in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On August 4 at around 11:45 p.m. the Harrisburg Police were sent to the 100 block of Evergreen St. where the body of deceased male was reported. When police arrived, they confirmed the deceased male was inside the residence. At this time police say there...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coatesville VA Medical Center Holds Walk-in Job Fair on August 10
COATESVILLE, PA — Looking for a job in the medical field? Look no further! Coatesville VA Medical Center is holding a Walk-in Job Fair on Wednesday, August 10th. This is your chance to interview on the spot with facility representatives for positions such as physicians, PAs/NPs, RNs, LPNs, psychologists, dieticians, social workers, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, health technicians, nursing assistants and lab techs.
Police seek ID of autistic boy found in Dauphin County parking lot at 2:30 a.m.
UPDATE: This boy’s parents have been found. An autistic boy was found wandering through a Dauphin County hospital’s parking lot around 2:30 a.m. Friday, and Lower Paxton Township police are trying to find his parents or guardians. The boy was unable to tell officers his address, name, or...
March of Dimes Announces Women to Be Honored at 2022 Salute to Chester County Women of Achievement
WEST CHESTER, PA — The March of Dimes is revealing the most remarkable women impacting business, health and public service in Chester County. All three women will be honored at the 33rd Annual Chester County Salute to Women of Achievement Dinner being held on October 12, 2022 at the Desmond Hotel in Malvern.
Police Arrest Wanted Brookhaven Man After Foot Chase
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted Brookhaven man and recovered a dirt bike. Authorities state that on August 1 at approximately 11:50 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of West 25th Street in reference to a subject with a dirt bike. As officers arrived, multiple subjects fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, police took 20-year-old Christopher Jimenez of Brookhaven, Pennsylvania, into custody without incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PennDOT to Repair US 1 in Delaware and Chester Counties
CHADDS FORD, PA — U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a lane close in both directions between Chadds Ford School Drive/Fairville Road and U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) on Monday, August 8, through Friday, August 12, for median attenuator installation under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
ChesCo DA: Domestic Violence Won’t Be Tolerated in Our Society
WEST CHESTER, PA — On Wednesday, Judge Alita Rovito sentenced 31-year-old Matthew Myers of Coatesville to 2½ -8 years in prison for three domestic violence incidents that happened in front of his young children in 2020 and 2021, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. A jury found the defendant guilty of simple assault, trespassing, harassment, and terroristic threats in May 2022.
abc27.com
Former York County principal charged with theft of funds
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man was charged with allegedly stealing $6,400 in federal program funds while he was principal of a local charter school. According to the United States Attorney Gerard Karam, Leonard Hart was charged with theft of Federal Program Funds. The U.S. Attorney’s...
Oxford Woman Arrested on Bench Warrant
OXFORD, PA — On July 1, 2022, Oxford Police arrested 39-year-old Amanda Norris on an active Chester County Bench Warrant. Authorities state that Norris was found in the area of Wheeler Blvd, after she had fled on foot, and was taken into custody by officers. She was transported to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Outdoor Recreation in Chester County: A Guide to Hiking, Camping and More
If you’re looking for a great outdoor adventure, look no further than Chester County, Pennsylvania! With plenty of hiking trails, camping spots, cycling routes, places to walk your dog and waterways for canoeing and kayaking, there’s something for everyone. In this guide, we’ll provide an overview of the best outdoor recreation in Chester County. We’ll also include tips on where to find the most scenic views, where to go rafting or running and more. So pack your bags and get ready for some fun!
York County school principal charged with stealing federal program funds
The CEO and principal of a York charter school has been charged with the theft of federal program funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania says. Leonard Hart, 50, of Mount Wolf, allegedly obtained by fraud and misapplied about $6,400 from York Charter School in...
abc27.com
Cumberland County manhunt suspects stole State Police vehicle, captured; PSP
MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men stole a marked State Police vehicle and fled Troopers after a traffic stop in Cumberland County on Thursday. State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-81 around 11:34 a.m. in Silver Spring Township. The driver, identified as Hanif Malik Hall, and the passenger, identified as Malik Lamar Clover, attempted to flee and entered a marked patrol vehicle.
abc27.com
Lancaster Police announce new community engagement project
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police unveiled a new community engagement project on Wednesday, Aug. 3. It involves police officers spending time in the garden with local kids. It all started back in May and is designed to bring officers and kids together in a positive environment.
Philadelphia Police Detectives Investigating Armed Robbery Pattern
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police Detectives are investigating a commercial robbery pattern that has developed in the 22nd District. This pattern is based on modus operandi, time, geographic proximity and the suspects captured on surveillance video. The first robbery happened on July 27, 2022, at 7:20 PM. Two unknown...
Cold Case Unit Asks for Public’s Help in Wilmington Murder from 2011
WILMINGTON, DE — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in connection to a murder that occurred in 2011. On June 30, 2011, at 8:15 a.m., 30-year-old Teiso Richardson was shot and killed in the 200 block of West 28th Street. This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators are asking for assistance from the public.
York Charter School CEO Stole School Funds From US Government: FBI, USDOJ
A charter school's CEO and President stole funds from a federal grant program that was meant for the school where he worked, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Leonard Hart, 50, of Mount Wolf, the CEO and principal of Lincoln Charter School in York...
Man Arrested for Simple Assault in Oxford
OXFORD, PA — In Oxford, PA, a man was arrested for simple assault after allegedly hitting and throwing his girlfriend to the ground. The incident occurred on July 31, 2022, on the Unit block of South Third Street. Jorge Davila, age 23, is accused of assaulting the victim multiple times and causing visible injuries. Davila was arrested and transported to Chester County Prison by the constables. He has been charged with simple assault and related offenses.
MyChesCo
West Chester, PA
31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCohttps://www.mychesco.com/
Comments / 2