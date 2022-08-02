Read on www.sportbible.com
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
Chelsea Complete £20 Million Signing Of Carney Chukwuemeka From Aston Villa
Chelsea have completed the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka on a six-year contract from Aston Villa, it has been confirmed. The 18-year-old has signed a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, arriving from Aston Villa following an agreement between the two clubs earlier this week. It is believed Chelsea will pay around...
Barcelona shocked as transfer target rejects move and signs new contract
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made a shock decision to reject a move to Barcelona and sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou throughout the summer, but has now committed his future with Thomas Tuchel’s side. According...
"In My Eyes" - Premier League Star Claims Recently Departed Liverpool Man Was Klopp's Best Player
Sadio Mané’s Liverpool departure has left a hole in the Reds’ front line, and West Ham’s Michail Antonio think he’ll be missed more than some anticipate. Mané scored 16 Premier League goals for Klopp's side last term across 32 starts. He operated both as...
Confirmed Chelsea squad numbers for 2022/23 season
Chelsea have confirmed the squad numbers for the 2022/23 season ahead of their Premier League opener. Thomas Tuchel's side head to Goodison Park to face Everton in their first game of the new season and what numbers players will wear on their Chelsea shirts has now been revealed. As confirmed...
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights
Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
Gary Neville Says Cristiano Ronaldo Should Be Allowed To Leave Manchester United This Summer
Gary Neville believes Manchester United show allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Speculation surrounding the striker's future has dominated United's pre-season preparations since the Portuguese superstar handed in a shock transfer request last month. After missing the pre-season tours of Thailand and Australia, Ronaldo played his first...
Graham Potter insists playing against Erik ten Hag is not an advantage ahead of Manchester United Brighton clash
Graham Potter has praised Christian Eriksen ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion, and said it is not an advantage for him that Erik ten Hag has not managed in the Premier League yet. Manchester United and Brghton will kick off their respective Premier...
Donny van de Beek states the importance of a good start to Manchester United’s season
Manchester United star Donny van de Beek highlights the team spirit is on an all time high ahead of the club’s opening Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford this weekend. Van de Beek endured a tough loan spell at Everton last season which was...
Preview: Everton vs Chelsea: Koulibaly And Sterling In Contention Start Premier League Opener
Chelsea face Everton in their Premier League opener on Saturday evening to mark the start of the 2022/23 campaign. It’s a trip on the road for the Blues to start the new league season as they head to Goodison Park to play Frank Lampard’s side. Chelsea lost to...
MLS・
Footage Shows Arsenal Club Photographer Giving Spine-Tingling Team Talk Before North London Derby
Arsenal's club photographer gave a goosebumps-inducing team talk ahead of the North London derby win over Spurs last season. The Gunners hosted their rivals at the Emirates in the first derby of the season back in September and were out of the blocks straight away. Arsenal were 3-0 up after...
5 things we learned from Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace
Arsenal kicked off the Premier League season in style, exiting the cauldron of fire at Selhurst Park unscathed, 2-0 victors. Gunners fans can rest easy this weekend as the rest of the fixtures play-out, but in the meantime, what did we learn from Friday night’s victory?. 1 - William...
How to leave a Fantasy Football league
Friday night sees Crystal Palace play host to London rivals Arsenal in a game that will be the curtain raiser for both the new Premier League campaign and a new year of FPL. The fantasy football game is coming off the back of its most popular year yet, with 8 million active users last campaign and this season is expected to be even bigger.
3 ways Erik ten Hag could set up Manchester United's frontline against Brighton without Anthony Martial or Cristiano Ronaldo
Erik ten Hag’s preparations for his first competitive game as Manchester United manager were dealt a blow on Thursday as news broke that Anthony Martial is set to miss out with a hamstring problem. The 26-year-old Frenchman was set to start upfront in United’s Premier League opener against Brighton...
Barcelona inform Manchester City of transfer decision on Bernardo Silva
Barcelona have informed Manchester City they will submit a bid for Bernardo Silva before the summer transfer window shuts, according to a new report. The Catalan club have been interested in the Portugal international for some time now, with links between the two dating back all the way to the summer of 2020.
How do substitutes work in Fantasy Premier League?
Fantasy Premier League is back and ready for a new campaign, with many a manager ready to deploy his side for the opening day this evening. Arsenal take on Crystal Palace in the opening fixture of the Premier League season, with the final deadline to make any changes hitting at 7pm tonight.
Match Preview: West Ham United vs Manchester City (Premier League)
Defending Premier League Champions Manchester City open up their account for the 2022/23 season with a match against West Ham at the London Stadium this weekend. The Blues come in to their season opener off the back of a fairly successful pre-season, registering consecutive wins during their tour of the United States, before falling to a disappointing defeat to Liverpool in the FA Community Shield.
Pep Guardiola gives Manchester City left-back verdict as Marc Cucurella completes Chelsea move
Pep Guardiola did not move an inch from his stance on Manchester City's pursuit of a new left-back ahead of his side's Premier League opener against West Ham this weekend. The Premier League champions begin their title defence at the London Stadium on Sunday evening, with Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Kalvin Phillips all expected to register his first league minutes in sky blue.
