Q-and-A with an Evansville woman who went from bullied youngster to Olympic runner

By Gordon Engelhardt, Evansville Courier & Press
 3 days ago

Anne Audain has a message for all the bullies out there: that young girl you are teasing incessantly, who has trouble walking properly? She just might grow up to be an Olympic distance runner.

A three-time Olympian for New Zealand and a former 5,000-meter world record holder, Audain will share her “Triumph Over Adversity” story at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Shoulders Commons inside Harrison High School. The event is free to the public.

“You should be careful how you treat people,” said Audain, 66. “You never know what they might turn out to be.”

Audain, who was born with severe bone deformities in both feet, has inspired people to take risks and reach for the impossible. At age 13, she underwent corrective foot surgery. Within three years, Audain qualified for the 1972 Munich Olympics. That was only the beginning.

Local life: 'The best thing.' The Ohio River camper captured Evansville's attention. Why?

During her running career, which would span more than 20 years, Audain set a world record for the 5,000 meters in 1982 and was the first female runner to be endorsed by Nike, one of the most recognized brands in the world. Along with Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan, a bust of Audain adorns Nike world headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.

She said the only major difference between her and other promising young runners is a genetic gift. Through meticulous training, Audain developed into a world-class runner.

Then living in Boise, Idaho, Audain met future husband Chuck Whobrey at a running camp in Asheville, North Carolina, and came to Evansville’s Arts Fest River Run in 1994. Audain and Whobrey were married by Pat Shoulders in 1997 and she has been an Evansville resident ever since.

Following is a Q-and-A with Audain. It has been edited for length and clarity.

What is the moment you are most proud of? Setting the women's world 5,000-meter record (with a time of 15:13.22 on March 17, 1982)?

In the end, I would say my complete career. I was in the top 10 in the world for 10 straight years. I was the first female track athlete from New Zealand to win gold. I could’ve retired after that, but I continued on another 10 years. I have a Nike plaque in Beaverton, Oregon.

Have you met Lilly King?

By coincidence, I was at the (SIAC) high school cross country meet at Angel Mounds. I was autographing cards and Lilly (who was running for Reitz) came up to me and talked to me. Her mother (Ginny) said (Lilly) would never forget it. I still have communication with Ginny back and forth.

What do you believe the average person doesn’t understand about competing at the highest levels?

First of all, I would say I am genetically gifted. But you have to have the right coaches. It becomes very scientific on how you train. You have to train for a long time. My first coach (Gordon Pirie) got me to the Olympics. The second coach (John Davies) had a philosophy that was completely opposite and it got me to the top of the world. Such a huge part of it is that it’s so structured. The average person doesn’t understand how specific the training is.

You were adopted, almost lost sight in one eye after being pushed into a concrete water fountain by a bully, underwent operations that enabled you to walk, then run, and shattered all limitations. How did you do it?

I get asked that all the time (laughs). I eventually met my birth parents who got married after I was born. I have six younger siblings. They said, "You would never have been who were were if they had stayed with us." My adoptive parents were so much the facilitators of this (success).

You noted that your birth parents, Johannes and Margaret Oosthoek, were dairy farmers. Your adoptive father was a printer for the New Zealand Herald, the largest paper in the country. You said he educated you about sports.

He took me everywhere, to rugby and cricket games. We listened to a Muhammad Ali fight on the radio. My dad helped me gain an understanding of what it took, in terms of working hard. On the other side, I love to run. I found my niche. Plus, I love to run competitively. Wherever that came from, I have no idea.

Contact Gordon Engelhardt by email at Gordon.engelhardt@courierpress.com or on Twitter @EngGo rdon.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Q-and-A with an Evansville woman who went from bullied youngster to Olympic runner

