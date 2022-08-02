“Sickening”: Twitter reacts as Deshaun Watson gets a noisy applause from fans during practice session

Read on firstsportz.com
Steelers work out a trio of free-agent running backs
According to the NFL transaction report for Friday, August 5, the Pittsburgh Steelers work out a trio of free-agent running backs. The report noted the Steelers worked out Wayne Gallman, JaQuan Hardy and Jalen Richard. Gallman played his college ball at Clemson and is a former fourth-round pick of the...
What Experience Tells Michael Schofield About Bears Line
The wide zone blocking scheme being used by the Bears wasn't working well at first for Michael Schofield's 2015 Denver Broncos team but then they caught fire and they went on to win a Super Bowl.
28 Days to Kansas Football: Source of Realignment Chatter Tells All
Even though there is a lack of concrete information about any further realignment moves, that hasn't stopped people from continuing to report on it. But the source of that chatter actually tells us more than what is being said.
