Ravenna, OH

Story trail, children's play area to open at Dix Park in Ravenna Township

By Derek Kreider, Record-Courier
 3 days ago

Dix Park in Ravenna Township is evolving.

On Saturday, the Portage Park District will cut the ribbon to their newest addition to one of their oldest parks— a story trail and nature play area.

Dix Park, located at 7318 Route 44, is a 103-acre park donated to the park district in 2000 by the Dix family. The park is a diverse ecosystem of forest, wetland, and meadows.

"We have an open house scheduled on Saturday, Aug. 6," said Jennifer White, education program coordinator for the park district. The open house will be held from noon to 2 p.m., but all are welcome to come and explore the new trail and play area from dawn to dusk.

The Dix Park Story Trail is a loop trail that's just over one-tenth of a mile long, a redesign of a short meadow loop that use to be in the park. Alongside the path are 20 signs, 19 of which will be used to display enlarged pages of a short children's book. Hikers can follow along with the tale while traversing the path.

Reed Memorial Library in Ravenna and the Portage Park District worked together t to create the story trail.

White said that she had been working with the library last year on a project related to their fall reading series. At the end of one of the meetings, a library staff member asked whether the park district had considered building a story trail in one of its parks.

Coincidentally, White said, they had been considering a grant through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to do just that, but were unsure about how to tackle the logistics.

Reed Memorial Library already had the ability to work with authors to prepare stories for the trail, and the signs picked out and funding secured — but they didn't have anywhere to put them and lacked the staff to install them. A little under a year later and the marriage between library and parks district has proven fruitful.

The first book featured on this brand new hiking path is called "Under One Rock: Bugs, Slugs, and Other Ughs," by Anthony D. Fredricks and illustrated by Jennifer DiRubio. The park district chose this story to be the first on the trail by polling the public. There were four choices to pick from; the remaining three will be featured on the trail eventually.

White said that the stories featured on the trail will change with the seasons, giving visitors a chance to experience four stories a year.

"It's not going to be a static display," she said.

Because of the length of the trail, the books featured on the path will be short as well.  White said that the main audience is children in early stages of their schooling, but she suspects that everyone coming through will enjoy the new trail.

"Imagine caretakers, and grandparents, and parents, and siblings walking along the trail together, reading together, so even if you have children that aren't reading yet, they can walk with somebody that can read the story to them," White said.

Signs suggesting that hikers stop along the way to watch for a specific bird, or just listen to the sounds of the park will be included as well in an effort to help people connect with their surroundings.

Coupled with the story trail is what's called a nature play area.

"Not everyone has access, as children, to a natural space where they can build things with sticks, and balance some logs and rocks, and explore the wild life that's there, and dig in the soil," White said.

A tall red maple tree stands in the center of the play area, ringed by a meandering path of rocks and stumps. As kids hop from stump to rock, and back to stump again, the path takes them into the maple's shade, past a stand of sassafras trees and a hulking sugar maple trunk hollowed out to make a tunnel, ending on the opposite side of the red maple.

This natural playground is meant to be a dynamic area as well, changing with the whims of the children—or adults — playing there. Everything is moveable, a feature meant to encourage creativity.

Between the story walk trailhead and the play area will be a pollinator garden filled with native flowers and grasses.

To stimulate the five senses, there's also going to be a "sensory garden" installed at the park, including a rainbow of different plants.

"We'll be doing programming for families...where we'll talk about the different colors, talk about the different smells, talk about how to engage our different senses," said White.

On July 26, a mixed cadre of volunteers and park district staff descended on Dix Park to work on planting the pollinator garden before the grand opening of the park's new amenities. The whir of an electric auger filled the air as volunteer Ken Christensen bored holes in the ground, creating new homes for the plants.

Becca Rodhe, Education Outreach Specialist for the Portage Park District, said she's enjoyed watching volunteers come out to help ready the story trail and nature play area.

"It's kind of a unique opportunity within our parks district to play off-trail," said Rodhe, since they encourage people not to stray from the path.  The idea, she said, is to nurture a love of the natural world in children so that they'll want to protect it when they get older.

One of the volunteers, Jennifer Winchell —architect of the temporary wattle fence running down one side of the play area— is there specifically because of her adoration for nature.

"This park in particular is pretty cool," Winchell said, "because it is the Farmland trail, and I grew up on a Portage County farm. I really appreciate that Portage parks really focuses on naturally restoring a lot of areas, and I think that they're respectful of some of the farming history of Portage County."

Another volunteer, Judi Zala, is kneeling in the dirt, hands in the soil, planting native grasses and wildflowers in what is becoming the pollinator garden. She's been at each of the previous volunteer events, helping to construct the playground.

As a retired schoolteacher, Zala said she's familiar with the ways in which children learn and she enjoys working with them.

"I also love nature very much, so this is like combining the best of both worlds," Zala said. "Kids get to do what they do naturally, which is play, explore, and discover for themselves out in nature."

Contact reporter Derek Kreider at dkreider@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Story trail, children's play area to open at Dix Park in Ravenna Township

