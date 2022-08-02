ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

24-hour po-boys, daiquiris, rooftop patio headed to Mid-City as Melba‘s expands

By IAN MCNULTY
NOLA.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nola.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwno.org

Where Y’Eat: A Honduran Food Hub Grows in Mid-City

You have to dig a bit for the fried chicken in one specialty dish at Tia Maria’s Kitchen, a restaurant on Tulane Avenue. But there’s no doubt the chicken is the crispy-crusted, juicy center of this dish, called pollos con tajadas, exuberantly finished with curling, crunchy fried plantain, finely shredded cabbage and creamy sauce.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Entrepreneur battles neighbors to open Daiquiri World restaurant

An old Church’s Chicken building on Louisiana Avenue has turned into a battleground for a neighborhood association and a fledgling entrepreneur who is renovating it into a full-service restaurant with alcohol sales. The Delachaise Neighborhood Association filed an appeal with the Board of Zoning Adjustments to stop work on...
vinepair.com

The Best Places to Drink in New Orleans

For more of the best places to drink, check out our other City Guides. New Orleans exists in a drinking duality. It’s often (and inaccurately) cited as the birthplace of cocktails, and the art and history of the mixed drink is justifiably revered if not sanctified here. It’s also the home of Bourbon Street and Mardi Gras, where debauchery and digestive reverse engineering are commonplace. Perhaps this juxtaposition is why the Big Easy excels so highly at offering elegance without pretense. It’s simultaneously the city of giant Hurricanes and the Sazerac. It’s the lovable, slightly sloppy reveler that crashed the debutante ball. The result is a unique energy that you’d be hard-pressed to find anywhere else.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Restaurants
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Eater

Taste New Orleans History at These Classic Creole Restaurants

New Orleans is arguably the only American city with its own singularly distinctive cuisine. Sure, there are iconic dishes in every food town, from Chicago deep dish (and tavern-style) pizza to Memphis barbecue, but New Orleans has its own special gastronomy that draws hungry diners from all points of the globe. Not to be confused with rustic Cajun cuisine eaten by French Acadians living among swamps, bayous, and prairies, Creole fare was favored by city dwellers in New Orleans. A European-centric history of the cuisine gives outsized credit to French and Spanish immigrants, but the culinary traditions of enslaved Africans and Choctaw Indians were central to the evolution of Creole cooking, and the prevalence of ingredients like mirliton, crawfish, and snapper.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Wolfe
Person
Colson Whitehead
Person
Sarah M. Broom
NOLA.com

For $2.9M, a posh pool, new kitchen and easy-living luxe interior beckon on New Orleans' Versailles Blvd.

One of the city's stately boulevards, Versailles, is home to a family residence with expansive living spaces both indoor and out, all in an eye-catching style. The $2,950,000 home at 17 Versailles Blvd., in the Broadmoor area, underwent extensive renovations in 2015, with the enclosure of a three-car garage to expand the space for entertaining. That means it offers more than 6,400 square feet.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Basil pop-up show student talents, benefits NOCHI scholarships

How about a lunch of cashew-crusted salmon with coconut rice, mango-cucumber salsa, followed by a lemon bar with honey ice cream, fennel pollen and pine nuts?. Global cuisine will be the bill of fare at Basil at the New Orleans Culinary Hospitality Institute, now accepting reservations for lunch seatings during August.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Daiquiris#Rooftop#Hurricane Katrina#Food Drink
NOLA.com

New Orleans officials wrote, but didn't deliver pink slip to embattled former head of youth lockup

When Kyshun Webster was named director of New Orleans’ juvenile jail, questions swirled about his fitness for the job. Years earlier, Webster’s nonprofit education program for youngsters was flagged by federal auditors when nearly $1 million was unaccounted for. The audit also noted extravagant personal spending by Webster, who was paying himself a salary of $130,000 a year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

WYES Announces New Leah Chase Cooking Series Spring 2023

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – WYES will celebrate Leah Chase, “The Queen of Creole Cuisine,” in a new cooking series featuring the legendary chef’s family. THE DOOKY CHASE KITCHEN: LEAH’S LEGACY series began shooting this summer on location in the Dooky Chase kitchen with Leah’s grandson, Edgar “Dook” Chase IV, who now oversees the restaurant’s kitchen; her niece Cleo Robinson, who joined Leah in the kitchen in 1980; and the restaurant’s newest chef, Leah’s great-granddaughter Zoe Chase. Paired with some of the menus are specialty cocktails crafted by Leah’s granddaughter Eve Haydel, who has updated drink recipes from the restaurant’s earlier days.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Red Dress Sales have radical rags in rouge for running

Get ready in rouge for the Red Dress Run by picking up a rose-colored frock at the special event that benefits a local organization that helps dress women year-round. The Red Dress Ready Sale proceeds benefit the Dress For Success New Orleans. The sale will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Faubourg Brewing Co.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
99.9 KTDY

The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden

Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.

The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy