“Still raw to me” – Red Wings forward David Perron still hung up about Blues exit

Wild Have to Find Spot for Marco Rossi in Roster for 2022-23
With all the buzz about the Minnesota Wild, there’s one name that has crept up in everyone’s minds: Marco Rossi, the team’s hope for a strong, young center who can lead the way for years to come. The Wild already have great pivots in Ryan Hartman, Frédérick Gaudreau, and Joel Eriksson Ek, but Rossi is their future.
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Milan Lucic, David Perron, and the San Jose Sharks
Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins be interested in bringing back Milan Lucic?. Lucic is in the last year of his deal and carries a $6 million salary cap hit. A source said on Sunday night that Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving could be willing to...
Rangers News & Rumors: Kakko, Gettinger, Sykora & More
The New York Rangers re-signed former second-overall pick and restricted free agent (RFA) Kaapo Kakko to a two-year bridge deal. They also signed Tim Gettinger, who likely won’t see much time on the NHL roster but could easily make the jump from the minors if a spot becomes available on the fourth line. Plus, the Blueshirts’ 2022 second-round, 63rd-overall pick, Adam Sykora, was signed to an entry-level contract (ELC) and more.
Max Pacioretty slams Golden Knights for having 'no accountability' when he joined the team
Now a member of the Carolina Hurricanes, Max Pacioretty has played in some very different hockey markets throughout his career. After spending the first decade of his career in the pressure cooker that is Montreal, Pacioretty had to adjust to a much laxer environment with the Vegas Golden Knights. In...
3 Red Wings Facing a “Make It or Break It” Season in 2022-23
In a lot of ways, every player on every team has something to prove. But some, for one reason or another, have more to prove than others. Maybe they’re coming off of a down season. Maybe they haven’t announced themselves as an NHL player. Whatever reason it is, there’s always always a player or two (or three or four) on the team that find themselves at a bit of a crossroads in their career.
Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina
The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
Why the St. Louis Cardinals Won the Harrison Bader Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals made a surprising move, trading Harrison Bader for starter Jordan Montgomery. This deal was a win for the Redbirds. The St. Louis Cardinals were active at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring multiple arms to bolster their rotation, bullpen, and pitching depth as a whole. Although the club missed out on Juan Soto, they are clearly a better team today then they were yesterday, and St. Louis should be the clear favorites for the NL Central title.
Jason Spezza’s Retirement Days Include Adjusting to Scouting Life for Maple Leafs at Hlinka Gretzky Cup
On May 29, the 19-year NHL veteran announced his retirement from the game. At the same time he was announced as the Maple Leafs’ Special Assistant to general manager Kyle Dubas. The details of what Spezza was going to do were left with a broad interpretation, but Dubas did...
Predators sign forward Yakov Trenin to 2-year, $3.4 million deal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Nashville Predators signed forward Yakov Trenin to a two-year, $3.4 million contract Friday after going through arbitration. Trenin, 25, is coming off his best season, setting career-highs with 80 games played, 17 goals scored, 24 points, 33 blocked shots and 191 hits. With teammate Tanner Jeannot, Trenin was among just six NHL players with at least 191 hits and 17 goals last season.
Grading the St. Louis Cardinals trade deadline moves
The St. Louis Cardinals were in the thick of many different rumors throughout July, and pulled off a few deals. How do all of these moves grade?. The trade deadline was an eventful one for the St. Louis Cardinals, as the club pulled off three different trades, and missed out on the biggest deal not only of the deadline, but perhaps MLB history.
Flames News & Rumors: Huberdeau, Mangiapane, Kylington & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, general manager Brad Treliving and newly acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau finally came to terms on the richest contract in franchise history. Meanwhile, Treliving was also able to re-sign three of his team’s restricted free agents (RFAs): Andrew Mangiapane, Oliver Kylington, and Martin Pospisil. Last but not least, the Flames released their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliates new name and logo.
Flyers’ Provorov and DeAngelo complement, stablize top-pair
Without hesitation, Rick Tocchet said, “absolutely,” when Jordan Hall asked if Ivan Provorov is still a top pair defenseman. Much of the discourse leading up to that question surrounded the structure John Tortorella brings to the Philadelphia Flyers. Tortorella does squeeze the most out of his lineups. He...
NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the St. Louis Blues
James Nichols of The Fourth Period: It’s believed the New York Islanders are closing on some moves according to David Pagnotta and Mark Seidel. Pagnotta reports they are closing in on ‘multiple transactions.’. Alexander Romanov, Noah Dobson and Kieffer Bellows need contracts. The Islanders are deep down the...
Kyrou using brother as role model to reach goal of playing in NHL
DALLAS -- Christian Kyrou has the perfect role model for what he hopes will be a quick path to the NHL -- his older brother, St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou. Christian, an 18-year-old defenseman chosen by the Dallas Stars in the second round (No. 50) of the 2022 NHL Draft, hopes watching and learning from what Jordan has gone through can help him along his path.
DeJong lifts Cardinals over Yanks in Carpenter's return
ST. LOUIS — Paul DeJong hit a two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning, lifting the Cardinals over the New York Yankees 4-3 Friday night in Matt Carpenter's return to St. Louis.Carpenter drew a standing ovation in his first visit back to the city where he played 11 seasons, then had two hits. Aaron Judge and Josh Donaldson also had two hits each for the Yankees, and Donaldson drove in two while New York built a 3-2 lead.The Cardinals erased that in the eighth. Nolan Arenado hit a one-out single, and Tyler O'Nell worked a two-out walk on a...
Notebook: Red Wings 2022-23 single-game tickets now officially on sale
Detroit will host 16 weekend home games in 2022-23. Marquee matchups include the Home Opener (Oct. 14 vs. Montreal Canadiens), Halloween (Oct. 29 vs. Minnesota Wild), Thanksgiving Eve (Nov. 23 vs. Nashville Predators), New Year's Eve (Dec. 31 vs. Ottawa Senators), Kids Day (March 12 vs. Boston Bruins), Fan Appreciation Night (April 10 vs. Dallas Stars) and more.
