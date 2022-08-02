ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SPORTbible

Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Confirmed Chelsea squad numbers for 2022/23 season

Chelsea have confirmed the squad numbers for the 2022/23 season ahead of their Premier League opener. Thomas Tuchel's side head to Goodison Park to face Everton in their first game of the new season and what numbers players will wear on their Chelsea shirts has now been revealed. As confirmed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights

Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Gary Neville Says Cristiano Ronaldo Should Be Allowed To Leave Manchester United This Summer

Gary Neville believes Manchester United show allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Speculation surrounding the striker's future has dominated United's pre-season preparations since the Portuguese superstar handed in a shock transfer request last month. After missing the pre-season tours of Thailand and Australia, Ronaldo played his first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

How to leave a Fantasy Football league

Friday night sees Crystal Palace play host to London rivals Arsenal in a game that will be the curtain raiser for both the new Premier League campaign and a new year of FPL. The fantasy football game is coming off the back of its most popular year yet, with 8 million active users last campaign and this season is expected to be even bigger.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

How do substitutes work in Fantasy Premier League?

Fantasy Premier League is back and ready for a new campaign, with many a manager ready to deploy his side for the opening day this evening. Arsenal take on Crystal Palace in the opening fixture of the Premier League season, with the final deadline to make any changes hitting at 7pm tonight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Match Preview: West Ham United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Defending Premier League Champions Manchester City open up their account for the 2022/23 season with a match against West Ham at the London Stadium this weekend. The Blues come in to their season opener off the back of a fairly successful pre-season, registering consecutive wins during their tour of the United States, before falling to a disappointing defeat to Liverpool in the FA Community Shield.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Pep Guardiola gives Manchester City left-back verdict as Marc Cucurella completes Chelsea move

Pep Guardiola did not move an inch from his stance on Manchester City's pursuit of a new left-back ahead of his side's Premier League opener against West Ham this weekend. The Premier League champions begin their title defence at the London Stadium on Sunday evening, with Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Kalvin Phillips all expected to register his first league minutes in sky blue.
PREMIER LEAGUE
