Nation Ford football’s recipe for success in 2022? A trusted QB, ‘elite speed’ and heart

When Nation Ford runs onto its home turf in mid-August, fans will notice what head coach Michael Allen already knows — the Falcons are young. Don’t look for Allen or anyone wearing red and black to tell you that’s a bad thing, though.

Despite several key losses to graduation, senior quarterback Carson Black returns to guide the Falcon offense. Black, a Memphis commit who was a finalist for 5A Offensive Player of the Year in the Tri-County Coaches Association awards last season, enters the campaign with a different group of talent around him. He also has new opportunities, though — which excites Allen and offensive coordinator David Johnson.

“We had some conversations with Carson building up through the offseason, (emphasizing) that we were gonna be really young at the receiver position, so he could really take charge of that,” Allen said. “I’ve seen him take that role a little bit. That’s tough to do as a teenager. His work ethic — nobody’s gonna outwork him. He leads by example. When he speaks, it’s strong. They know that he’s giving his all.”

When Black fields the snap and scans the field, he will see a new array of weapons ready to snare a throw. Despite the receiving talent that has moved on, there will be no shortage of capable hands.

“We’ve got some kids with elite speed,” Johnson commented. “Maybe they don’t have all the in-game reps that those guys had as three or four-year starters. We have a big kid, Ben Wakefield, who’s gonna take over at the H position, along with Vance Porter, Jeremiah Hailstock, Jordan Ussery, Braydon Flores and Clayton Rygol. It’s gonna be more by committee.

“The last couple of years when we ran out, you knew (numbers) 3 (Quadeir Hand), 4 (Jerrick Foster) and 6 (Kenan Bowman) — they were gonna be out there. They had been multiple-year starters. I think that the sky’s the limit for this group. I think that we can attain everything that we want to attain. It’s just gonna have to be more the group than the individuals.”

“With this group of receivers we have, we can use any type of scheme,” Allen added. “You can’t just bracket somebody because somebody else is just as dangerous as that guy.”

The receiving group will also allow the Falcons (4-6, 2-2 Region 3-5A in 2021) to be a bit more offensively balanced. Much of that balance will center around junior running back Will Alvarado. Alvarado battled injury at times during his sophomore campaign but appears ready to return to the form he showed as a standout freshman. Alvarado built strength and endurance from the weight room, of course, but his stint playing lacrosse has also added flexibility, his coaches noted. Hailstock will split time with Alvarado when not playing receiver.

Nation Ford offensive line and defense are elite

One veteran advantage the Falcons enjoy is the group who will block for Black, Alvarado and the skill players. The group’s depth even led Allen to exclaim, “I like it, man!”

“We have more depth than we’ve usually had,” Johnson said. “Alan Minarro returns on the offensive line, along with Jason Baxter and Michael King. They’re all returners that played significant minutes on the varsity. We’ll also bring some kids up from JV who played all year — Julien Fuentes, Savyion Drayton and all these kids that are gonna get into the mix, too.”

The depth from the offense also translates to the defensive side of the ball. Rygol returns as a standout linebacker, along with Jadon Washington. The two form a formidable pair in the middle of the field. Morgan Ramirez and Flores also serve as key defensive contributors. Because of the depth, more standouts will surely emerge.

Allen notes a prevailing theme with his defense.

“I think probably the number one thing, as any coach would like to say, is that we’re fast. I think speed is a big player from the defensive side of the ball, especially closing gaps and keeping two-yard runs two-yard runs or two-yard pass routes two-yard pass routes,” Allen said. “We’ll be able to get people on the ground quicker. I think we’ll do a much better job if we’re disciplined in the secondary with taking away those big plays.

“I feel like our football IQ is a little bit higher with the group of kids that we’re putting on the field. Speed and knowledge are the two things I would say about our defense.”

The Falcons also have another returning veteran weapon. One of their seniors has primarily been a game-changer with just his right foot, but his hands, size and speed will also be huge factors in 2022. Star kicker Reed Richardson has helped the Falcons control field position with his pinpoint accuracy and booming punts and will be called upon this year to visit the end zone with more than just his kickoffs.

“Reed brings a lot to the table,” Allen said. “I like the fact that he’s gonna be catching touchdown passes, as well. He can catch a touchdown pass, he can kick the extra point and then he can go kick it in the end zone. His name will be called on three consecutive plays. I think that really benefits us.”

Between Richardson’s thunderous right foot and the Falcon defense, Allen is succinct in his belief in both.

“We’re not afraid to punt the football,” Allen authoritatively stated.

Allen and his staff still have a season-ending trip to Columbia in view — as always — but the Falcons will have an even sharper focus in 2022.

“I think the biggest opportunity right now is to beat Indian Land ,” Allen said. “I’m sincere. I know that sounds like a cliché, but for us, our focus right now is to beat Indian Land and then focus on the next week. With the blue-collar group we have and with the special people that we have in special spots, I think if you can really, really continue to bring that crowd up one week at a time and focus on that one, I think that you take it step by step.

“Of course, we want to win the region. Of course, we want to win a state championship. I think that keeping this particular group locked in on a task week by week is gonna really serve them well.”

Nation Ford football schedule

Aug. 19 vs. Indian Land — Aug. 26 at York — Sept. 2 at Catawba Ridge — Sept. 9 vs. Northwestern — Sept. 16 at G.W. Danville (VA) — Sept. 23 BYE — Sept. 30 at Clover* — Oct. 7 vs. Blythewood* — Oct. 14 vs. Rock Hill* — Oct. 21 at Spring Valley* — Oct. 28 vs. Fort Mill*