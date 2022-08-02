Ace of Trades: Larisa Harper's various skills benefit Zane State students

ZANESVILLE – Growing up, she had some ideas of what she wanted to do. Sort of.

“I remember having a very vivid imagination,” recalled Larisa Harper. “I played outside a lot. I also loved to read a lot of books. I enjoyed writing stories. And I often pretended to teach a class or run a business.

“By the time I was in junior high and high school,” she continued, “I wanted to be a teacher but hadn’t chosen a subject to teach. I considered math, English, and French while in college. Now that I’ve worked in higher education administration, I’ve taught English, and have written a book. I can see all the connections to my youth.”

Today, Harper is chief academic officer at Zane State College as well as author of "The Mosaic Tile Company: History and Products, 1894 to 1967."

“I’ve always dreamed I would write a book,” she said. “A few years ago, I brought that dream to life when I researched and wrote a book about the Mosaic Tile Company. This stemmed from a story I had been told of a German family who escaped the post-World War II Soviet invasion of their property, business and home. That family moved into a house in southern Muskingum County in 1950 and decorated most of it with Mosaic Tiles. This is the same house my parents bought in 1956 when the German family moved away from the area. This sparked my inspiration for the book, and my research led me to capture the details of a company that had once been the largest tile producer in the nation.”

And Zane State?

“Essentially,” she explained, “I’m responsible for ensuring our certificate and degree programs meet the high quality and academic rigor as required by the Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio Department of Higher Education.”

Larisa (Higdon) Harper grew up in the Zanesville area – “in the southern part of Muskingum County, which has a Zanesville address, but really isn’t part of any specific town.” She graduated from Maysville High School in 1987, earned a bachelor's degree in English and psychology from Ohio University, a master’s in English from Northern Arizona University, then a Ph.D. in higher education administration from Ohio University.

“My first professional job was not necessarily my dream job,” she said, “but it continued my growth as a writer. I was able to use my degree in English as a technical writer for computer user manuals. It wasn’t exactly where I wanted to be, but it was really good experience for two years.

“I knew I didn’t want to work on computer manuals forever,” she added, “so I applied for a position at Zane State (Muskingum Area Technical College at the time) in 1995. I worked in the admissions office and started to build my network and resume as the Appalachian outreach coordinator. My next job at the college was coordinating the tech prep program.”

Harper became the school’s chief academic officer in January 2022.

“Beginning her career in student services makes her path to this role atypical,” assessed Dr. Chad Brown, president of Zane State College. “But it also means she comes to it with a unique perspective. At a time where education is seeking to define a new normal following COVID and amid changes in educational technology, I believe her experiences in student services, in the classroom, and as an administrator for the Ohio Department of Higher Education is great for students.”

“I believe God led me to this career path,” Harper responded.

“The best days in my career,” she concluded, “have been the first day of classes when students arrive and are nervous but excited, and the day of commencement when those same students cross the stage and receive their diplomas.”

Zane State College is located at 1555 Newark Road in Zanesville. For more information, call 740-588-5000 or log on www.zanestate.edu.

